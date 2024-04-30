Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital...
Native Council Approves Student Demonstrators Occupying Their Land for Protest
Pelosi Gets Pissed, Morning Joe Meltdown, Minorities Turn on Kamala!
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Resident Congressional Fire Alarm Delinquent Jamaal Bowman Sides with Pro Hamas Columbia P...
Down the Drain: After Billions in U.S. Aid, Ukraine Army Chief Says Tactical...
Massive Corporations Are Using Government to Eliminate Credit Card Rewards (Sponsored)
Northwestern Announces Full-Ride Scholarships for Palestinian Students
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of...
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans...
The Indoctrination on TikTok Continues: Here’s What ‘Trans’ Activists Are Teaching Your Ki...
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots

SO WHAT? BBC Gets Community Note Treatment for Pointing Out Train Drivers Are 'Overwhelmingly' White Men

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on April 30, 2024
Meme

You can always count on the media to stir the pot of racial division. It's what they do best, whether in the U.S. or across the pond.

The BBC got its rear end handed to it for this absurd story:

Advertisement

Both in the replies and quotes, as well as a Community Note, which reads:

Britain is overwhelmingly white.

Being a train driver takes many years of training and responsibility-building, so most drivers will be older.

Driving professions are all dominated by men. In rail this is likely because part-time driving is blocked by the unions.

https://www.railstaff.co.uk/2019/09/19/research-sheds-light-on-why-the-train-driver-role-lags-behind-on-diversity/

Just perfect.

Here's the whole ridiculous story:

The average train driver is 46 years old, male and white, according to new data compiled by an industry body.

The National Skills Academy for Rail (NSAR) figures show that only one in ten drivers are non-white, with even fewer being women.

The rail industry has long recognised itself as being one of the least diverse employment sectors.

Southern Railway said it is trying to enable a wider range of people to apply for jobs.

Donna Pryce is an apprentice driver at the company, on a training course at Selhurst Depot near Croydon.

The horror.

They'd never say this about any other demographic in any other profession.

Recommended

Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Only when white men are the majority is it the problem.

It's not news.

We shouldn't care.

It gives them clicks and stirs up racial division. Which is what they thrive on.

Amen.

And be praised for it.

They are incapable of this sort of logical thinking.

Excellent question.

Advertisement

They think it's bad.

Everything is racist.

No, it won't.

Nope. We just can't quit X.

They won't care about diversity then.

Just like they don't care that garbage collectors and plumbers are overwhelmingly men.

Tags: BBC BUS LONDON MEDIA NEWS RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards
Amy Curtis
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)
Sam J.
This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete
Amy Curtis
News to Us: Donald Trump Wants to Track Your Menstrual Cycles
Brett T.
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
justmindy
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Fantastic News: NHS Declares Sex a Biological FACT, Bans Men From Women's Hospital Wards Amy Curtis
Advertisement