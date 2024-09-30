WAIT ... WTAF Was THAT?! Tim Walz Just Did Something Really WEIRD in Front of College Students (Watch)

Tim Walz is just an odd dude.

Off.

Strange.

Different.

Let's face it, the guy is WEIRD. He's the sort of guy you find talking to himself in a baby voice on public transit who smells like he hasn't bathed since Obama was in office. Just .. yeah. And we're not even making it up when we say he's weird, he's giving us all sorts of material to use that PROVES he's not right.

Like this (and apologies to those of you who will instantly wish they hadn't watched this):

This guy is so weird. pic.twitter.com/VOxgYcSILL — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

What.

Was.

That?

And why would he do that in front of a bunch of college students?

We got nothin'.

I can’t unsee this now. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Adrian 🏔️ 🏖️ (@YoAdrian1968) September 30, 2024

At least he's not flipping people off this time? Maybe?

Yeah, we know, it's not great.

Our bad.

Did someone call him nutless so he had to check? — Sue Conn (@SueConn73899798) September 30, 2024

Can we say that? Yes? No? If not we'll apologize later.

It looks like he found it... pic.twitter.com/qNRvqOUZl8 — TruVote (@mytruvote) September 30, 2024

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Annnnnnnd we're dead now.

I've been saying from day one, this guy is just creepy. — Puca McKracken (@PucaMcKracken1) September 30, 2024

Kamala or her handlers, whoever made this pick, really REALLY didn't think things through. That or they needed someone who was weirder, more unlikable and more unpopular than Kamala and that couldn't have been easy. It was either this guy or Eric Swalwell, probably.

And Eric farted on national television so ...

The leg kicks, the ball grabbing, the bizarre “help me I’m drowning!” waving, the inappropriate laughter, the beta male smiles in all pictures…



Dude seriously WTF — jefferson (@JGDYKWIM) September 30, 2024

Don't look at us, man, we just work here.

