Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of...
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
Should We Ban These People From Talking to Children?
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
Governor Ron DeSantis Sues Joe Biden Over Dismantling the Rights of Women in...
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their...
X Points and Laughs at Chris Murphy's CAPSLOCK Tantrum Blaming the GOP for...
Here's What Happened When a Mom of a 'Trans' Student Tried Scolding a...
So You Know It's TWICE As Many, LOL! WH Admits Biden Has Made...
Stephen King's Attempt at DEFENDING His Callous Post After Charlotte Shooting BACKFIRES (P...
Redsteeze Drops the Mic With the One Question All Media Should Ask Pro-Palestine...
Jerry Seinfeld Calls Out the ‘Extreme Left’ for Ruining Comedy With Their ‘PC...
WHITE FLAG?! Columbia University Releases 'Update' (Surrender) That Only Makes Things Wors...

This Means War: Middle School Girls SUSPENDED After Refusing to Compete Against Trans Athlete

Amy Curtis  |  2:30 PM on April 30, 2024
Twitchy

This makes us beyond livid.

A week and a half ago, we told you about the middle school girls in Harrison County, West Virginia who refused to compete against a trans athlete (read: a boy), called Becky Pepper-Jackson. The girls had more spine than a lot of adults, and certainly more than anyone in the Biden administration.

Advertisement

But ungoodthink does not go unpunished in America, and those girls have been banned from future competitions.

More from The New York Post:

Five West Virginia middle schoolers who protested a transgender athlete’s participation in a track and field competition have been barred from future meets — prompting the state attorney general to ask the US Supreme Court to weigh in on transgender student-athlete bans for a second time.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey filed a lawsuit against the Harrison County Board of Education on the dissenting students’ behalf after they were blocked from upcoming meets following their protests at the April 18 shot put competition, West Virginia Watch reported.

Five girls from Lincoln Middle School stepped up to the circle for their turn before refusing to throw in the event, which was won by Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 13-year-old girl who takes puberty-blocking medication and estrogen hormone therapy.

While West Virginia law bans transgender girls from playing on girls’ sports teams, a recent federal appeals court ruled that the law couldn’t lawfully be applied to the eighth-grader.

Recommended

Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Funny, we thought protesting was a right.

Please, realize where we are.

Girls' sports are officially dead, unfortunately. And the Left killed them.

So do we.

Remember when the patriarchy was bad? We do.

For wanting a fair chance to win in a fair competition.

War it is.

That was not enough. They must participate, they must bend the knee.

It's insane.

Advertisement

Biden has tried to gut Title IX, so this sort of thing becomes the norm: boys taking competitions from girls, and the girls getting punished for standing up for themselves.

We can't.

It makes zero sense.

We can't and won't ignore this.

And labeled 'domestic terrorists.'

And it won't be the first.

Or the last.

Advertisement

This is also a great campaign ad for 2024, just saying.

We're on board with this.

There need to be consequences for the adults who allowed this to happen.

Stories like this one show how absolutely vital Twitchy really is, and how important it is to have your support. We bring you news stories and coverage you'll never get from the mainstream media. You can sign up for VIP here, with code TRANSANITY for 50% off our VIP membership.

Tags: ABUSE GENDER GENDER IDENTITY GIRL LAWSUIT PATRIARCHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!)
Sam J.
Coleman Hughes Offers Thoughtful Reflection on Columbia Protests and Free Speech
justmindy
Just for Fun: Photo of President Trump Leaving Court Inspires Hilarious Memes
justmindy
Fox News Follows the SHOCKING Dark Money Sources Funding the Pro Palestine Riots
justmindy
Birds of a Feather: Obama Buddy Bill Ayers Supporting Chaos at University of Chicago
Amy Curtis
Mary Katharine Ham Just ENDED KJP by 'Helping' Her Make Excuses for Biden NOT Speaking to Columbia Yet
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Conservatives Have a BLAST With TIME Magazine's Trump Cover While Lefties LOSE Their Minds Over It (LOL!) Sam J.
Advertisement