It Happened AGAIN! Texas Mom Says Girls Were Told to Be 'Sensitive' and...
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump...
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
CBS News Compares Tren De Aragua to Irish Immigrants
Report Reveals Republicans Lose Faith in Science As Democrats Leverage Lab Coats for...
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8...
We Found Another DOGE Forebear! Watch Joe Biden Warn in 2010 Medicare Fraud...
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their...
NSW Premier: Repealing Hate Speech Laws Would Crush Multiculturalism’s Feels, So Free Spee...
They'll NEVER Get It! Democrats Did Some Soul-Searching and Decided TikTok Is to...
AP Retracts Tulsi Gabbard Hit Piece Confusing Putin for Modi
Resistance Is Futile: Democratic Party’s 'Fresh Faces' Plunges DNC Credibility Into Laugha...
Katie Pavlich ENDS Keith Olbermann In Heated Back and Forth About Dems TRYING...

Trump’s Savage Video Flex: 'Hey, Illegals, Snag the CBP App' ... or Get Yeeted Back Home the Hard Way

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on March 18, 2025
The White House

Don't go away mad, just go away.

Advertisement

Essentially, Trump is encouraging illegal immigrants to voluntarily return to their home countries, suggesting they may still have an opportunity to reapply for entry through legal channels. However, if they remain, are apprehended, and subsequently deported, they will forfeit any future chance to attempt reentry.

It's the best option at this point. 

It really is.

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Advertisement

The Trump Administration is transforming what was intended to harm the United States into something beneficial.

It's pretty cut and dry.

Money well spent.

It's a reset.

Advertisement

Time to go back home.

There were clear warnings and recommendations for self-protection that illegal immigrants should heed.

Tags: APP DEPORTATION ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call
justmindy
Tim Walz Tells Gavin Newsom He Thinks He Could Kick Most of Trump Supporters' …
Brett T.
Stranded Astronauts Splash Down in the Gulf of America
Brett T.
Even the Left Ain't Buying It: Politico Claims Centrist Dems Are Having Their 'Moment' and LOL
Grateful Calvin
Lincoln Project Wants to Know If You’re Better Off Than You Were 8 Weeks Ago
Brett T.
Justice Deferred: John Roberts' Weak Response to Activist Judges Has Conservative X in an UPROAR
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Florida Town’s Sanctuary City Dreams Smacked Down by AG’s Stern Carpet Call justmindy
Advertisement