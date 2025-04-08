JK Rowling: Girl Replaced on Cross Country Team by a Boy
More Than 900,000 Migrants Who Entered With CBP One App Told to Self-Deport

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on April 08, 2025
The media managed to find photos of a woman crying outside the border fence to go with the story on Inauguration Day that the Transportation Security Administration had shut down the CBP One app, which allowed migrants from certain countries to "pre-check" and schedule their parole flights into the country.

In March, the White House encouraged illegal immigrants to download the CBP Home app to self-deport. 

The New York Post reports:

The Department of Homeland Security is urging nearly 1 million asylum seekers who entered the US through the CBP One app to “immediately” begin to “self-deport.”

“Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” a DHS spokesperson said, following anecdotal reports from migrants that they had been told to return to their countries of origin.

The CBP One smartphone app launched in January 2023 and through December 2024 was used to admit more than 936,500 people claiming persecution in their homelands, according to DHS data.

Users were granted permission to live and work for two years in the US as they awaited the outcome of often backlogged local immigration proceedings.

“Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App. Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry,” the DHS spokesperson said.

Tags: APP DEPORTATION NEW YORK POST TSA CBP

