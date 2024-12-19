Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With...
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson

Mayorkas Says China Continues to Hack U.S. Telecoms but DHS Put Out a Memo So That Oughta Do It

Doug P.  |  11:00 AM on December 19, 2024
Screenshot

The Biden administration has done yet another version of their "strongly worded letter" responses to security threats. This time the Biden WH's "Don't" doctrine is in play as China continues to hack U.S. telecommunications, according to Homeland Security:

U.S. law enforcement and intelligence officials are continuing to try to learn more about the scope of the hack, which targeted U.S. surveillance capabilities used for operations including wiretaps. U.S. intelligence officials routinely seek court authorization to use telecom systems like those targeted in the breach to collect information for law enforcement or national security probes. 

One fear is that the cyberattacks could have allowed the hackers to access information about ongoing U.S. investigations — including those tied to China — through the collection of sensitive data and techniques. 

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas acknowledged that the hacks have been occurring for some time now:

Hopefully that memo will scare off the hackers (cue extreme eye roll).

Tens of millions of people have streamed into the U.S. on Biden, Harris and Mayorkas' watch, we've got mystery drones over the east coast, and now this.

The U.S. couldn't have withstood four more years of this kind of "leadership."

The Biden administration smiling and waving while China's spy balloon floated across the entire continental U.S. made that abundantly clear.

And this administration's "legacy" will be that they caused enormous long term damage to the United States on every level, especially national security.

