Five Years Later, Pelosi Says Speech Rip Was Impulse – Sure, Jan... Er, Nance

Sorry, not sorry, but not buying it, Nance.
Nancy Pelosi reveals she didn’t intend to rip up Trump’s 2020 State of the Union speech https://t.co/8cHLEo0XuQ pic.twitter.com/8efDGoXZjQ— New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2025
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed Sunday that she didn’t intend to tear up President Donald Trump’s 2020 State of the Union address — the moment that went viral at the time when she was Speaker of the House.
During a conversation with ABC’s Jonathan Karl, Pelosi said her defining moments in her relationship with the president were “spontaneous.”
“People like the tearing up of the speech. I didn’t intend to go to the speech to tear it up. I just, the first part of it, I tore a page because he was lying. And then the next page, then the next page. I thought it was a manifesto of lies all throughout, so I better tear up the whole speech. Now, the speeches are on strong paper, so you have to do it a few times to get it done. But I had no intention of doing that. I thought my staff was going to die,” Pelosi said.
She also talked about an image of her pointing a finger at Trump during a 2019 meeting that included the cabinet.
The former House Speaker said she gets more requests to sign that image than anything.
“You know what I’m saying when I go out the door? I’m leaving here because I’ve had it with you, Mr. President. With you, all roads lead to Putin,” she told Karl, who noted that the White House put the picture out and called Pelosi “crazy.”
Recommended
She meant to do it. She's a massive drama queen.
Pelosi now says the 2020 speech‑ripping wasn’t premeditated. According to her, the decision unfolded page by page as she listened. One of the most replayed images of the era gets a retroactive rewrite. https://t.co/Md7V4LBIfA— Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) December 29, 2025
More democrats lies https://t.co/A17I33NAqR— Just jeff (@JACon67) December 29, 2025
Same as it always was.
this just makes it sound like dementia harmed her impulse control— Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) December 29, 2025
Did she also unintentionally execute hundreds of trades based on insider information? Oops.— БОББИ КАНГ (@BobbyKang) December 29, 2025
Jose made her do it! pic.twitter.com/Bm5VzwWWm3— Russ Hepler (@hepler10112) December 29, 2025
That actually sounds more believable.
But she couldn't control her anger and acted out like a 2 year old toddler? Good look for the former speaker of the house.— Katie Rozze (@katierozze) December 29, 2025
Democrats are children and behave like them.
Yes, she did! Why the change in story? What's coming down the pipeline for you, Nancy? Insider trading? Money laundering? TICK TOCK— Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) December 29, 2025
She's trying to salvage her image and get into heaven.
Nobody believes her.— Rebecca Tucker (@RebeccaTucker85) December 29, 2025
What she was going to try to craft it into an origami swan but … ooops?— Ann Adamson (@AnnDiegoUSA) December 29, 2025
Liar. Yes she did. You can see her pre rip the pages before the speech.— Dustin (@GotWxForDays) December 29, 2025
Looked pretty intentional to me...— Conservative Forum (@CForumGA) December 29, 2025
It absolutely was. Pelosi will always be a liar, liar, pants on fire.
Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.
Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member