The (D)airy State Problem: Gov. Tony Evers' Admin Issued Memo Directing State Employees to Obstruct ICE

Late last week, we told you about Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Hannah Dugan obstructing ICE to help an illegal immigrant, Eduardo Flores Ruiz, evade arrest. Flores Ruiz was in her court on charges of domestic battery, and even though his victims were also in the courtroom, Judge Dugan escorted Flores Ruiz out a back door.

Prior to this, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' administration issued a memo to state employees about how to deal with ICE.

On Monday, I reported exclusively that Democrat Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers' (@GovEvers) Department of Administration instructed all state employees to help illegal aliens evade arrest by ICE. Now a Milwaukee County judge has been arrested for doing just that. pic.twitter.com/NRZjWWv9sE — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2025

Wow.

Just wow.

If he does not rescind this directive, state employees will have to choose between federal arrest for shielding illegal aliens from ICE or disobeying a direct order from their boss to shield illegal aliens from ICE. — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2025

They really are going all-in on the 'fighting fascism' thing, huh?

If I were a State of Wisconsin employee, this would seem to be a pretty easy choice. But this memo does raise a very pertinent question:: Just how many illegal aliens is the State of Wisconsin employing in violation of federal law? — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 25, 2025

A very interesting question.

Here's another one: how many illegal immigrants did the Biden-Harris administration fly into Wisconsin and how many are facing criminal charges in state courts?

This needs to be addressed ASAP.



Why would someone fight for people who are here illegally to stay here?



Oh, that's right, they want the votes and cheap labor. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 26, 2025

Yes, it does.

This writer would be fine with Evers being the next one arrested for obstructed.

If someone is injured or God forbid dies because an illegal was sheltered or helped by a State official to avoid detainment, can the family sue both the official, state and the Governor for this?



Seems they should be held accountable — Eric Weishaar (@EricWeishaar) April 27, 2025

There needs to be accountability.

This is a straight up call to obstruct justice. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) April 28, 2025

Yes it is.

If you want to see real change in this country, arrest a governor or two and 5 or 6 FEDERAL judges who are breaking the law. They shouldn’t be hard to find since about 35% of them are doing it. — Gary P. Nabhan (@GaryPNabhan) April 25, 2025

Once there are consequences for breaking the law, it'll stop.

It is illegal, after all. pic.twitter.com/Lx3cDn0fxf — Dog Poop (@DoggiePoopEater) April 27, 2025

Weird how these laws, this due process, didn't matter until about two minutes ago.

Pretty sure this now rises to the level of conspiracy to commit and perhaps even RICO status? https://t.co/MplK4627pC — LoneStarPirate (@lonestarpirate) April 26, 2025

A good prosecutor could make that case.

This is definitely not legal. https://t.co/FZJbKgU594 — journeying further (@journeyingfrthr) April 27, 2025

Definitely not.

I hate that my (somewhat) hard earned money pays these people’s salaries. https://t.co/PfSuHV2nw8 — Emily Wagner (@Emily_Wagner12) April 26, 2025

Same. It's maddening.

these people are loyal to a moral hallucination. history never rewards those who advocate for others at their own expense. it is cowardice, nothing more. they are the greeks pleading with the turks at the gates of constantinople. their actions will bring the same result. https://t.co/KfiN8tV3Ck — allan (@niemandmagzeit) April 28, 2025

Notice how the Evers' administration is fine with other judges and state employees facing felony obstruction charges?

But Evers won't get his hands dirty.

Editor's Note: Radical leftist judges are doing everything they can to hamstring President Trump's agenda to make America great again.

