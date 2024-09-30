Stephanie Ruhle Tries to Fact Check J.D. Vance, Ends Up With Egg on HER FACE Instead

'New Cheap Fakes Just Dropped'! KJP's Reaction to Peter Doocy on Biden's Border...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on September 30, 2024
AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File

Ah, the media. They love to fact-check Republicans (Democrats, not so much).

It would be nice if they applied their rules consistently (hahahaha, we laughed at that notion, too). But it would be even nicer if they didn't make total fools of themselves fact checking obvious hyperbole in an attempt to play 'gotcha!' with Republicans.

And, if you're a parent -- especially of boys -- you know they can eat. It's what boys do.

So here's our stellar media, trying to fact-check JD Vance for making a comment about how many eggs his children eat:

Yeah, it was hyperbole, Annie.

But the real fun came with Stephanie Ruhle -- who sucked up to Kamala Harris hard in their recent interview -- decided to add her two cents:

Is she really this stupid or does she have to work at it?

That's the game they play.

Such hard-hitting journalism.

Nope.

They will continue to sink much lower between now and the election.

Oh look. Video.

Clearly an offhand remark.

She is completely unfamiliar with normal people.

Brave, fearless journalists!

She's an idiot.

She does not.

We remember that. And this is the same thing.


You don't despise the media enough.

Tags: FACT CHECK FACT CHECKING STEPHANIE RUHLE JD VANCE

