Not My Problem: DHS Chief Mayorkas Disgracefully Dodges Question About Trafficked Children

If we've said it once since November 5, we've said it 1,000 times: January 20 cannot get here soon enough. The parade of criminality, incompetence, and corruption at the highest levels of the Biden administration is getting to be a little bit too much to stomach as that regime winds down four years of absolute disaster.

One of the worst perpetrators of all (and that is a stiff competition, we know) is Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Most recently, Mayorkas' buffoonery has been front and center as he has completely failed to explain the preponderance of drones across the East Coast, sluffing the whole thing off as 'nothing unusual.' When he wasn't doing that, he was writing very sternly written memos to China about hacking the United States' telecommunications.

Of course, Mayorkas' biggest failure has been the southern border invasion that has been taking place throughout Biden's four years in office. Newly appointed Trump border czar Tom Homan blasted Mayorkas recently for making the absurd claim that all illegal aliens were being vetted. Yes, even the ones who have been caught committing violent crimes in the United States.

It's difficult to state unequivocally what is the worst aspect of Biden's open border, but one of the most nefarious aspects of this policy is the number of children being trafficked across that border. When CBS News' Margaret Brennan tried to ask Mayorkas about that, however, his answer was a complete disgrace: It's not my problem.

Watch:

MAYORKAS: "We certainly have received reports of children being trafficked, even those as to whom we know where they are. That is outside the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security."



WTF?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/CnsNfnr7Gc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 22, 2024

WTF, indeed. That's about the most polite response we could think of to Mayorkas' answer to Brennan.

What kind of Mickey Mouse sh*t is this!?!?



This entire administration is a giant black hole of suck. https://t.co/HMDVENoC4A — AmErican (@Flipper628) December 23, 2024

It would be easy to pass off Mayorkas as simply incompetent, except for the fact that we're pretty sure this is all intentional. And the legacy media has turned a blind eye to all of it for four years.

I have to wonder of @SecMayorkas has actually ever shown up for a single day of work at DHS.



They have an actual fusion center of 16 departments and several task forces to combat human trafficking.https://t.co/zozAt11TIW https://t.co/JUzbJFnSH4 — Ordnance Jay Packard's Yule Log Emporium (@OrdnancePackard) December 23, 2024

Exactly. The only way the vast federal government could NOT keep track of this many lost children -- and the true number is exponentially higher, these are just the ones that ICE reported missing -- is if those task forces were told to stand down and not take action.

It warms my evil black heart to know that Mayorkas will end up in the deepest pit of hell for his callous disregard of the most innocent among us. https://t.co/OQTCk05shy — Andrew Young - TANSTAAFL Curmudgeon (@NucMM1retired) December 23, 2024

No, you are not the one with an evil, black heart. That belongs to Mayorkas and everyone else in the Biden administration who gleefully have allowed this to take place.

Alejandro Mayorkas, the Biden DHS secretary, is a monster.



He must face criminal probes by the Trump 47 Justice Department for his illegal mass-parole of over 10,000,000 illegal immigrants—and the resulting robberies, rapes, and murders.



Mayorkas has lots of blood on his hands. https://t.co/sKAJqteANR — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) December 23, 2024

We never thought we could encounter a worse excuse for a human being than Tony Fauci, but Mayorkas may be it.

Dude belongs in supermax. Absolute psychopath. https://t.co/unOvcyZCTd — Yore Friend Whig 🇮🇱 (@WhigJust) December 23, 2024

It's not just the failure to do his job. It is the callousness of his tone as he blithely dismisses the issue, passes off responsibility, and avoids the question before him.

That is how sociopaths behave.

As I've been saying, the Biden administration is the largest child sex trafficker in the history of mankind.



By intent https://t.co/Osj7lcO85v — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) December 22, 2024

It is undeniable at this point that it has ALL been intentional.

Most of us have known that for a long time, but to see it confirmed in this manner by the sitting DHS Secretary is still nauseating.

We know exactly how you feel. So did many on Twitter. We had to leave out many responses to Mayorkas because of the sheer (and justified) level of profanity.

And Mayorkas' attempts to pass it all off to Health and Human Services doesn't make it any better. Because HHS is also complicit in the trafficking of children.

That's because it's being done by HHS which is actually trafficking children, in conjunction with a network of NGOs in the US and abroad, from Central American countries into the hands of alien gang members and other unaccountable parties in the US. 500,000 said to be missing. https://t.co/CeNlR2hcV3 — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) December 23, 2024

The Virginia Project has documented a lot of evidence regarding this trafficking, as have many others. The federal government (the current one, anyway) isn't just not stopping it, they are actively helping it along.

This man is pure evil. https://t.co/LMul6bh6Ul — The Conlee (@conlee_the) December 22, 2024

Again, it is difficult to deny it at this point. And frankly, we're not interested in even trying to deny it.

"I think it's inaccurate to say that ALL of them are trafficked or victimized."



This guy should be in prison. https://t.co/v7062o97HV — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 23, 2024

What is the acceptable number, Secretary Mayorkas? If only half of them are being trafficked, is that acceptable to you? How about if only a few thousand of them are being sold into slavery? You OK with that?

By the way, it is a LOT more than just a few thousand.

Prison is too good for Alejandro Mayorkas. But that is the penalty he must suffer, then let him serve his time in GenPop without any federal protections.

Let's see what he thinks about child trafficking then.