Tom Homan Explains Why DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Claim of Thorough Vetting of Illegals Is TOTAL BS

Tens of millions of people have flowed across the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border since they took office and undid all of Donald Trump's measures that were making the border more secure. Biden had previously urged people to illegally "surge to the border" when he took office and that's exactly what happened.

All along the way, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who fittingly looks like he could play a Bond villain, often claims that these people were being vetted thoroughly. Here's one such example:

Question: Yes, uh, Secretary, we have read that the Administration is considering releasing migrants after they're being carefully vetted. And we just have some teams in El Paso yesterday that observed some migrants being vetted for an hour and then afterwards being released with a permit to stay in the country for a year. I wonder how that process is being done and how secure you are all those all those vettings taking place on the border? Secretary Mayorkas: So, U.S. Customs and Border Protection screens and vets individuals whom we encounter. Individuals – the vast majority of individuals will be returned, those who do not qualify from Border Patrol stations or Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities.

"We screen and vet individuals":

REPORTER: An illegal arrested in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl was wearing an ICE ankle monitor *during* the crime. How can you say the safety of the American people is your priority?



MAYORKAS: "We screen and vet individuals!" pic.twitter.com/AdcEi9PcGN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 26, 2024

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan, who will be tasked with cleaning up a huge, treasonous mess Team Biden will be leaving behind, called BS on all of Mayorkas' vetting claims:

Here's a transcript via Grabien.com of Homan explaining on Fox News today why Mayorkas' assurances that these people are "properly and thoroughly vetted" is a total lie (video at the link):

HOMAN:"Have talked about this many times it all goes back to the vetting program. And you’ve got secretary Mayorkas, and if they’re properly vetted into the United States, we don’t have criminal access in Venezuela, we don’t have access to criminal databases and information in most countries around the world. So when they say they’re properly vetted they’re running through ncic, which is our system or a trip wide state system, but vetting doesn’t include their criminal vetting in home nations. And they’re misleading the American people saying they’re vetted and properly safe. And when we first discovered it in the United States we said it would rapidly expand across the country.”

The people who have done nothing but lie since taking office are lying yet again about illegals being "properly vetted"? Shocker!

In reality, this is the kind of thing that Biden and Mayorkas-style "vetting" has allowed into the country:

This clip is unbelievable. You have to watch the entire thing to fully appreciate it. It's like an SNL skit.



2021. Mayorkas is asked if the Afghans that were flown to America during the botched withdrawal were vetted.



A few weeks ago one of the Afghans that was flown here was… pic.twitter.com/mj32XXRvrk — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 10, 2024

Then there are of course the "vetted" individuals who have gone on to murder American citizens:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday confirmed that the Venezuelan national charged in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and had previously been arrested in New York City. Fox News had previously reported that 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, charged with the murder of Riley on the University of Georgia campus, had crossed into the U.S. illegally near El Paso in September 2022 and was paroled into the U.S.

Some of these people tried to make it obvious and basically vet themselves by getting arrested and that still didn't catch the attention of super-vetter Mayorkas.

Homan also called Mayorkas out for being a shameless liar two years ago:

January 20th can't come fast enough, and then these people need to be held accountable.

