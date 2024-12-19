Mayorkas Says China Continues to Hack U.S. Telecoms but DHS Put Out a Memo So That Oughta Do It

The Biden administration has done yet another version of their "strongly worded letter" responses to security threats. This time the Biden WH's "Don't" doctrine is in play as China continues to hack U.S. telecommunications, according to Homeland Security:

U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials are continuing to try to learn more about the scope of the hack, which targeted U.S. surveillance capabilities used for operations including wiretaps. U.S. intelligence officials routinely seek court authorization to use telecom systems like those targeted in the breach to collect information for law enforcement or national security probes. One fear is that the cyberattacks could have allowed the hackers to access information about ongoing U.S. investigations — including those tied to China — through the collection of sensitive data and techniques.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged that the hacks have been occurring for some time now:

US Secretary of Homeland Security:



"China has, in fact, hacked into our telecommunications providers." pic.twitter.com/4EBF7IAIcy — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) December 18, 2024

Hopefully that memo will scare off the hackers (cue extreme eye roll).

Tens of millions of people have streamed into the U.S. on Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' watch, we've got mystery drones over the east coast, and now this.

All under his watch. https://t.co/pLyPW7dO7B — Carl Gottlieb (@c_cgottlieb) December 19, 2024

The U.S. couldn't have withstood four more years of this kind of "leadership."

➡️Discover the US is suffering the worst cyberattack in world history



➡️Face it down with a strongly worded memo and a multi-agency working group. https://t.co/0sPTlA87km — Michael Lucci (@Michael7ucci) December 19, 2024

Appeasement is escalatory https://t.co/JxRaN3jojJ — Simone Ledeen (@SimoneLedeen) December 19, 2024

Wait, what?



CHINA hacked telecommunication providers and is CONTINUING to do so and Mayorkas’ response is to send out a multi-agency BEST PRACTICE’S memo?



What the…



pic.twitter.com/IQMol9wecT — KK Berd 🇺🇸 (@keny_berd) December 18, 2024

This guy is straight out of looney toons. https://t.co/nWm0DICBw3 — optigrabsales (@optigrabsales) December 18, 2024

A memo for "best practices" is all Mayorkas can muster to combat China hacking our telecommunications?



What a joke.



Mayorkas has shown he's completely incompetent and has done NOTHING to protect our homeland since assuming his position. Trump can’t take the oath of office… https://t.co/XXG9H6qZHE — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) December 19, 2024

We have been compromised for a while. Don’t kid yourselves into thinking this is new https://t.co/EaR97sqLXm — nipsy (@nipsy_the_troll) December 19, 2024

The Biden administration smiling and waving while China's spy balloon floated across the entire continental U.S. made that abundantly clear.

This feckless administration is known best for memos and sternly worded letters, and not much else. — Rhetoric Facer 🇺🇸 (@John_Monahan) December 18, 2024

And this administration's "legacy" will be that they caused enormous long term damage to the United States on every level, especially national security.