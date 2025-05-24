Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About Freedom of the Press

Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of...
Doug P. | 2:24 PM on May 24, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Now that Donald Trump is back in office it means we get to hear more "freedom of the press" hyperventilating from self-aggrandizing media types. Of course, outlets like NPR would like us to believe that government funding keeps them independent, so keep their definition of "freedom" in mind.

Part of the real reason for the corporate media frustration stems from an earned lack of credibility that keeps getting lower by the day. 

Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana explained it excellently this week. Watch: 

Well said!

That was the quote of the week from Sen. Kennedy.

