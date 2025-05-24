Alex Thompson Says the White House Was 'Propping Up the Best Version' of...
Keep Digging That HOLE! Alex Thompson's Response to WSJ Op-Ed Earns Him a MASSIVE (and Deserved) Dragging

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 24, 2025
Sarah D.

Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper are trying so hard to absolve the media of any wrongdoing in the Biden debacle. They insist the White House lied to them and they -- as journalists -- just couldn't do a darned thing about it. They're victims too, don'tcha know?

No one is buying it. Victor Davis Hanson wrecked Tapper for it, calling his role in the cover-up 'one of the greatest acts of moral duplicity I’ve seen in my lifetime.'

He's right.

And so is the Wall Street Journal, when they said the Democrats and media cover-up of Biden led to a second Trump term.

Alex Thompson didn't like this one bit and responded:

His letter reads:

In your editorial 'A Reckoning for the Biden Coverup' (May 19), you argue that people may react to my book with CNN's Jake Tapper about former President Joe Biden's decline by saying 'now they tell us.' We understand that reaction, but after speaking with more than 200 people after the election -- almost all of them Democrats -- we discovered more to the story from behind closed doors.

There's a difference between a verbal gaffe or a physical tumble in front of the cameras and privately not remembering longtime aides or a situation where your own cabinet doesn't trust you to be available to handle a hypothetical crisis in the middle of the night, which we report in our book. Mr. Biden could be uneven in front of the cameras but was worse out of sight, which is why top White House aides attempted to shield him even from members of their own staff and heavily regulated his schedule for his peak hours. It's also why his debate performance came as a shock to many voters but not to many of his top aides.

We believed this new reporting needed to be out there, even if it only came after the election when some Democrats were willing to be candid with us. The book also builds on the great reporting of many journalists including the duo from the Journal -- whom Mr. Tapper had on his show in July 2024 to praise for the reporting they had done before the debate. We hope people read the book and make up their own minds.

Even under the lightest of scrutiny, this doesn't pass the smell test.

Issuing apologies and naming names: Cabinet members, staffers, etc. who saw Biden's decline years ago and didn't do anything about it.

They are beyond disgraceful.

That's all they are: shameless hacks.

We were told it was a conspiracy. Those videos were 'cheap fakes.' 

Tapper attacked Lara Trump over Biden's 'stutter.'

We all saw it. We all knew.

And there it is: this was all driven by their unhinged hatred of Trump.

To sell a book.

And he's failing at mitigating that damage.

It's literally the job of journalists to dig into this stuff, even if the White House tries to thwart it.

If Donald Trump was drooling into a cup off-hours, you better believe Tapper and Thompson wouldn't just take the White House at their word.

And that's the problem.

