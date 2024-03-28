WATCH: Sonny Hostin's Attempt to Steamroll Coleman Hughes on The View Blows Up SPECTACULARLY in Her Face

Things got tense on the set of ABC's 'The View' yesterday when one of the show's co-hosts, Sunny Hostin, clashed with guest Coleman Hughes. Hughes, who is an author and a fellow at the Manhattan Institute for Policy Research, did an admirable job at holding his own as Hostin tried to attack him from every angle she could think of... even trotting out her 'friendship' with one of the children of Martin Luther King Jr. as a signal that her opinions on the thoughts of Dr. King were more valid than his.

Advertisement

It's a longish video but well worth watching in full.

• @coldxman's appearance on The View



"There's no evidence that I've been co-opted by anyone. I have an independent podcast, I work for CNN as an analyst, I write for The Free Press, I'm independent in all of these endeavors and no one is paying me to say what I'm saying" pic.twitter.com/sFFWv42MHU — Jules Terpak (@julesterpak) March 27, 2024

Even Whoopi Goldberg, not usually one to be a voice of reason, seemed uncomfortable with how Hostin was going after Hughes. It's a tribute to the man that he remained calm and collected and batted off Hostin's incompetent attempts to paint him as some kind of far-right kook for saying that he thinks that people should be judged based on the content of their character rather than the color of their skin. What a horrible mindset, right?

Looks like @coldxman did a great job of staying composed in the face of very odd & unconstructive questions. Good work. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 28, 2024

He is smarter than all those women combined. Sunny Hostin made an absolute fool of herself. What a nasty piece of work she is. — Rhonda Rhoades (@NewWaveIngenue) March 28, 2024

I predict that ten years from now, this clip from The View will be seen as an example of ghastly neo-racism from the 2020s, with Hughes as the lone sane voice. — Kralik (@earlkralik) March 28, 2024

God willing in ten years our culture will be looking back on so much of what goes on now and shaking their heads at the absurdity of the current liberals and their behavior.

One of the more heartening aspects of this interaction, though, is how receptive the audience seems to be to Coleman Hughes's perspective... if there's hope for the kind of person who'd wait in line to get a seat watching The View maybe there's hope for America after all!

It makes me feel hopeful that the View's audience is clearly receptive to Coleman's views. — Terry Van Loon (@terrybythebay) March 28, 2024

Notice how the View is antagonistic but the audience loves his message. — (((TANSTAAFL))) (@QuaBrot) March 28, 2024

As for Sunny the reviews are in and... they're not good.

Sunny read the book twice and didn't understand it either time. — Starling (@StarlingHunter1) March 28, 2024

Sonny Hostin is one of the most hate filled people I have ever seen, and she appears to hate herself most. — Rob James (@RobHasSpoken) March 28, 2024

BUT SHE KNOWS BERNICE!!!!! — Лёня (@ethics13) March 28, 2024

Somebody should tell Sunny that namedropping doesn't win you an argument because it seems she's unaware of the fact.

Coleman is terrific. I think his point is valid. I believe the ultra-focus on race is divisive and regressive. It undermines the concept of liberal democracy where debate and each person offering their best ideas is the goal. Tribalism is the problem. Not the solution. — sherrilynJonesfreed (@sherrilynthinks) March 28, 2024

Advertisement

Tribalism is the problem. The shift on the left to trying to force everyone to judge people based on their in-group identity rather than their character and their ideas has been catastrophic for America in so many ways, but people like Sunny Hostin have built their whole schtick around that specific ethos and really don't like it when people point out how bad it's been for us all.

Sunny Hostin's response to him laying out Martin Luther King's theory of socioeconomic class poverty in detail is to name drop his daughter. Just incredible stuff. https://t.co/ho280PfhwT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 28, 2024

Behold a masterclass in composure and clarity.



Everyone must watch this.



Bravo, @coldxman! https://t.co/3xpkrX9TGZ — Abigail Shrier (@AbigailShrier) March 28, 2024

I’ve never seen someone so righteous treated so shabbily and respond so imperturbably. https://t.co/LPXt6LUq1K — Abe Greenwald (@AbeGreenwald) March 28, 2024

This is how you win an argument, not by screaming or name-calling but by calmly sticking to your points and allowing your opponent to look like the slavering madman.

You have to give credit to the producers of The View for having Hughes on, of course, they didn't have to do that. At the same time, one suspects that they had in mind him getting steamrolled by the 'intellectuals' they've staffed their show with, and if so they were thankfully sorely mistaken.

Advertisement

Good job, Mr. Hughes! Keep up the good work!

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!