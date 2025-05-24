Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning...
Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of...
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a...
Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About...
Gold Medal GOOF: LA Hotels Threaten to Withdraw From Olympics Over City's $30...
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs...
Sen. Ted Cruz Runs a Mean Pick 6 After Tim Walz Throws a...
VIP
PolitiFact's Use of 'Experts' to Debunk Brit Hume's Observation About Biden Has Aged...
CBS News Gets Reality Checked While Trying to Stir Up Controversy Around Cost...
Jonathan Turley Pokes Holes in Defense of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped Illegal...
Failed the Test: Victor Davis Hanson Brutally Takes Down Jake Tapper Over His...
Idiocracy Is Here! David Hogg Says Jasmine Crockett is the Leader the Dem...
Snooze Cruise: Norwegian Man Wakes Up to Find Giant Cargo Ship Run...

Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage of Biden

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 24, 2025
Townhall Media

Carl Bernstein was one half of the reporting team that covered the Watergate scandal that led to the downfall of President Nixon.

We long for the days when journalists were journalists, and not partisan hacks. Unfortunately, Bernstein is now the latter.

Advertisement

As we watch the media hem and haw about its dereliction of duty in covering Biden's cognitive decline, here's a reminder of how harsh they were about Trump -- without evidence -- back in 2020.

Including pardons and Trump's cognitive health.

The entire post reads:

When Trump was getting treatment for COVID in 2020, Bernstein was all over TV demanding to know the truth about Trump's health. He actually called it one of the greatest coverups in American history. He was spewing this nonsense because he was trying to influence an election. Shockingly, Bernstein wasn't as concerned about coverups and Presidential health during the Biden years.

In late 2020 Carl was also ranting about the possibility that Trump was going to pardon his "grifter children." That didn't happen. What did happen was that Biden pardoned his grifter family. Anybody heard from this fake journalist about that? Of course not. Carl you are a fraud.

This was all projection.

Recommended

'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He was awfully quiet when Biden pardoned Hunter and his whole family before leaving office.

Sadly, yes.

In fairness, journalists don't even do that these days.

Absolutely truth.

Very much so.

People have already gotten hurt, and killed, sadly.

Yes, it is.

And the media are nothing but propagandists these days.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.  


Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MEDIA MEDIA BIAS PRESIDENT BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left
Amy Curtis
Can We Trade Her Back? Brittney Griner Caught on Video Hurling Racist Slurs at Caitlin Clark
Grateful Calvin
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a MASSIVE (and Deserved) Dragging
Amy Curtis
Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight
Brett T.
Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About Freedom of the Press
Doug P.
Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of Two Bidens
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Stop or the Courts Will No Longer Be Obeyed:' Physics Geek Issues Warning to Judicial Activist Left Amy Curtis
Advertisement