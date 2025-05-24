Dear Media: It's the HYPOCRISY! Compare Carl Bernstein's Remarks on Trump to Coverage of Biden

Carl Bernstein was one half of the reporting team that covered the Watergate scandal that led to the downfall of President Nixon.

We long for the days when journalists were journalists, and not partisan hacks. Unfortunately, Bernstein is now the latter.

As we watch the media hem and haw about its dereliction of duty in covering Biden's cognitive decline, here's a reminder of how harsh they were about Trump -- without evidence -- back in 2020.

Including pardons and Trump's cognitive health.

Carl Bernstein is widely regarded as one of the greatest journalists who has ever lived. He's also a partisan hack and a complete fraud.



When Trump was getting treatment for Covid in 2020, Bernstein was all over TV demanding to know the truth about Trump's health. He actually… pic.twitter.com/xYOEN0MIwX — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 23, 2025

The entire post reads:

When Trump was getting treatment for COVID in 2020, Bernstein was all over TV demanding to know the truth about Trump's health. He actually called it one of the greatest coverups in American history. He was spewing this nonsense because he was trying to influence an election. Shockingly, Bernstein wasn't as concerned about coverups and Presidential health during the Biden years. In late 2020 Carl was also ranting about the possibility that Trump was going to pardon his "grifter children." That didn't happen. What did happen was that Biden pardoned his grifter family. Anybody heard from this fake journalist about that? Of course not. Carl you are a fraud.

This was all projection.

Carl Bernstein on the possibility that Trump may pardon his children. Hey Carl, we missed you when Biden actually did this. pic.twitter.com/xQgRfB5S0a — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 23, 2025

He was awfully quiet when Biden pardoned Hunter and his whole family before leaving office.

Partisan hack and complete fraud is the perfect description of him. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) May 23, 2025

Sadly, yes.

His greatness consisted of a) knowing how to answer a phone and b) following his editors' instructions. — PhilipTerzian (@PhilipTerzian) May 24, 2025

In fairness, journalists don't even do that these days.

Absolutely truth.

Sad that he turned out to be an old hack https://t.co/eq5SsrYTFG — Adam Carolla (@adamcarolla) May 23, 2025

Very much so.

I am so tired of these liars telling their viewers such lies to make them HATE Trump and all that voted for him. Someone is going to get hurt or killed unless you f***ing liberals STOP! https://t.co/dxl3rlFmIs — Charlie B. (@Charliekickback) May 24, 2025

People have already gotten hurt, and killed, sadly.

Yep, this is what hypocrisy looks like. https://t.co/ePh5q1kKiF — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) May 23, 2025

Yes, it is.

And the media are nothing but propagandists these days.

