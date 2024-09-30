KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:20 PM on September 30, 2024
Meme

Kamala Harris really is not comfortable with who she is ... that or she has no clue who she is. Either way, she just keeps making a tool of herself with these fake accents. At this point we'd love to see her speak to a predominately Hispanic audience to see if she changed it again.

Or maybe a predominately Asian audience?

Yeah.

We imagine she'd break out a brand new fake accent proving she's JUST like them.

Watch this:

What sort of accent is that anyway? And if you watch the podcaster's face, he's not sure either. We imagine hearing that and knowing she doesn't actually sound like that unless she's pandering to a certain demographic must be insulting AF.

Is this a trick question because it sounds like a trick question.

The laugh is always a giveaway for how uncomfortable she is because deep down she knows she has no business running for any office in the country, let alone the presidency.

Not even a little bit.

They seem as uncomfortable as we are watching her fake being just like them.

Or at least who she assumes they are.

Not one.

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

