WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face

Coucy
Coucy  |  10:30 AM on March 28, 2024
ABC

Things got tense on the set of ABC's 'The View' yesterday when one of the show's co-hosts, Sunny Hostin, clashed with guest Coleman Hughes. Hughes, who is an author and a fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, did an admirable job at holding his own as Hostin tried to attack him from every angle she could think of... even trotting out her 'friendship' with one of the children of Martin Luther King Jr. as a signal that her opinions on the thoughts of Dr. King were more valid than his.

It's a longish video but well worth watching in full.

Even Whoopi Goldberg, not usually one to be a voice of reason, seemed uncomfortable with how Hostin was going after Hughes. It's a tribute to the man that he remained calm and collected and batted off Hostin's incompetent attempts to paint him as some kind of far-right kook for saying that he thinks that people should be judged based on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. What a horrible mindset, right?

God willing in ten years our culture will be looking back on so much of what goes on now and shaking their heads at the absurdity of the current liberals and their behavior.

One of the more heartening aspects of this interaction, though, is how receptive the audience seems to be to Coleman Hughes's perspective... if there's hope for the kind of person who'd wait in line to get a seat watching The View maybe there's hope for America after all!

As for Sunny the reviews are in and... they're not good.

Somebody should tell Sunny that namedropping doesn't win you an argument because it seems she's unaware of the fact.

Tribalism is the problem. The shift on the left to trying to force everyone to judge people based on their in-group identity rather than their character and their ideas has been catastrophic for America in so many ways, but people like Sunny Hostin have built their whole schtick around that specific ethos and really don't like it when people point out how bad it's been for us all.

This is how you win an argument, not by screaming or name-calling but by calmly sticking to your points and allowing your opponent to look like the slavering madman. 

You have to give credit to the producers of The View for having Hughes on, of course, they didn't have to do that. At the same time, one suspects that they had in mind him getting steamrolled by the 'intellectuals' they've staffed their show with, and if so they were thankfully sorely mistaken. 

Good job, Mr. Hughes! Keep up the good work!

***

