GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Kamala Harris really is not comfortable with who she is ... that or she has no clue who she is. Either way, she just keeps making a tool of herself with these fake accents. At this point we'd love to see her speak to a predominately Hispanic audience to see if she changed it again.

Or maybe a predominately Asian audience?

Yeah.

We imagine she'd break out a brand new fake accent proving she's JUST like them.

Watch this:

BREAKING: Kamala Harris unveils a new accent with black podcasters pic.twitter.com/JhWX33BlAk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 30, 2024

What sort of accent is that anyway? And if you watch the podcaster's face, he's not sure either. We imagine hearing that and knowing she doesn't actually sound like that unless she's pandering to a certain demographic must be insulting AF.

Is there anyone more cringe than Kamala? — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) September 30, 2024

Is this a trick question because it sounds like a trick question.

She changes the accent but the laugh always stays the same annoying cackle. — Aaron J*****🇺🇸🇲🇽🏴‍☠️ (@aatamkdaddy) September 30, 2024

The laugh is always a giveaway for how uncomfortable she is because deep down she knows she has no business running for any office in the country, let alone the presidency.

i don't know what podcast this is, but from this clip, these dudes didn't seem to be feeling it — The_Hubris_Filled_Moron 🇺🇲 (@Manny_Ribera__) September 30, 2024

Not even a little bit.

She should just quit — 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭 𝐏𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 (@Matt_Pinner) September 30, 2024

She's fake.

She's crazy.

She's awkward.

She can't read the room.

She won't win in November. — Hugo Vale (@HugoVale_) September 30, 2024

I’ll admit, I don’t know who the interviewers are…



…but what I do know is that they very clearly don’t “believe” her authenticity. Those polite responses are totally contrived. — J C (@jofjltn4) September 30, 2024

They seem as uncomfortable as we are watching her fake being just like them.

Or at least who she assumes they are.

There is not a genuine bone in that woman’s body — MAGA Stogie (@patrioticzeal) September 30, 2024

Not one.

