More Than 900,000 Migrants Who Entered With CBP One App Told to Self-Deport

The media managed to find photos of a woman crying outside the border fence to go with the story on Inauguration Day that the Transportation Security Administration had shut down the CBP One app, which allowed migrants from certain countries to "pre-check" and schedule their parole flights into the country.

In March, the White House encouraged illegal immigrants to download the CBP Home app to self-deport.

🚨ILLEGAL ALIENS: Download the CBP Home App – Now Available on All App Stores



Do it the easy way, or get deported the hard way. pic.twitter.com/Kb3GgAl7it — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

The New York Post reports:

The Department of Homeland Security is urging nearly 1 million asylum seekers who entered the US through the CBP One app to “immediately” begin to “self-deport.” “Canceling these paroles is a promise kept to the American people to secure our borders and protect national security,” a DHS spokesperson said, following anecdotal reports from migrants that they had been told to return to their countries of origin. The CBP One smartphone app launched in January 2023 and through December 2024 was used to admit more than 936,500 people claiming persecution in their homelands, according to DHS data. Users were granted permission to live and work for two years in the US as they awaited the outcome of often backlogged local immigration proceedings. “Formal termination notices have been issued, and affected aliens are urged to voluntarily self-deport using the CBP Home App. Those who refuse will be found, removed, and permanently barred from reentry,” the DHS spokesperson said.

This is what I voted for 🥰 — whatever douchebag (@notsureigetthis) April 8, 2025

Good. Apply for re-entry LEGALLY. — Lord Callisto (@Redwulf_XIII) April 8, 2025

Democrats are so evil they created an app for foreigners to invade our country.



Don’t ever forget. https://t.co/gn4pzb5hHq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) April 8, 2025

If they have the app, track them down using GPS, it cannot be disabled. The reason they were all given cell phones is so they could be tracked....find them! — The Algorithm Knows (@Algorithmknows) April 8, 2025

