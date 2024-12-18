Doctor! Doctor! Jill Biden Leaves Behind Teaching Career For Caregiving Position in Delawa...
Hobbling Hero: Aged Actor’s Appearance Has Some Singing ‘Arnold Claus Is Coming to...
Police Officer Grinch Gets Coal For Her 'Bah Humbug' Tweet
VIP
Misquote of Trump From 2019 Making the Rounds Again in Grift
More Than 40 Percent of Young Voters OK With Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Dearly Deported: Central American Leaders Not Ready For Illegal Aliens to Come Home
New York Times Correspondent Says Posting Only on Bluesky 'Is Now Its Own...
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age...
Disney Pulls Transgender Storyline From Pixar Streaming Series
Ruhle’s for Radicals: MSNBC Host Phoned Cordial ‘Hitler’ but Voted for Insulated Bunkered...
GOP Hellbent on Villainizing ‘Folks Looking to ‘Live Authentically’
Defenders of Norms and Democracy Want Biden to Unilaterally Ratify the Equal Rights...
VIP
Democrats' Chutzpah Ends Gun Control Debate Once and for All
NEA Given $207 Million Grant for Projects That Highlight the History of Systemic...

Suspect Luigi Mangione’s Charges Now Include Terrorism in Shooting Death of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 18, 2024
Pennsylvania Department of Corrections via AP

A Manhattan grand jury added another charge to Luigi Mangione Tuesday - murder as an act of terrorism. Mangione now faces a dozen total counts in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on December 4 in New York. Per the indictment, Mangione also faces 11 more counts, including one of murder in the first-degree and two of murder in the second-degree.

Advertisement

Fox News has more. (WATCH)

Posters do not have faith in New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg to handle the prosecution.

Check it out.

Most posters want Mangione to be put away for life.

Recommended

Hobbling Hero: Aged Actor’s Appearance Has Some Singing ‘Arnold Claus Is Coming to Town’
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Mangione has two court hearings scheduled for Thursday in Pennsylvania. He is facing gun and forgery charges there. The other is an extradition hearing. Mangione is locked up in Pennsylvania without bail. He plans to fight extradition to New York.

Tags: COURT INDICTMENT MURDER NEW YORK CITY SHOOTER SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hobbling Hero: Aged Actor’s Appearance Has Some Singing ‘Arnold Claus Is Coming to Town’
Warren Squire
Police Officer Grinch Gets Coal For Her 'Bah Humbug' Tweet
Gordon K
Doctor! Doctor! Jill Biden Leaves Behind Teaching Career For Caregiving Position in Delaware
Warren Squire
WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers
Sam J.
SERIOUS TALENT: Check Out What Marv From 'Home Alone' Is Up to These Days, Cause It'll Make You Smile
Amy Curtis
‘News’ Blues: Legacy Media Shivers and Weeps as Trump Ushers in Chilling ‘Age of Accountability’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hobbling Hero: Aged Actor’s Appearance Has Some Singing ‘Arnold Claus Is Coming to Town’ Warren Squire
Advertisement