SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are 'Overwhelmingly' White Men

You can always count on the media to stir the pot of racial division. It's what they do best, whether in the U.S. or across the pond.

The BBC got its rear end handed to it for this absurd story:

Train drivers overwhelmingly middle-aged white men https://t.co/8HOnanVJaO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 30, 2024

Both in the replies and quotes, as well as a Community Note, which reads:

Britain is overwhelmingly white. Being a train driver takes many years of training and responsibility-building, so most drivers will be older. Driving professions are all dominated by men. In rail this is likely because part-time driving is blocked by the unions. https://www.railstaff.co.uk/2019/09/19/research-sheds-light-on-why-the-train-driver-role-lags-behind-on-diversity/

Just perfect.

Here's the whole ridiculous story:

The average train driver is 46 years old, male and white, according to new data compiled by an industry body. The National Skills Academy for Rail (NSAR) figures show that only one in ten drivers are non-white, with even fewer being women. The rail industry has long recognised itself as being one of the least diverse employment sectors. Southern Railway said it is trying to enable a wider range of people to apply for jobs. Donna Pryce is an apprentice driver at the company, on a training course at Selhurst Depot near Croydon.

The horror.

They'd never say this about any other demographic in any other profession.

Only when white men are the majority is it the problem.

How is this news?

Why should we care?

What that is good, useful, or interesting does this article add to the world? — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 30, 2024

It's not news.

We shouldn't care.

It gives them clicks and stirs up racial division. Which is what they thrive on.

And? The country is overwhelmingly white. Just like sub-Saharan Africa is mainly black and India mainly brown and China mainly Oriental. What is wrong with you? Whites are just 8-9% of the global population. Stop trying to eliminate us from our homelands. — Ultra Vexed (@AbsolutelyVexed) April 30, 2024

Amen.

The only demographic that you can legally discriminate against. — The spirit of Diderot (@UK_Republic) April 30, 2024

And be praised for it.

….and ??

In Pakistan, the train drivers are overwhelmingly middle aged brown men — Chaz Tango (@Charles32740407) April 30, 2024

They are incapable of this sort of logical thinking.

"And on today's edition of race-baiting today, we once again make white men the enemy".



Why am I forced to pay for this garbage just because I watch live sport? 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jimmy Fallon (@EpochOfWhat) April 30, 2024

Excellent question.

You say this like it's bad. — Jay (@OneFineJay) April 30, 2024

They think it's bad.

What's racist today? Today, driving a train is racist https://t.co/8dUomRmteE — Leo Kearse - on YouTube & Saturday Night Showdown (@LeoKearse) April 30, 2024

Everything is racist.

The incessant implication in mainstream circles that there is something inherently wrong with being white and male will not lead anywhere good. https://t.co/2u63tbWDUB — Stephen Knight 🎙️ (@GSpellchecker) April 30, 2024

No, it won't.

Nope. We just can't quit X.

If WWIII happens, will we get headlines like 'troops dying in the trenches in a puddle of their own sick of radiation poisoning are overwhelmingly young white men. Campaigners raise diversity concerns'. https://t.co/2XHAHqPbpq — Capel Lofft (@CapelLofft) April 30, 2024

They won't care about diversity then.

Just like they don't care that garbage collectors and plumbers are overwhelmingly men.