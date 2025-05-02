Who Even ARE You, Dude? NYC Mayoral Hopeful Dares Tom Homan to 'Come and Get Him'

With the recent arrest of two judges for obstructing justice by harboring illegal alien criminals, or helping them to evade ICE, it is clear that Border Czar Tom Homan is not kidding around when it comes to enforcing immigration law in the United States, and coming after anyone who wants to play the FAFO game of defying those laws or the lawful deportation of illegals.

And he doesn't care who stands in his way, hinting that he's willing to arrest mayors and governors with his recent promise to a reporter, 'Wait until you see what's coming.'

BREAKING NEWS: In an absolutely shocking moment, ICE Director Tom Homan suggests he will start ARRESTING Democratic mayors and governors of sanctuary cities: “wait to see what's coming.” This is absolutely terrifying.



We know at least one Democrat who is getting VERY nervous about Homan's statement here: Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers, who is desperately trying to backpedal from an anti-ICE memo issued from his office.

But it might make Evers feel a little better to know that Brad Lander is on his side.

Yes, we know what you're asking right now: 'Who the heck is Brad Lander?"

Trust us, you are not alone there.

Lander is the Comptroller of New York City, who is currently running for mayor against Andrew Cuomo ... and failing to gain any traction in a race that Cuomo leads by 30 points over a field of at least 10 candidates.

Desperation for attention may explain Lander's show of bravado on X to Homan:

LOL. Oooh, look at the tough guy.

We're willing to bet any amount of money that Homan has never heard of Lander either, and probably wouldn't bother with him since Lander has no authority over immigration policy in New York and never will have any. His chances of being elected mayor are about the same as the odds of the New York Rangers winning the Stanley Cup this year.

[Editor's Note: The Rangers did not make the playoffs this year.]

In other words, Lander's hilariously defiant post on X carries about the same weight as Harry Sisson challenging Conor McGregor to an MMA fight.





Hey, we may not know Lander's name now, but just you wait.

After the mayoral election this November ... well, we still won't know his name. But he can tell everyone that he ran.

New York has had budget gaps in the billions every year since Lander became comptroller. But that just makes him another run-of-the-mill Democrat.

Homan said "mayors"

Still, even though Lander is headed for the dustbin of obscurity after this mayoral race, Homan could have ICE pay him a visit just for the entertainment value of it all.

We'd make popcorn.

It would be worth it just to watch Lander wet his pants when the agents showed up at his door.

Yup, Brad... you're thinking awesome photo op.



I bet you're already practicing your defiant face.



But, thing is, we're gonna look at you like a Temu Greta Thunberg while Homan serves you a side of FO to go with your FA. — Random Thoughts From A GenX Gal (@empath_angry) May 2, 2025

Is the answer to that question, 'Weep like a little girl'? That's the answer, isn't it?

As much fun as that would be, however, we'd guess that Homan doesn't think this nobody is worth his effort.

Now, now. Let's not be too hard on bags of tools, which actually serve a valuable purpose, unlike Lander.

He can keep wishing for that all he wants. It's not gonna' happen.

Sadly, the residents of New York City consistently vote against their own interests, so unless something dramatic happens between now and November, Cuomo is a virtual lock to become the city's next mayor.

As for Brad Lander, well, at least he will be able to tell his wife's boyfriend that he once stood up to the big, bad Tom Homan.

