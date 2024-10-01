Dude LOVES Him Some CHINA! Damning Thread Details HOW Connected to Communist China Tim Walz REALLY Is

Well well well, what do you know? Seems Tim Walz hasn't exactly been honest or forthcoming about his connections and relationships with Communist China. Then again, there's not much this guy has been honest or forthcoming about so we're hardly surprised.

This thread though ... it's a doozy.

Take a gander.

Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party: A Thread! 🧵1/15 pic.twitter.com/Li71f2n7gQ — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Grab a snack.

Today the GOP Oversight Committee confirmed ties to Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party. 🧵 2/15 https://t.co/qzXfFIsDFO — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Ya' don't say? A communist has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Shocking.

Tim Walz has visited China, a lot.



He speaks Chinese and has visited the country 30+ times. Here he is stating that he is friendly with China. 🧵3/15 pic.twitter.com/lEPkCKRSWc — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Friendly.

What's that code for?

Tim Walz loves to attack J.D. Vance for attending Yale University, but here is Walz being accepted into a Harvard teaching program in China. 🧵4/15 pic.twitter.com/lPAlMBhpK6 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

The Chinese Communist Party even helped Walz set up a business to facilitate his travel in China. 🧵5/15 pic.twitter.com/nxXBEDXPOB — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

NO WAY. The Chinese Community Party helped Walz? Huh.

Also uncovered today was a news story showing Tim Walz in Nebraska during the Tiananmen Square Massacre.



Walz is on record in Congress being present in Hong Kong during the massacre, which he wasn’t according to this conflicting report. 🧵6/15 pic.twitter.com/aTTPomVCYg — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

He lied.

Again.

We know, you're as surprised as we are.

To make matters worse for Walz—him and his wife chose the 5th Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre because:



“He wanted to have a date he'll always remember.”



Awfully bad look to choose a date you would never forget and lie about your whereabouts during that time. 🧵7/15 pic.twitter.com/pkx0goroPY — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Just. Wow.

In a photo obtained by @AlphaNewsMN.



One of Tim Walz’ classmates described Walz as “Maoist to the core.”



This is the photo the individual took on that trip with Walz. 🧵8/15 pic.twitter.com/ytknwYWuBU — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Maoist to the core.

No wonder Kam-Kam picked him.

Walz has a troubling history when it comes to upholding the 1st Amendment. Something perhaps he learned being a devout Maoist? @elonmusk 🧵9/15 pic.twitter.com/P2jNVlZzKz — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Tim Walz also pushed for a ‘Bias registry’ in Minnesota. What could have gotten you put on this bias registry?



Claiming that COVID was made in a lab in Wuhan, China. 🧵10/15



Here is the floor debate: pic.twitter.com/CY1HxDQWrW — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

WTF is a bias registry?

Walz even appointed a commissioner with a Mao propaganda poster displayed in their home.



Officials who oversee the largest untapped copper-nickel reserves in the world. 🧵11/15 https://t.co/triXP9oPGH — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Told you, this is something else.

When Republicans proposed a ban on slave trade operations, it was turned down by Tim Walz’s DFL legislature.



All while we have the ability to mine more copper-nickel than anyone in the world right here in Minnesota.



Another win for China. 🧵12/15pic.twitter.com/lDY8d5BBAT — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

And if China wins, Walz wins.

Just last year there were seven illegal Chinese police stations uncovered in the U.S.



Minnesota, California, and Nebraska accounted for four of these police stations. The home states of Kamala Harris & Tim Walz. 🧵13/15 pic.twitter.com/YfCs89SnOc — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Gosh, that seems important.

Recently Walz was also accused of stealing a classified nuclear manual during his time in the Nebraska National Guard. 🧵14/15



Here is the report by Alpha News:https://t.co/NhHGoea2Qc — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Wait ... what? WHAT?!

Needless to say, this is far from the end in regard to Tim Walz’ connections to the Chinese Communist Party, but expect more to surface in the coming days and weeks. 🧵15/15pic.twitter.com/ChFST4pHBk — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

Needless to say, JD Vance is going to chew Walz up and spit him out at tonight's VP debate. On that note, a reminder your favorite mouthy maniacs at Twitchy will be live blogging the entire debate tonight, grab your favorite beverage and snack and hang out with us while we point and laugh.

