Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight

NBC News' headline is telling: "Former President Joe Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis." Since announcing his cancer diagnosis, maybe. We're supposed to believe that Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer on May 18 and announced it to the world the same day. His doctors hadn't caught it before?

But that's not what we're here to talk about — it's Biden's first public appearance since we were told about his cancer diagnosis, and that was at his grandson's high school graduation in Connecticut. WTNH News 8 was pretty darned excited about the president being in town and even interviewed a man who took a selfie with Biden at a local restaurant.

To political strategist Chris D. Jackson, the big news is that Biden was spotted at Bradley International Airport boarding a commercial American Airlines flight to Philadelphia. We're surprised he didn't take Amtrak.

🚨 NEW: President Biden flew to Connecticut to watch his grandson graduate—then boarded a commercial American Airlines flight back to Philly.



No motorcade. No private jet. Just Joe.



Man of the People. pic.twitter.com/QJvmfSPcN4 — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) May 24, 2025

"Man of the people."

It's funny — there's no mention in the story of how he got to Connecticut.

Thrilled he’s back to being a private citizen!



THIS 👏🏻 IS 👏🏻 WHAT 👏🏻 I 👏🏻 VOTED 👏🏻 FOR 👏🏻 — Aaron Newborn (@_Aaron_Newborn) May 24, 2025

Another great accomplishment!! Wow, we must celebrate these as they're few and far between!! — The Dogdom (@TwoDogsNorth) May 24, 2025

So brave and amazing🙄 — zu (@zu75317735) May 24, 2025

Flew America Airlines. 🙄 People do that everyday. I’m sure it was first class and it was only him and his family. Jill would’ve insisted. — the audacity! (@grfxdznr) May 24, 2025

Or... No taxpayer funded jet. Yep. That's it. — GenX Bagel (@aJewishLizLemon) May 24, 2025

Man of the ‘ I dont own a jet’ people. — Burning Rainbows (@RainbowsBurning) May 24, 2025

He probably thought he was on a private jet — Based Mundial (@basedXmundial) May 24, 2025

They told him it was air force one…. — Angryceo (@Angryceospty) May 24, 2025

But a buttload of secret service as seen in the video. Shove your "man of the people" right up your liberal ass. This was a publicity stunt. — Geocacher62 (@geocacher62) May 24, 2025

He hasn’t been running for anything in almost a year. Why do you still have a boner for him? Is this some kind of self-help for you? — Deztro🏴 (@DeztroReal) May 24, 2025

Joe Biden dines at local restaurant, boards plane, makes local news.

Jackson is correct. He is now "just Joe."

