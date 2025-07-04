July Fourth Flashback: President Joe Biden Has Covid-19 Instructions for Our Nation's...
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador - Prison Videos Refute

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on July 04, 2025
X/@ChrisVanHollen

Deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the United States awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking fellow illegal aliens across the country. Garcia was imprisoned in his native El Salvador before being recalled to the U.S. His lawyers are claiming he was tortured and mistreated in El Salvador, but there’s one major problem - the country’s president has video receipts that refute those claims.

Start here. (READ)

It’s almost as if El Salvador’s president anticipated that our nation’s legacy media would willfully push lies like they always do.

Here’s President Nayib Bukele’s response. (READ)

Apparently, anything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the crumbling Western judiciary.

But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days, including his meeting with Senator Van Hollen, who himself confirmed the man seemed fine.

If he’d been tortured, sleep-deprived, and starved, why does he look so well in every picture? Why would he gain weight? Why are there no bruises, or even dark circles under his eyes?

And here are his video receipts. (WATCH)

