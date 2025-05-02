BALONEY: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Looks NERVOUS As He Downplays Anti-ICE Memo From His Admin (WATCH)

The other day, we brought you a story first reported by Dan O'Donnell, a Milwaukee radio talk show host. He told us Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Administration issued a memo to state employees outlining how to obstruct ICE operations in the state.
After that memo was released, Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan did just that and was arrested on obstruction charges and subsequently suspended by the Wisconsin State Supreme Court.
Now, a reporter asked Tony Evers about that memo, and his answer is -- in a word -- interesting.
'That's baloney... ICE can do what ICE wants to do.'— David Go (@dgo151) May 1, 2025
I asked Gov. Evers today on the reaction to his leaked memo to state employees: https://t.co/7HmzKlHRMi
Your memo says otherwise, sir.
Full memo: (H/T @DanODonnellShow) pic.twitter.com/z1sP1rxca7— David Go (@dgo151) May 1, 2025
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' recent memo to state employees, offering guidance about encountering ICE agents, continues to draw backlash.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos criticized the memo last week.
'The very fact that Tony Evers is instructing his employees to either break federal law or not cooperate with law enforcement is a new low for Tony Evers,' said Vos, a Republican who serves as speaker of the State Assembly and represents the southern part of Racine County.
FOX 11 asked Evers, who was in Neenah Wednesday, for his response to the Republican backlash, with the GOP say he's encouraging state employees to violate federal law.
Perhaps Evers is worried, now that he sees the Trump DOJ isn't playing around.
Read between the lines, people. He’s saying “ICE can do what they want we just aren’t going to help them, and may get in the way.”— Pat Webb (@CommissionerPW) May 1, 2025
Bingo.
Wait, that's not what you said last week....— Gregory Jon (@gregoryjon) May 1, 2025
What changed, Tony?
Once again caught in an "inseminated persons" moment where he likely did not write what was written and has to "off the cuff" answer for it. Either way, worst Governor Evers!— Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) May 1, 2025
There's long been a rumor among Wisconsin conservatives that Tony Evers' Chief of Staff Maggie Gau was actually calling the shots in the state.
This bolsters that rumor.
May 1, 2025
Oh, look. Facts.
Just going to leave this here.— Brooks (@EBrooksUncut) May 1, 2025
When even the left-wing propaganda team at Wisconsin Watch can’t spin this one… https://t.co/Wsias8MygN pic.twitter.com/twsaT5cNf1
Doesn't get any simpler than that.
I’ve seen countless interviews with Tony Evers. The look, the language, the cooperation… he knows he’s stepped over the line. This dude is nervous. https://t.co/qP5hFDE0eT— 𝕛ꪮડꫝꪊꪖ ☧ ن (@Blueberrier0341) May 2, 2025
The prospect of felony charges tends to do that to a guy.
The Evers 2026 campaign is off to a wild start.— Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) May 1, 2025
Inseminated people and now this. https://t.co/8pHHk8VkMt
This man cannot win reelection next year.
