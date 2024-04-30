Native Council Approves Student Demonstrators Occupying Their Land for Protest

Let's get this straight: The kids in these "Gaza Liberation Zone" tent cities on campus write off October 7 because Israeli Jews had been occupying the open-air prison of Gaza. So their solution is to occupy college campuses and declare solidarity with Hamas.

As you know, the more woke city councils and school boards open their meetings with "land acknowledgments," proclaiming that the land on which they are meeting was stolen from Native Americans by European colonizers. So what do Native Americans think of affluent, white European kids occupying stolen land? Well, the Tradition Council of the Kahnawake tribe is cool with it at McGill University, and stands with the students in their fight against the colonizers Israel.

The traditional council of Kahnawake has confirmed that students have the right to be on this land. pic.twitter.com/RZHQxhyfJJ — Decolonial Solidarity (@decolonialsol) April 30, 2024

They stand with the indigenous people of Palestine, who have also been victimized by colonial oppressors.

In accord with the Two Row Wampus Peace Treaty, the Kanien'kehá (Mohawk) People of the Five Nations LongHouse Confederacy, Kahnawake, Turtle Island, have observed the behavior of the european for the last 500 hundreds years. They persist in their systemic colonial genocide wars upon our Mother Earth and all the Original Peoples and our territories here in Turtle Island and abroad, including Palestine.

This is not the elected band council — Nostrimma (@scootluc) April 30, 2024

What a bunch of losers. — Shelby Washington (@theMcKringle) April 30, 2024

Have the Kahnawake forbidden bananas? — yachtrock123 (@yachtrock123) April 30, 2024

Those universities are funded with taxdollars from Canadians. The "council" doesn't pay those. — Shellar (@shellallar) April 30, 2024

Palestinians have never been and never will be indigenous to Palestine. Palestine is the name the Roman imperialists gave the region after the expelled the Jews and the British imperialists are the first to give "Palestine" its borders. — YaNasrallahInMyDiapers (@BoulboulMasriah) April 30, 2024

Any anti-colonial movement that fails to recognize the Arab colonization of the Western Levant and North Africa is a fake movement, based on lies and an ulterior agenda.

Like this one. — Steven Hammer (@StevennHammer) April 30, 2024

Yes, the Kahnawake People affirm the right of students on Turtle Island to peacefully protest for human rights in Gaza. Howvever, the Kahnawake People and the Five Nations also stand with the Jewish People’s rights as an indigenous nation to security and self-autonomy in Israel. — Jack Lawson (@jackhlawson) April 30, 2024

The students of McGill University are occupying stolen land, but it's OK because they're protesting the occupation of stolen land.

