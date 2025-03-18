Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get Yeeted Back Home the Hard Way

Don't go away mad, just go away.

🚨ILLEGAL ALIENS: Download the CBP Home App – Now Available on All App Stores



Do it the easy way, or get deported the hard way. pic.twitter.com/Kb3GgAl7it — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 18, 2025

President Trump is the GOAT. TBE. The best ever since Abraham Lincoln. 160 years since we’ve had a man truly represent us! — Christian Lamar (@christianllamar) March 18, 2025

Essentially, Trump is encouraging illegal immigrants to voluntarily return to their home countries, suggesting they may still have an opportunity to reapply for entry through legal channels. However, if they remain, are apprehended, and subsequently deported, they will forfeit any future chance to attempt reentry.

🗣️"Using the CBP Home app to leave the United States voluntarily is the safest option...."

➡️Members of my family have gone through the immigration process legally. Its a good process. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/8h82lSC1Ns — Tony Nash (@TonyNashNerd) March 18, 2025

It's the best option at this point.

This is amazing. https://t.co/dCusma6llM — David Reaboi, Late Republic Nonsense (@davereaboi) March 18, 2025

It really is.

Yesterday, @PressSec Karoline Leavitt told The Daily Signal how this app (formerly "CBP One") was abused by the Biden administration to facilitate "mass illegal entry" of aliens into the U.S. @TheElizMitchell



WATCH⬇️pic.twitter.com/vbFNUzKims https://t.co/DYfgQfabsQ — The Daily Signal (@DailySignal) March 18, 2025

The Trump Administration is transforming what was intended to harm the United States into something beneficial.

"Do it right and come back into our country. Do it wrong, and you'll never be back again."



- @POTUShttps://t.co/O7EL8J2wvv — CBP (@CBP) March 18, 2025

It's pretty cut and dry.

The Trumpster always gives people a chance to do the right thing. https://t.co/TcqvMTgyjm — Kirk Jaco (@KirkJaco) March 18, 2025

Whatever the guy running this account makes, double it immediately https://t.co/10Jt278y1P — riv (@aor2enjoyer) March 18, 2025

Money well spent.

A great idea. The smart ones (who aren't criminals beyond illegal migration) will avail themselves of this, hopefully not seeing it as some way to track them.



Not sure what that background music is all about, however. https://t.co/4Uqa5HySxO — Jeff Stillman (@StillmanJeff) March 18, 2025

It's a reset.

The CBP app is easy to sign up for and use. I downloaded it and went through the application process up to a certain point. It takes under 5 minutes from install to completion of the application.

I'm a natural born citizen so this was simply an intellectual exercise. https://t.co/aPeT4Kncgr — Ozowie (@Armoredbook) March 18, 2025

Stay-cation is over. Self-Deport or be deported. You're not wanted here. https://t.co/VHGnePojJ4 — LysdexicAutist (@LysdexicAutist) March 18, 2025

Time to go back home.

You don't have to go home but you sure as hell can't stay here. https://t.co/yizG1qKuqC — Precious Paul (@PreciousPaulE1) March 18, 2025

Don’t say they didn’t warn you. https://t.co/ZCh4b4BLzA — The Reckoning 💥 (@sethjlevy) March 18, 2025

There were clear warnings and recommendations for self-protection that illegal immigrants should heed.