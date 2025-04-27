Chuck Schumer Was Threatening Supreme Court Justices Before Accusing Trump of Going After Judges (WATCH)

Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on April 27, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is intimidating and threatening judges. You want to know who has a history of actually doing that? Chuck Schumer, of course! And it wasn’t just any judge. He threatened members of the United States Supreme Court. Oh, Chucky, you hypocritical little devil.

Here’s the proof. (WATCH)

Long story short, the D.C. prosecutor dropped the case in March claiming it was unfounded. Five years after the fact Schumer got off scotfree. Ah, justice.

Interestingly, Democrats at the time heard and understood Schumer’s message loud and clear. Commenters remember.

Real threats from Democrats get swept under the rug while imaginary threats from Trump snatch all the headlines.

Hopefully, Schumer is on his way out of D.C. Ironically, it will likely be for helping Trump get his budget passed recently.

Schumer is the poster child for term limits .. two terms for Senators .. six for the Representatives .. end retired pay for Congress .. 80 and Out mandatory federal retirement age .. also end stock trading in Congress .. those would help some .. also the IRS should audit ALL of Congress .. no favoritism.

— G Man (@GegouxTheodore) April 27, 2025

Schumer will probably run out his time in the Senate and then retire instead of facing an embarrassing primary. That’s a threat he hopes to avoid.

Tags: CHUCK SCHUMER DONALD TRUMP JUDGES SENATOR SUPREME COURT THREATS

