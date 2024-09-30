Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead

Ah, the media. They love to fact-check Republicans (Democrats, not so much).

It would be nice if they applied their rules consistently (hahahaha, we laughed at that notion, too). But it would be even nicer if they didn't make total fools of themselves fact checking obvious hyperbole in an attempt to play 'gotcha!' with Republicans.

And, if you're a parent -- especially of boys -- you know they can eat. It's what boys do.

So here's our stellar media, trying to fact-check JD Vance for making a comment about how many eggs his children eat:

J.D. Vance said his two young sons “eat about 14 eggs every single morning.” Does this guy even know his own children, or is he just making up more stories to keep it in the media as he admits he does? What a 🤡 pic.twitter.com/PB0MMhhgkf — Annie (@AnnieForTruth) September 29, 2024

Yeah, it was hyperbole, Annie.

But the real fun came with Stephanie Ruhle -- who sucked up to Kamala Harris hard in their recent interview -- decided to add her two cents:

14 eggs per day.

98 eggs per week.

2 children consuming 8+ dozen eggs per week. https://t.co/Jh7tp1Z0Ct — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) September 29, 2024

Is she really this stupid or does she have to work at it?

JD Vance once said he was so hungry he could eat a horse, which would be at least a thousand pounds of meat.



We rate his claim false. — Jonofarcadia (@jonofarcadia) September 30, 2024

That's the game they play.

Hard hitting journalism strikes again.



Egglands best. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) September 30, 2024

Such hard-hitting journalism.

Is the left ok? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) September 29, 2024

Nope.

Ms Ruhle you're sinking and sinking ever so low. How's come you're even still working? Why not put your feet up and have some fun with your fam these days anyway!? — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) September 30, 2024

They will continue to sink much lower between now and the election.

It was an off the cuff remark, and he was probably being a bit hyperbolic. (1:07 mark of video below) Besides, according to your rules JD Vance doesn't have to answer your questions or explain himself to you. https://t.co/4EblvMjzr0 — Nobody Emeritus BT (@back_ttys) September 30, 2024

Oh look. Video.

Clearly an offhand remark.

Are you completely unfamiliar with humans and heard a parent exaggerate how fast they go through groceries? Please, go touch the grass. Your bubble is rotting your brain. — William Keane (@largebill68) September 30, 2024

She is completely unfamiliar with normal people.

Quick guys the firefighters are racing to an apple https://t.co/nsfQoVojPk — (((Not That Crown, Maybe))) (@CrownMaybe) September 30, 2024

Brave, fearless journalists!

Me: I eat like a pound of bacon every morning lol



Stephanie Ruhle: 1 pound per day, 7 pounds per week, what an insane claim, you are a liar! https://t.co/MaUMVAOiIl — Aelfred The Great (@aelfred_D) September 29, 2024

She's an idiot.

You seriously gotta have better things to do with your time. https://t.co/ayWXIgN03n — Arie Friedman (@ArieFriedman) September 29, 2024

She does not.

This response reminds me of the time CNN reported on a family who couldn’t afford their 12 gallons of milk a week and others in the media ignored the fact that milk was unaffordable and pivoted to making fun of the family instead. https://t.co/LqM6DpqWKB — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) September 30, 2024

We remember that. And this is the same thing.





You don't despise the media enough.