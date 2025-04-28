The Party of Tolerance Strikes Again: Pritzker Says 'Republicans Cannot Know a Moment...
The (D)airy State Problem: Gov. Tony Evers' Admin Issued Memo Directing State Employees to Obstruct ICE

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on April 28, 2025
Stephen Voss/Pool via AP

Late last week, we told you about Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan obstructing ICE to help an illegal immigrant, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, evade arrest. Flores Ruiz was in her court on charges of domestic battery, and even though his victims were also in the courtroom, Judge Dugan escorted Flores Ruiz out a back door.

Prior to this, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' administration issued a memo to state employees about how to deal with ICE.

Wow.

Just wow.

They really are going all-in on the 'fighting fascism' thing, huh?

A very interesting question.

Here's another one: how many illegal immigrants did the Biden-Harris administration fly into Wisconsin and how many are facing criminal charges in state courts?

Yes, it does.

This writer would be fine with Evers being the next one arrested for obstructed.

There needs to be accountability.

Yes it is.

Once there are consequences for breaking the law, it'll stop.

Weird how these laws, this due process, didn't matter until about two minutes ago.

A good prosecutor could make that case.

Definitely not.

Same. It's maddening.

Notice how the Evers' administration is fine with other judges and state employees facing felony obstruction charges?

But Evers won't get his hands dirty.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

