Here's ANOTHER Reason DOGE Terrifies the Left (Guess When Non-Citizens With SS Numbers Skyrocketed)

Long before Joe Biden took office in January of 2021, he advised people to illegally "surge to the border" if he were to end up in the White House. Then on day one in office the Biden administration dismantled everything Team Trump had put into place to keep the border secure, and then the invasion began. Biden, Harris and Mayorkas even created an app to make the invasion more efficient for the invaders. That alone was grounds for impeachment and removal but that never happened.

Advertisement

The motives of Biden, Harris and the Democrats went well beyond just letting people into the United States under the guise of humanitarian concerns.

When DOGE was put into place the Democrat freakout made it clear there were some things the Left would rather stay hidden, but now it's all starting to be exposed. One of those issues is the number of non-citizens who have Social Security numbers, which just coincidentally went way up each year Biden was in office. Here's an update:

Now we know what Biden was up to and why the left is so terrified of @DOGE. I ask you: what was their ultimate plan? Why do this? VOTES?? pic.twitter.com/MMnhnrigfI — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) April 10, 2025

Non-citizens can obtain a Social Security number if they're in the country legally in order to work, but isn't it interesting how fast the number skyrocketed.

When the Democrats say "Republicans want to cut Social Security," they don't mention that this is the kind of thing that's being eliminated as the rate of deportations increases.

🚨🚨MILLIONS of non citizens were given Social Security numbers during the Biden regime. pic.twitter.com/PdTNbAw3Tv — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 9, 2025

I've been saying this... And now we have numbers.

But yes, the Biden Administration corrupted the ENTIRE immigration process, not just the southern border. This is just the tip of the iceberg. https://t.co/u381s5IfbR — Mark Winston (@MalacandraHome) April 9, 2025

The Democrats are also triggered by laws to require proof of citizenship in order to vote, and they couldn't make their motivations more clear.

Biden didn’t know what he was up to. I want to know who was making these decisions. — Accountability Now! (@no_bureaucrats) April 10, 2025

All we can be sure of is that the person who was making the calls at the White House was NOT named Joe Biden.

this is treason and biden and his handlers should be in federal prison — Emica (@emica_forever) April 9, 2025

It would be nice to see somebody held accountable.