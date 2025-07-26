Mollie Hemingway: Legacy Media Hiding from Bombshell Russiagate Docs Because They Indict Them

It’s fairly obvious why the legacy media is ignoring or casting doubt on the Russiagate docs that show the whole thing was a politically-orchestrated hoax by Obama - the legacy media is complicit. They were all active and willing participants in trying to usurp President Donald Trump’s presidency and overturn the will of the American electorate.

Mollie Hemingway from The Federalist has more. (READ)

@MZHemingway: Bombshell Russiagate Docs Indict The Media: That's Why They're Hiding Them "They pushed this absolute delusional conspiracy theory for years." "Now that we know the real story...The media are hiding it. And why? Because they were complicit in the crimes that were committed." "They can't very well report what actually happened, because the whole conspiracy would have gone nowhere if the media hadn't been so willing to just republish these lies from Obama officials." Dead on.

Here’s where she lays it all out. (WATCH)

Indict them good Mollie!! It’s time they pay for their crimes🎯🎯🎯 — Dr. Robert Craig (@CMoTWSF) July 25, 2025

They are every bit as guilty as Obama. — AppPatriotgirl 🇺🇸 (@jsmith4966) July 25, 2025

They sure are!

Here’s a reminder of the absolute dishonest nonsense we’ve been bombarded with for years from ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats. (WATCH)

NPR mentioned "Russia collusion", Steele dossier, golden showers hourly, day after day, for weeks. No evidence. That didn't stop them. — Jim Davis (@JimDavis1156) July 25, 2025

We were forced to pay for that Democrat Party propaganda, but no more now that NPR has been defunded. Thanks, President Trump!

Commenters note that almost all the divisions in our country have been caused by the legacy media's persistent promotion of false narratives for years.

Spot on! The media is responsible for much of the vitriol and partisanship in our country today. Had these “journalists” done their job, the politicians who push so much garbage would have been shamed and silenced long ago, and policy out of Washington would be far more balanced. — David Brian Lasher (@brian_lash3717) July 25, 2025

With all these Russia-Obama revelations .. it leaves me mystified that my wildest suspicions fell short of what they actually did .. my imagination was a causality of gaslighting. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) July 25, 2025

Everything. For years. It's all been the media. From Trayvon to this to...the rest of the endless list. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) July 25, 2025

Their goal was manipulation, but people are waking up.

Posters wonder when ‘journalists’ who were awarded Pulitzer Prizes for fake ‘reporting’ are going to hand back their money and certificates.

When do the NYT and Washington Compost give back their Pulitzers for bogus reporting? — SteveHogan (@stephenshogan1) July 25, 2025

The pulitzer prize winning for Russiagate Coverage media? — The Dreaded Soulman (@DreadedSoulman) July 25, 2025

They should give back their Pulitzers. — 1776 ULTRA MAGA JSR🍊🍊 (@cpamba33) July 25, 2025

They know the truth now. If they truly believed in journalism, they would have already voluntarily and publicly torn up their prize certificates and returned the thousands in cash they were awarded. Since that hasn’t happened, it tells us all we need to know.