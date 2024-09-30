WAIT ... WTAF Was THAT?! Tim Walz Just Did Something Really WEIRD in Front of College Students (Watch)

KAMALA'S KATRINA? NC Shelters Are Over Capacity, Short on Food, and FEMA's Nowhere...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Tim Walz is just an odd dude.

Off.

Strange.

Different.

Let's face it, the guy is WEIRD. He's the sort of guy you find talking to himself in a baby voice on public transit who smells like he hasn't bathed since Obama was in office. Just .. yeah. And we're not even making it up when we say he's weird, he's giving us all sorts of material to use that PROVES he's not right.

Like this (and apologies to those of you who will instantly wish they hadn't watched this):

What.

Was.

That?

And why would he do that in front of a bunch of college students? 

We got nothin'.

At least he's not flipping people off this time? Maybe?

Yeah, we know, it's not great.

Our bad.

Can we say that? Yes? No? If not we'll apologize later.

BAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

Annnnnnnd we're dead now.

Kamala or her handlers, whoever made this pick, really REALLY didn't think things through. That or they needed someone who was weirder, more unlikable and more unpopular than Kamala and that couldn't have been easy. It was either this guy or Eric Swalwell, probably.

And Eric farted on national television so ... 

