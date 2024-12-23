Not My Problem: DHS Chief Mayorkas Disgracefully Dodges Question About Trafficked Children

WTAF?! Biden Commutes Fed Death Sentences of Nearly All Child Killers and Mass...
Grateful Calvin  |  8:30 AM on December 23, 2024
If we've said it once since November 5, we've said it 1,000 times: January 20 cannot get here soon enough. The parade of criminality, incompetence, and corruption at the highest levels of the Biden administration is getting to be a little bit too much to stomach as that regime winds down four years of absolute disaster. 

One of the worst perpetrators of all (and that is a stiff competition, we know) is Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Most recently, Mayorkas' buffoonery has been front and center as he has completely failed to explain the preponderance of drones across the East Coast, sluffing the whole thing off as 'nothing unusual.' When he wasn't doing that, he was writing very sternly written memos to China about hacking the United States' telecommunications. 

Of course, Mayorkas' biggest failure has been the southern border invasion that has been taking place throughout Biden's four years in office. Newly appointed Trump border czar Tom Homan blasted Mayorkas recently for making the absurd claim that all illegal aliens were being vetted. Yes, even the ones who have been caught committing violent crimes in the United States. 

It's difficult to state unequivocally what is the worst aspect of Biden's open border, but one of the most nefarious aspects of this policy is the number of children being trafficked across that border. When CBS News' Margaret Brennan tried to ask Mayorkas about that, however, his answer was a complete disgrace: It's not my problem. 

Watch: 

WTF, indeed. That's about the most polite response we could think of to Mayorkas' answer to Brennan. 

It would be easy to pass off Mayorkas as simply incompetent, except for the fact that we're pretty sure this is all intentional. And the legacy media has turned a blind eye to all of it for four years. 

Exactly. The only way the vast federal government could NOT keep track of this many lost children -- and the true number is exponentially higher, these are just the ones that ICE reported missing -- is if those task forces were told to stand down and not take action.

No, you are not the one with an evil, black heart. That belongs to Mayorkas and everyone else in the Biden administration who gleefully have allowed this to take place.

We never thought we could encounter a worse excuse for a human being than Tony Fauci, but Mayorkas may be it. 

It's not just the failure to do his job. It is the callousness of his tone as he blithely dismisses the issue, passes off responsibility, and avoids the question before him. 

That is how sociopaths behave. 

It is undeniable at this point that it has ALL been intentional. 

Most of us have known that for a long time, but to see it confirmed in this manner by the sitting DHS Secretary is still nauseating. 

We know exactly how you feel. So did many on Twitter. We had to leave out many responses to Mayorkas because of the sheer (and justified) level of profanity. 

And Mayorkas' attempts to pass it all off to Health and Human Services doesn't make it any better. Because HHS is also complicit in the trafficking of children. 

The Virginia Project has documented a lot of evidence regarding this trafficking, as have many others. The federal government (the current one, anyway) isn't just not stopping it, they are actively helping it along. 

Again, it is difficult to deny it at this point. And frankly, we're not interested in even trying to deny it. 

What is the acceptable number, Secretary Mayorkas? If only half of them are being trafficked, is that acceptable to you? How about if only a few thousand of them are being sold into slavery? You OK with that? 

By the way, it is a LOT more than just a few thousand.

Prison is too good for Alejandro Mayorkas. But that is the penalty he must suffer, then let him serve his time in GenPop without any federal protections. 

Let's see what he thinks about child trafficking then.

