Here's ANOTHER Reason DOGE Terrifies the Left (Guess When Non-Citizens With SS Numbers Skyrocketed)

Doug P. | 10:00 AM on April 10, 2025
Long before Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, he advised people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to end up in the White House. Then on day one in office the Biden administration dismantled everything Team Trump had put into place to keep the border secure, and then the invasion began. Biden, Harris and Mayorkas even created an app to make the invasion more efficient for the invaders. That alone was grounds for impeachment and removal but that never happened. 

The motives of Biden, Harris and the Democrats went well beyond just letting people into the United States under the guise of humanitarian concerns. 

When DOGE was put into place the Democrat freakout made it clear there were some things the Left would rather stay hidden, but now it's all starting to be exposed. One of those issues is the number of non-citizens who have Social Security numbers, which just coincidentally went way up each year Biden was in office. Here's an update:

Non-citizens can obtain a Social Security number if they're in the country legally in order to work, but isn't it interesting how fast the number skyrocketed. 

When the Democrats say "Republicans want to cut Social Security," they don't mention that this is the kind of thing that's being eliminated as the rate of deportations increases. 

The Democrats are also triggered by laws to require proof of citizenship in order to vote, and they couldn't make their motivations more clear. 

All we can be sure of is that the person who was making the calls at the White House was NOT named Joe Biden.

It would be nice to see somebody held accountable. 

