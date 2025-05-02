WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George...
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About...
CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP...
VIP
60 Minutes' Kamala Harris Interview Nominated for Outstanding Editing Emmy and the Jokes...
Hedieh Mirahmadi: America Is in 'Big Trouble' If We Don't Address This Issue
They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over...
Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump's...
VIP
Dear Legacy Media: Can We Just NOT With the Constant Hitler Comparisons?
Protesters Near Trump's Alabama Commencement Speech Looked Like the 'Worst Tailgate Ever'
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million...
'Code Talker' Debacle Spawns Hilarious Mockery of Super Masculine Tim Walz on X
Elon Musk and the DOGE Team Do Group Interview - What Big Balls...
Tennessee Highway Patrol Bodycam Video of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Traffic Stop is Out...
MSNBC’s Jen Psaki Mad Trump’s Avoided the ‘Consequences’ of Fake Stuff Hurled at...

BALONEY: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Looks NERVOUS As He Downplays Anti-ICE Memo From His Admin (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

The other day, we brought you a story first reported by Dan O'Donnell, a Milwaukee radio talk show host. He told us Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Administration issued a memo to state employees outlining how to obstruct ICE operations in the state.

Advertisement

After that memo was released, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan did just that and was arrested on obstruction charges and subsequently suspended by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.

Now, a reporter asked Tony Evers about that memo, and his answer is -- in a word -- interesting.

Your memo says otherwise, sir.

Here's more from David Go:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' recent memo to state employees, offering guidance about encountering ICE agents, continues to draw backlash.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized the memo last week.

'The very fact that Tony Evers is instructing his employees to either break federal law or not cooperate with law enforcement is a new low for Tony Evers,' said Vos, a Republican who serves as speaker of the State Assembly and represents the southern part of Racine County.

FOX 11 asked Evers, who was in Neenah Wednesday, for his response to the Republican backlash, with the GOP say he's encouraging state employees to violate federal law.

'The very fact that Tony Evers is instructing his employees to either break federal law or not cooperate with law enforcement is a new low for Tony Evers,' said Vos, a Republican who serves as speaker of the State Assembly and represents the southern part of Racine County.

FOX 11 asked Evers, who was in Neenah Wednesday, for his response to the Republican backlash, with the GOP say he's encouraging state employees to violate federal law.

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
Advertisement

Perhaps Evers is worried, now that he sees the Trump DOJ isn't playing around.

Bingo.

What changed, Tony?

There's long been a rumor among Wisconsin conservatives that Tony Evers' Chief of Staff Maggie Gau was actually calling the shots in the state.

This bolsters that rumor.

Oh, look. Facts.

Doesn't get any simpler than that.

Advertisement

The prospect of felony charges tends to do that to a guy.

This man cannot win reelection next year.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: GOVERNOR ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK
Sam J.
LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can
Sam J.
They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over Trump Defunding PBS
Sam J.
Perfect Timing! Here's a Propaganda Parade From NPR and PBS Just As Trump's EO Ends Gov't Funding
Doug P.
CNN's Van Jones Asks Black Trump Supporters If They Regret Their Votes (RIP to THAT Narrative)
Doug P.
Billionaire Blimp J.B. Pritzker: Taxpayers Must Repay the Student Loans of 1.6 Million Illinoisans
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK Sam J.
Advertisement