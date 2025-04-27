Chuck Schumer Was Threatening Supreme Court Justices Before Accusing Trump of Going After Judges (WATCH)

Democrat Senator Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is intimidating and threatening judges. You want to know who has a history of actually doing that? Chuck Schumer, of course! And it wasn’t just any judge. He threatened members of the United States Supreme Court. Oh, Chucky, you hypocritical little devil.

Here’s the proof. (WATCH)

2025: Chuck Schumer says Trump wants to intimidate and threaten judges.



2020: Chuck Schumer tries to intimidate and threaten Justices of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/FdisnZKk0I — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Chuck Schumer literally threatened two Supreme Court judges here. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 27, 2025

Yes he did. Blatantly. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Whatever came of that?



🦗 🦗 🦗 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) April 27, 2025

Long story short, the D.C. prosecutor dropped the case in March claiming it was unfounded. Five years after the fact Schumer got off scotfree. Ah, justice.

Interestingly, Democrats at the time heard and understood Schumer’s message loud and clear. Commenters remember.

I remember it well as death threats and picketing at SC Justices house continued. He’s a vial bitter old man — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 27, 2025

And they did. They allowed protests in front of their homes, and there was even one guy that was going to kill one of the judges. Democrats are domestic terrorists. — The Dibster (@richarddibX) April 27, 2025

Bcuz it's different when democrats do it — Jose Guz (@shmoe_jose) April 27, 2025

Real threats from Democrats get swept under the rug while imaginary threats from Trump snatch all the headlines.

Hopefully, Schumer is on his way out of D.C. Ironically, it will likely be for helping Trump get his budget passed recently.

Schumer is the poster child for term limits .. two terms for Senators .. six for the Representatives .. end retired pay for Congress .. 80 and Out mandatory federal retirement age .. also end stock trading in Congress .. those would help some .. also the IRS should audit ALL of Congress .. no favoritism. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) April 27, 2025

As long as they make the rules for themselves none of that will happen — Randy Lott (@LottRan) April 28, 2025

I think Chuck will pull a Durbin before his next election. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 27, 2025

Schumer will probably run out his time in the Senate and then retire instead of facing an embarrassing primary. That’s a threat he hopes to avoid.