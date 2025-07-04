Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador...
VIP
Politico: CIA Finds No Major Flaws in 2016 Election Probe
'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot
VIP
Wisconsin's Leftist Justices Just Aborted the Separation of Powers
Inverse Nostradamus: James Carville’s BBB GOP Party Extinction Prediction Has Trump Voters...
DCCC Declares That Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Is the 'Leader America Deserves'
PBS and CNN Play Hot Potato with Brian Stelter to Push False Narrative...
So Much for Choice! U.K. Petition Seeks to Ban Women From Changing Their...
Elie Mystal Writes That Dems Should Become the Pro-Porn Party; Taylor Lorenz Cheers
BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College...
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As...
MAGA Measure: AOC on Verge of Tears Is a Sure Sign the BBB...
George W. Bush Teams Up With 'Trump Foes' to Slam 'Colossal Mistake' of...
Walls Are Closing In: Man Wears Red Lipstick to Protest Trump

July Fourth Flashback: President Joe Biden Has Covid-19 Instructions for Our Nation's Independence Day

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on July 04, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

It’s time to mask up for the Fourth of July, make sure you’ve gotten your COVID-19 booster shots, and be sure to shun the unvaccinated. Nah, skip all that nonsense. Thankfully, President Joe Biden is just a distant memory, and now President Donald Trump is in charge. But here’s a flashback so we can know and celebrate true freedom this Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Advertisement

Here’s a frightening flashback. (WATCH)

What a difference a freedom-loving president makes.

Oh, there’s more. (WATCH)

How did we manage to survive?

Recommended

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
Advertisement

Posters still have a hard time believing our country went through that madness.

Churches were particularly targeted by the government.

Let’s make sure we never let something like this happen again.

Happy Fourth of July to all freedom-loving Americans!

Tags:

COVID-19 DONALD TRUMP GUN RIGHTS JOE BIDEN VACCINES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES
Sam J.
Ben & Jerry's Just Got Served a GIANT SCOOP of Economic Reality As Parent Company Unilever Cuts Off Funds
Amy Curtis
BREAKING: NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Claimed He Was Black on His College Application
Aaron Walker
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador - Prison Videos Refute
Warren Squire
'Dude Was Lit': Replies to Aaron Bushnell's Birthday Post are Hot
Gordon K
MORE Winning! SCOTUS Torpedoes ANOTHER Activist Federal Judge's Deportation Ruling
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

And CUE the Big BEAUTIFUL Meltdowns: Here Are the Best Tantrums After Trump's Big Beautiful Bill PASSES Sam J.
Advertisement