VIP
Abortion by Any Other Name
Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for...
Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagr...
Dem Strategist Tells MSNBC the Party of Walz, Emhoff, and Hogg Needs a...
DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Reve...
FBI Performing Polygraph Tests to Find Media Leakers
CONSEQUENCES: Illiterate Arizona Tesla Vandal Gets Slapped With Federal Domestic Terror Ch...
VIP
Hey, Shamers ... Leave the Moms Alone
White House Humble Brag: A Measly Nine Illegal Immigrants Slipped Into U.S. During...
President Trump Brushes Off Impeachment Effort by Nobody Congressman at Rally
Breaking: Wisconsin Supreme Court Suspends Judge Hannah Dugan
GA Senator Jon Ossoff Warns Our Civil Rights Are Eroding 'Unlike Anything We've...
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition

Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan Messed Up SO BAD Even the Wisconsin Supreme Court Had to Suspend Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:45 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Devi Shastri

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested last week on charges of obstruction, stemming from her allegedly escorting an illegal immigrant, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, out a private door to help him evade ICE.

Advertisement

Now the Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Judge Dugan:

More from the AP:

The FBI took Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan into custody Friday morning at the county courthouse. She has been charged with concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest and obstructing or impeding a proceeding.

In its two-page order, the court said it was acting to protect public confidence in Wisconsin courts during the criminal proceedings against Dugan. The order noted that the court was acting on its own initiative and was not responding to a request from anyone. Liberal justices control the court 4-3.

'It is ordered ... that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah C. Dugan is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the state of Wisconsin, effective the date of this order and until further order of the court,' the justices wrote.

Sympathy for Dugan was limited.

Recommended

Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagree)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

And by limited, we mean non-existent.

*cough cough*

Yes, she does.

Which media outlet will be the first to make this claim and mean it?

Our money's on Axios.

It's standard journalist legalese, but yes.

Correct.

Probably.

Advertisement

No one.

They sure are.

Very weird.

It's that serious and that bad.

This is excellent sarcasm.

Well played.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

Help us hold these corrupt judges accountable for their unconstitutional rulings. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JUDGE SUPREME COURT WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagree)
Amy Curtis
As Chicago Faces $1.5B Deficit, Mayor Johnson Wants Taxpayer Bailout and 'Progressive Revenue' Schemes
Amy Curtis
DOGE Finds Treasury Made $334 Million in Improper Payment Requests in a Week
Brett T.
We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)
Sam J.
Trump Ousts Kamala's Man, Doug Emhoff, from Holocaust Museum Board in Push for Stronger Israel Allies
justmindy
Trump's Grandson Wows President with Heartwarming Original Piano Composition
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Judge Napolitano: Arresting WI Judge Hannah Dugan Was 'Overreach' (X Users STRONGLY Disagree) Amy Curtis
Advertisement