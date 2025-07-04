July Fourth Flashback: President Joe Biden Has Covid-19 Instructions for Our Nation's Independence Day

It’s time to mask up for the Fourth of July, make sure you’ve gotten your COVID-19 booster shots, and be sure to shun the unvaccinated. Nah, skip all that nonsense. Thankfully, President Joe Biden is just a distant memory, and now President Donald Trump is in charge. But here’s a flashback so we can know and celebrate true freedom this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Here’s a frightening flashback. (WATCH)

What a difference a freedom-loving president makes.

Oh, there’s more. (WATCH)

How did we manage to survive?

Posters still have a hard time believing our country went through that madness.

Churches were particularly targeted by the government.

Let’s make sure we never let something like this happen again.

Happy Fourth of July to all freedom-loving Americans!