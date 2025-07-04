Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador - Prison Videos Refute

Deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia is back in the United States awaiting trial for allegedly trafficking fellow illegal aliens across the country. Garcia was imprisoned in his native El Salvador before being recalled to the U.S. His lawyers are claiming he was tortured and mistreated in El Salvador, but there’s one major problem - the country’s president has video receipts that refute those claims.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia was stripped naked, had his head shaved, beaten, forced to kneel for hours overnight and lost over 30 pounds during his time at the notorious CECOT prison in El Salvador, his attorneys say in a new court filing. https://t.co/rgmF8WQ803 — NBC News (@NBCNews) July 3, 2025

More lies from Garcia and the mainstream media. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) July 3, 2025

It’s almost as if El Salvador’s president anticipated that our nation’s legacy media would willfully push lies like they always do.

Here’s President Nayib Bukele’s response. (READ)

Apparently, anything a criminal claims is accepted as truth by the mainstream media and the crumbling Western judiciary. But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days, including his meeting with Senator Van Hollen, who himself confirmed the man seemed fine. If he’d been tortured, sleep-deprived, and starved, why does he look so well in every picture? Why would he gain weight? Why are there no bruises, or even dark circles under his eyes?

And here are his video receipts. (WATCH)

But the man wasn't tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There's plenty of footage from different days,…



But the man wasn’t tortured, nor did he lose weight. In fact, photos show he gained weight while in detention. There’s plenty of footage from different days,… pic.twitter.com/PzvLcCNzrK — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) July 3, 2025

Bukele just dropped receipts like it’s court and Twitter at the same time. — Wholesome Trad Posts (@WholesomeTrad) July 3, 2025

Garcia looks like he's at a summer camp resort for adults in the video.

Posters say Garcia’s haircut doesn’t resemble any torture they’ve ever heard about.

He left with a fresh shave and haircut….



“Tortured” 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fPAoptXDVp — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 3, 2025

I have to pay $20 to get trim lines like that. — angry yet? (@angryyet115693) July 3, 2025

That sounds about right.

Posters realize that in the Democrat Party’s wild rush to make Garcia the face of their pro-illegal alien agenda, they may have doomed him to real torture in a non-Salvadoran prison.

I'd like to congratulate the Democrats from rescuing Kilmar Garcia from El Salvador so that he can be deported to South Sudan.



Good work, everybody! — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 26, 2025

He’s gonna wish they never gotten involved in his life pic.twitter.com/HiTHljHx0u — Hwy Lady (@HwyLadyCustoms) June 27, 2025

The most effective move democrats have made in decades. — Caballero (@HughAkston0) June 26, 2025

Probably no Margaritas in Sudan, huh? — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) June 26, 2025

No, and if he winds up in Sudan, there will be no Democrats flying overseas to visit him since it can’t double as a personal vacation for them. Way to go, Dems!