So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed...
Explain Yourself, Jake! CNN Host's Post to UnitedHealthcare Fans the Flames of Leftist...
Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares...
Justine Bateman Has a Message for Those Who Put Her in a Political...
Worst Dictator EVER! Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Says Trump's Now Merely Press Secretary...
These Are the Dems Hyperventilating About an Unelected Billionaire 'Controlling' Trump, Re...
Here's the Pardon/Commutation Count for the Last Few Presidents (and Biden's Not Done...
It was There All Along: Senate Passes Child Cancer Research Bill The House...
VIP
Here He Comes! Possibility of Kash Patel Running the FBI Has Rattled Nerves...
Trope Trounced: Van Jones Foolishly Plays the ‘Unelected Billionaire’ Card on Scott Jennin...
Life in Prison? Biden Reportedly Mulling Erasing Death Sentences for Several Inmates
Depressed Mode: Fashion-Forward or Step Backward? Reactions to Ella Emhoff’s Prada Pics
Mike Johnson Criticized As the CR Heads to the Senate: Brit Hume Asks,...
White House Cover-Up: Scott Jennings Asks Will Dems Who Lied for Biden Be...

Tom Homan Explains Why DHS Secretary Mayorkas' Claim of Thorough Vetting of Illegals Is TOTAL BS

Doug P.  |  3:42 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Tens of millions of people have flowed across the Biden-Harris-Mayorkas open border since they took office and undid all of Donald Trump's measures that were making the border more secure. Biden had previously urged people to illegally "surge to the border" when he took office and that's exactly what happened. 

Advertisement

All along the way, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who fittingly looks like he could play a Bond villain, often claims that these people were being vetted thoroughly. Here's one such example:

Question: Yes, uh, Secretary, we have read that the Administration is considering releasing migrants after they're being carefully vetted. And we just have some teams in El Paso yesterday that observed some migrants being vetted for an hour and then afterwards being released with a permit to stay in the country for a year. I wonder how that process is being done and how secure you are all those all those vettings taking place on the border? 

Secretary Mayorkas: So, U.S. Customs and Border Protection screens and vets individuals whom we encounter. Individuals – the vast majority of individuals will be returned, those who do not qualify from Border Patrol stations or Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities.

"We screen and vet individuals":

Incoming "border czar" Tom Homan, who will be tasked with cleaning up a huge, treasonous mess Team Biden will be leaving behind, called BS on all of Mayorkas' vetting claims: 

Recommended

Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares Biden Travel Plans
Doug P.
Advertisement

Here's a transcript via Grabien.com of Homan explaining on Fox News today why Mayorkas' assurances that these people are "properly and thoroughly vetted" is a total lie (video at the link): 

HOMAN:"Have talked about this many times it all goes back to the vetting program. And you’ve got secretary Mayorkas, and if they’re properly vetted into the United States, we don’t have criminal access in Venezuela, we don’t have access to criminal databases and information in most countries around the world. So when they say they’re properly vetted they’re running through ncic, which is our system or a trip wide state system, but vetting doesn’t include their criminal vetting in home nations. And they’re misleading the American people saying they’re vetted and properly safe. And when we first discovered it in the United States we said it would rapidly expand across the country.” 

The people who have done nothing but lie since taking office are lying yet again about illegals being "properly vetted"? Shocker!

In reality, this is the kind of thing that Biden and Mayorkas-style "vetting" has allowed into the country:

Advertisement

Then there are of course the "vetted" individuals who have gone on to murder American citizens:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Sunday confirmed that the Venezuelan national charged in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and had previously been arrested in New York City. 

Fox News had previously reported that 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, charged with the murder of Riley on the University of Georgia campus, had crossed into the U.S. illegally near El Paso in September 2022 and was paroled into the U.S.

Some of these people tried to make it obvious and basically vet themselves by getting arrested and that still didn't catch the attention of super-vetter Mayorkas. 

Homan also called Mayorkas out for being a shameless liar two years ago:

January 20th can't come fast enough, and then these people need to be held accountable.

***

Related:

‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘Day One’ Means ‘Day One’ for Deportations

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares Biden Travel Plans
Doug P.
Explain Yourself, Jake! CNN Host's Post to UnitedHealthcare Fans the Flames of Leftist CEO Rage
Amy Curtis
Justine Bateman Has a Message for Those Who Put Her in a Political Box: 'Listen or Not, It's the Truth'
Amy Curtis
It was There All Along: Senate Passes Child Cancer Research Bill The House Sent Them in March
Eric V.
Worst Dictator EVER! Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Says Trump's Now Merely Press Secretary for Elon Musk
Doug P.
So Much for 'Non-Violent', Huh? Biden Grants Clemency to 'Black Widow' Who Offed Three Men for Insurance
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Miranda Devine Predicts a 'Mega-Grifter Finale on the Taxpayer Dime' After KJP Shares Biden Travel Plans Doug P.
Advertisement