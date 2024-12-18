Suspect Luigi Mangione’s Charges Now Include Terrorism in Shooting Death of UnitedHealthcare CEO

A Manhattan grand jury added another charge to Luigi Mangione Tuesday - murder as an act of terrorism. Mangione now faces a dozen total counts in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4 in New York. Per the indictment, Mangione also faces 11 more counts, including one of murder in the first-degree and two of murder in the second-degree.

Fox News has more. (WATCH)

UnitedHealthcare CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione has been indicted on three counts of murder, including first-degree murder. @AlexisMcAdamsTV has the latest details. pic.twitter.com/ZEETZkdbya — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 18, 2024

Posters do not have faith in New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg to handle the prosecution.

Check it out.

It’s Alvin Bragg, and the entire Reddit community wants to have the killers babys



Sentence : community service — SaaSguY (@wbfactor) December 18, 2024

Alvin Bragg is useless — Kash Pramod Patel FBI Director ( Parody ) 🇺🇲 (@KashpatelCIA) December 18, 2024

It is difficult to take Alvin Bragg seriously. — C Hawn (@phx_mailman) December 18, 2024

Look Alvin Bragg finally got a case he can win. 😆 🤣 😂 — Thunder_Chair (@BrianJalopy8) December 18, 2024

Most posters want Mangione to be put away for life.

Convict this deranged killer to the full extent of the law. This is not how a civilized society handles problems with health insurance. He is a stone cold killer, shot his victim in the back. What is happening to the brains of students attending Ivy League universities? — Senior Patriot (@SamimHarriet) December 18, 2024

Good. Call it out for what it was, no sympathy. The rule of law has to enforced to ensure it doesn’t happen again. — Krishna Anand (@KrishnaAnand_) December 18, 2024

Criminal murderer is not a hero. — Bookworm (@Outlier170) December 18, 2024

Throw away the key — Shahnaz Shafiq (@Wa22595Wasi) December 18, 2024

Mangione has two court hearings scheduled for Thursday in Pennsylvania. He is facing gun and forgery charges there. The other is an extradition hearing. Mangione is locked up in Pennsylvania without bail. He plans to fight extradition to New York.