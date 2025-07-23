Alex 'Jose' Padilla Conflates Illegal Aliens and Legal Immigrants and Gets Epically Called Out (WATCH)

Democrat Senator Alex ‘Jose’ Padilla sees no difference between illegal aliens and legal immigrants. This shouldn’t be surprising since one of the Democrat Party’s weapons against the American people is confusion. Padilla tried to conflate illegal aliens with legal immigrants in a recent border hearing, and witnesses refused to play his deceptive game.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Jose Padilla may be the biggest clown in the entire Senate. In hearing on Biden’s border disaster, he attempts a ‘show of hands' gotcha by conflating ‘all immigrants' with illegals and gets immediately bodied by one of the witnesses: PADILLA: "Just by show of hands. Raise your hand if you think all immigrants are criminals?" WITNESS: "Are you talking about illegal immigrants or immigrants who came here illegally and did it? The right way? Which one?" PADILLA: *Completely ignores the witness* WITNESS: "All illegal immigrants are criminals." PADILLA: *Completely ignores the witness*

Here’s video of the witness calling him out. (WATCH)

Let's just agree that he has pretty stiff competition too. 😁 — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) July 22, 2025

“May” in my post was doing some heavy lifting 😂 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 23, 2025

Padilla has firmly established himself as a reliable clown for the Democrat Party. He’s impossible to take seriously.

Posters say Democrats love throwing law-abiding legal immigrants in with illegal aliens. Democrats can usually get away with it because the legacy media also loves pushing that lie.

That's part of the Democrat playbook, conflating the two. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 22, 2025

Yep, but Jose has no shot here of pulling his ham-fisted stunt off here, and it’s hilarious — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 22, 2025

It was great seeing someone throw his lies back in his face.

Commenters say the best way to defeat Democrats is by never adopting their deceptive phrasing. Call them out every time and demand they explain what they mean.

Padilla tried to stage a gotcha and got humiliated. The witness exposed the tactic right away by separating legal from illegal. Padilla ignored truth to protect his agenda. That backfired badly. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@PatriotVigil) July 22, 2025

When gotcha's go awry — le slick (@leslick3) July 22, 2025

"Jose" again got body slammed. pic.twitter.com/Jy47RjAty3 — Staying Sane (@stayingsaneusa) July 22, 2025

And this time it didn't involve him rushing a Republican at a podium and getting pushed out of a room by security.

