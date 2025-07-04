July Fourth Flashback: President Joe Biden Has Covid-19 Instructions for Our Nation's Independence Day

It’s time to mask up for the Fourth of July, make sure you’ve gotten your COVID-19 booster shots, and be sure to shun the unvaccinated. Nah, skip all that nonsense. Thankfully, President Joe Biden is just a distant memory, and now President Donald Trump is in charge. But here’s a flashback so we can know and celebrate true freedom this Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Here’s a frightening flashback. (WATCH)
Reminder that if you are fully vaccinated and up to date on boosters, you are allowed to celebrate the Fourth of July.— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2025
Those vaccinated are even permitted to have a backyard barbecue, so long as the number of guests is five or less.
Thank you for your attention to this matter. pic.twitter.com/LgGewZ5hJH
Biggest lies ever— Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) July 3, 2025
Can you believe a President actually said that? Wild stuff.— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2025
He was reading a script but it’s still disgusting— Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) July 3, 2025
What a difference a freedom-loving president makes.
Oh, there’s more. (WATCH)
“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated” - end of quote pic.twitter.com/BnABeV85T2— Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) July 4, 2025
Like a very bad dream.— Napolian Solo (@NapolianSolo2) July 3, 2025
Never take medical advice from someone who has dementia.— MaryVerse (@LStargazer54) July 3, 2025
I can’t believe I’m still alive. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Randall Martin (@AuburnMartin) July 4, 2025
How did we manage to survive?
Recommended
Posters still have a hard time believing our country went through that madness.
Can you even believe that this was real life?— Yo, Mel!!! (@YoMelToo) July 3, 2025
Honestly, nope.— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2025
Hubby was the pastor of a large (for the area) church in a small town in CA’s Central Valley.— Yo, Mel!!! (@YoMelToo) July 3, 2025
The crap the morons in the government put us through…
🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬
Churches were particularly targeted by the government.
Let’s make sure we never let something like this happen again.
Unbelievable times ! Great post and Happy 4th ser— AGRIPPA █ (@AGRIPPA___) July 3, 2025
Happy 4th to you as well.— MAZE (@mazemoore) July 3, 2025
Happy Fourth of July to all freedom-loving Americans!
Join the conversation as a VIP Member