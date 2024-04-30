Native Council Approves Student Demonstrators Occupying Their Land for Protest

Blinding Ignorance: University of Chicago Surgeon and Professor 'Proud' of Pro-Hamas Prote...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on April 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Let's get this straight: The kids in these "Gaza Liberation Zone" tent cities on campus write off October 7 because Israeli Jews had been occupying the open-air prison of Gaza. So their solution is to occupy college campuses and declare solidarity with Hamas.

As you know, the more woke city councils and school boards open their meetings with "land acknowledgments," proclaiming that the land on which they are meeting was stolen from Native Americans by European colonizers. So what do Native Americans think of affluent, white European kids occupying stolen land? Well, the Tradition Council of the Kahnawake tribe is cool with it at McGill University, and stands with the students in their fight against the colonizers Israel.

They stand with the indigenous people of Palestine, who have also been victimized by colonial oppressors.

In accord with the Two Row Wampus Peace Treaty, the Kanien'kehá (Mohawk) People of the Five Nations LongHouse Confederacy, Kahnawake, Turtle Island, have observed the behavior of the european for the last 500 hundreds years. They persist in their systemic colonial genocide wars upon our Mother Earth and all the Original Peoples and our territories here in Turtle Island and abroad, including Palestine.

Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards
Amy Curtis
The students of McGill University are occupying stolen land, but it's OK because they're protesting the occupation of stolen land.

***


