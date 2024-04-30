This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete

This makes us beyond livid.

A week and a half ago, we told you about the middle school girls in Harrison County, West Virginia who refused to compete against a trans athlete (read: a boy), called Becky Pepper-Jackson. The girls had more spine than a lot of adults, and certainly more than anyone in the Biden administration.

But ungoodthink does not go unpunished in America, and those girls have been banned from future competitions.

Middle schoolers who protested trans athlete’s participation banned from future competitions https://t.co/jv7jacIxM8 pic.twitter.com/7PCKbU6WI8 — New York Post (@nypost) April 30, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Five West Virginia middle schoolers who protested a transgender athlete’s participation in a track and field competition have been barred from future meets — prompting the state attorney general to ask the US Supreme Court to weigh in on transgender student-athlete bans for a second time. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit against the Harrison County Board of Education on the dissenting students’ behalf after they were blocked from upcoming meets following their protests at the April 18 shot put competition, West Virginia Watch reported. Five girls from Lincoln Middle School stepped up to the circle for their turn before refusing to throw in the event, which was won by Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 13-year-old girl who takes puberty-blocking medication and estrogen hormone therapy. While West Virginia law bans transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, a recent federal appeals court ruled that the law couldn’t lawfully be applied to the eighth-grader.

Funny, we thought protesting was a right.

Girls say it’s unfair to compete against a boy so they disqualify the girls.



Realize where we are — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) April 30, 2024

Please, realize where we are.

so now they are banning biological girls from girls sports.



this is fubar. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) April 30, 2024

Girls' sports are officially dead, unfortunately. And the Left killed them.

I see a nice big lawsuit in their future. — GeorgieGirl44 (@georgie_girl44) April 30, 2024

So do we.

Wow! Good job supporting the patriarchy!! — DelilahM (@delilahmused) April 30, 2024

Remember when the patriarchy was bad? We do.

So they are punishing the girls for wanting to play with “just” girls. Let that sink in. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 30, 2024

For wanting a fair chance to win in a fair competition.

War it is.

This is absurd. They didn’t prevent the poser from cheating. They only declined to participate in the fraud. — Closeted News Junkie (@NewsCloset) April 30, 2024

That was not enough. They must participate, they must bend the knee.

It's insane.

Women should be outraged about BIDEN DECIMATING SPORTS FOR GIRLS AND WOMEN! Why would women even try knowing men will win? Title IX provided equal opportunities for women as men to have the same advantages to college scholarship opportunities, etc.https://t.co/HnyW3qqcYh — Wayne Dunlap (@wdunlap) April 30, 2024

Biden has tried to gut Title IX, so this sort of thing becomes the norm: boys taking competitions from girls, and the girls getting punished for standing up for themselves.

Push a Jewish kid and stop him going to class and society cheers at your First Amendment expression



Decline to participate against boys in a girls' sport and you get banned



Make it make sense — jerk (@thisguysdumb) April 30, 2024

We can't.

It makes zero sense.

I am about ready to go to war over this. It's absolutely outrageous that a respectful dissent over a boy competing with girls would result in the girls being punished -- it's flat-out misogynist in a way that even those of us that hate identity politics can't ignore. https://t.co/NnsymAk1Wu — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) April 30, 2024

We can't and won't ignore this.

Remember, if these kids’ parents are mean to the school board members who made this decision, they’ll be put on an FBI watch list https://t.co/ZuoIuHExMY — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 30, 2024

And labeled 'domestic terrorists.'

And it won't be the first.

Or the last.

Girls Punished for Not Wanting to Compete Against Boys https://t.co/zPAt8CNlYs — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 30, 2024

This is also a great campaign ad for 2024, just saying.

We are well past "live and let live" here



This is punitive punishment of children on ideological grounds



The adults in charge of this decision should be flogged and put in stocks https://t.co/k6qE6J7WTg — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) April 30, 2024

We're on board with this.

There need to be consequences for the adults who allowed this to happen.

