Hero: ‘Man of the People’ Joe Biden Flew Commercial Flight

Brett T. | 4:30 PM on May 24, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

NBC News' headline is telling: "Former President Joe Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis." Since announcing his cancer diagnosis, maybe. We're supposed to believe that Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer on May 18 and announced it to the world the same day. His doctors hadn't caught it before?

But that's not what we're here to talk about — it's Biden's first public appearance since we were told about his cancer diagnosis, and that was at his grandson's high school graduation in Connecticut. WTNH News 8 was pretty darned excited about the president being in town and even interviewed a man who took a selfie with Biden at a local restaurant.

To political strategist Chris D. Jackson, the big news is that Biden was spotted at Bradley International Airport boarding a commercial American Airlines flight to Philadelphia. We're surprised he didn't take Amtrak.

"Man of the people."

It's funny — there's no mention in the story of how he got to Connecticut.

Joe Biden dines at local restaurant, boards plane, makes local news.

Jackson is correct. He is now "just Joe."

***

