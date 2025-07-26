VIP
Mollie Hemingway: Legacy Media Hiding from Bombshell Russiagate Docs Because They Indict Them

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:36 AM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File

It’s fairly obvious why the legacy media is ignoring or casting doubt on the Russiagate docs that show the whole thing was a politically-orchestrated hoax by Obama - the legacy media is complicit. They were all active and willing participants in trying to usurp President Donald Trump’s presidency and overturn the will of the American electorate.

Mollie Hemingway from The Federalist has more. (READ)

@MZHemingway: Bombshell Russiagate Docs Indict The Media: That's Why They're Hiding Them

"They pushed this absolute delusional conspiracy theory for years."

"Now that we know the real story...The media are hiding it. And why? Because they were complicit in the crimes that were committed."

"They can't very well report what actually happened, because the whole conspiracy would have gone nowhere if the media hadn't been so willing to just republish these lies from Obama officials."

Dead on.

Here’s where she lays it all out. (WATCH)

They sure are!

Here’s a reminder of the absolute dishonest nonsense we’ve been bombarded with for years from ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. (WATCH)

We were forced to pay for that Democrat Party propaganda, but no more now that NPR has been defunded. Thanks, President Trump!

Commenters note that almost all the divisions in our country have been caused by the legacy media's persistent promotion of false narratives for years.

Their goal was manipulation, but people are waking up.

Posters wonder when ‘journalists’ who were awarded Pulitzer Prizes for fake ‘reporting’ are going to hand back their money and certificates.

They know the truth now. If they truly believed in journalism, they would have already voluntarily and publicly torn up their prize certificates and returned the thousands in cash they were awarded. Since that hasn’t happened, it tells us all we need to know.

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS MEDIA BIAS RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

