Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a MASSIVE (and Deserved) Dragging

Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper are trying so hard to absolve the media of any wrongdoing in the Biden debacle. They insist the White House lied to them and they -- as journalists -- just couldn't do a darned thing about it. They're victims too, don'tcha know?

No one is buying it. Victor Davis Hanson wrecked Tapper for it, calling his role in the cover-up 'one of the greatest acts of moral duplicity I’ve seen in my lifetime.'

He's right.

And so is the Wall Street Journal, when they said the Democrats and media cover-up of Biden led to a second Trump term.

Alex Thompson didn't like this one bit and responded:

My letter to the editor in response to this editorial.https://t.co/KDpoEOnXBY https://t.co/eqdu3f21WS pic.twitter.com/5grI4uFDpH — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) May 23, 2025

His letter reads:

In your editorial 'A Reckoning for the Biden Coverup' (May 19), you argue that people may react to my book with CNN's Jake Tapper about former President Joe Biden's decline by saying 'now they tell us.' We understand that reaction, but after speaking with more than 200 people after the election -- almost all of them Democrats -- we discovered more to the story from behind closed doors. There's a difference between a verbal gaffe or a physical tumble in front of the cameras and privately not remembering longtime aides or a situation where your own cabinet doesn't trust you to be available to handle a hypothetical crisis in the middle of the night, which we report in our book. Mr. Biden could be uneven in front of the cameras but was worse out of sight, which is why top White House aides attempted to shield him even from members of their own staff and heavily regulated his schedule for his peak hours. It's also why his debate performance came as a shock to many voters but not to many of his top aides. We believed this new reporting needed to be out there, even if it only came after the election when some Democrats were willing to be candid with us. The book also builds on the great reporting of many journalists including the duo from the Journal -- whom Mr. Tapper had on his show in July 2024 to praise for the reporting they had done before the debate. We hope people read the book and make up their own minds.

Even under the lightest of scrutiny, this doesn't pass the smell test.

Your Co-Author called it a stutter and became enraged at any other suggestion otherwise in 2020 because it was a Trump.



You are beyond full of s**t and until you start issuing apologies and nothing more, you will be continued to be treated as such.



Shameless. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2025

Issuing apologies and naming names: Cabinet members, staffers, etc. who saw Biden's decline years ago and didn't do anything about it.

Name all the names. Not just 5 old people you can scapegoat since they have no future in politics. Just disgraceful. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 24, 2025

They are beyond disgraceful.

Yeah, keep going, Alex.



You're definitely doing a great job here.



Shameless hack. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) May 24, 2025

That's all they are: shameless hacks.

People noticed Bidens mental decline before the 2020 election. Hell, normies started noticing then too. Why didn't you?

Why should anyone ever trust #youpeople to bring them the news ever again? — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) May 24, 2025

We were told it was a conspiracy. Those videos were 'cheap fakes.'

Tapper attacked Lara Trump over Biden's 'stutter.'

We all saw it. We all knew.

You mfer - this info did need to be out there. But not 6 months down the road, or 1 year, or 4 years, but as soon as it happened. You're no hero for digging into this story when it was finally "safe" to do so. You and all the other journos are infested with TDS. — Rae A (@xrae) May 24, 2025

And there it is: this was all driven by their unhinged hatred of Trump.

It's just so weird how you did all this work AFTER the election



Ignored it before then



DEFENDED Biden before then



ATTACKED and RIDICULED those who pointed these VERY things out.



But then went "behind the scenes" AFTER the election — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) May 24, 2025

To sell a book.

Alex, you granted anonymity to White House operatives and cabinet members.



All you're trying to do is mitigate the damage to Democrats going forward. https://t.co/X3gZtuzY9U — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2025

And he's failing at mitigating that damage.

"After speaking with 200 people after the election"



That's the problem!!



Nobody was asking these people these questions WHILE IT WAS HAPPENING. https://t.co/AwLVbgFHaU — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) May 24, 2025

It's literally the job of journalists to dig into this stuff, even if the White House tries to thwart it.

If Donald Trump was drooling into a cup off-hours, you better believe Tapper and Thompson wouldn't just take the White House at their word.

And that's the problem.

