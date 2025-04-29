Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Messed Up SO BAD Even the Wisconsin Supreme Court Had to Suspend Her

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested last week on charges of obstruction, stemming from her allegedly escorting an illegal immigrant, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, out a private door to help him evade ICE.

Now the Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Judge Dugan:

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court suspends Hannah Dugan, the Milwaukee judge accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities. https://t.co/9HRcMMKQcM — The Associated Press (@AP) April 29, 2025

More from the AP:

The FBI took Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan into custody Friday morning at the county courthouse. She has been charged with concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding. In its two-page order, the court said it was acting to protect public confidence in Wisconsin courts during the criminal proceedings against Dugan. The order noted that the court was acting on its own initiative and was not responding to a request from anyone. Liberal justices control the court 4-3. 'It is ordered ... that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah C. Dugan is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the state of Wisconsin, effective the date of this order and until further order of the court,' the justices wrote.

Sympathy for Dugan was limited.

And by limited, we mean non-existent.

Wait? They can do that? Memo to SCOTUS. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) April 29, 2025

*cough cough*

Good. She deserves it — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) April 29, 2025

Yes, she does.

Wow, I can’t believe the Wisconsin SC is so MAGA.



/s — 𝔻𝕠𝕔𝕥𝕠𝕣 𝔽𝕒𝕥𝕖 (@georg3) April 29, 2025

Which media outlet will be the first to make this claim and mean it?

Our money's on Axios.

She's not "accused" of that. She did it. She's "accused" of specific crimes related to her actions, but the use of "accused" here implied that she might not have have helped a man escape immigration authorities. — Everybody is Insane (@colorblindk1d) April 29, 2025

It's standard journalist legalese, but yes.

The next step is to disbar her. Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan swore an oath to uphold the Constitution as all judges must do. Instead, she helped an illegal criminal escape justice. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) April 29, 2025

Correct.

You good, AP? I know it probably pained you writing this. 🤣 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) April 29, 2025

Probably.

No one is above the maw https://t.co/mwQni4iHyx pic.twitter.com/zOMkmgVsPl — The Vigilant Lens (@TheVigilantLens) April 29, 2025

No one.

Four out of seven members of the Wisconsin Supreme Court are Democrats. https://t.co/Odg2M1XiVM — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) April 29, 2025

They sure are.

First AP post I’ve ever shared. Feels weird. https://t.co/rI0YjnXIQu — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) April 29, 2025

Very weird.

I guess they couldn't find any wiggle room to let her off though I'm sure they tried their best https://t.co/4YVUX1c0vB — Lee Wheat (@NumbuhOne) April 29, 2025

It's that serious and that bad.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is obviously beholden to Nazis and should be disbanded immediately. https://t.co/Jf0vs3X2Q9 — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) April 29, 2025

This is excellent sarcasm.

Why did the Wisconsin Supreme Court suspend Anne Frank? https://t.co/UWyC7lRv1c — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) April 29, 2025

Well played.

