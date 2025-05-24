Sen. John Kennedy Has a MAJOR Self-Awareness Check for Journos Sounding Alarms About Freedom of the Press

Now that Donald Trump is back in office it means we get to hear more "freedom of the press" hyperventilating from self-aggrandizing media types. Of course, outlets like NPR would like us to believe that government funding keeps them independent, so keep their definition of "freedom" in mind.
Part of the real reason for the corporate media frustration stems from an earned lack of credibility that keeps getting lower by the day.
Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana explained it excellently this week. Watch:
When I watched bits and pieces from the White House Correspondents Dinner this year, I listened to speaker after speaker “defend the freedom of the press.”— John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) May 22, 2025
They wouldn’t have to defend it if they didn’t work so hard to undermine it every day. pic.twitter.com/1TwKCbl3tG
Well said!
Indeed. The media is nothing but propaganda now.— Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) May 22, 2025
Hypocrisy never takes a vacation in Washington DC…. https://t.co/kSCDk6R235— Fleegle (@BeingFleegle) May 23, 2025
That was the quote of the week from Sen. Kennedy.
