DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to...
Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him...
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing...
Trump NUKES Kamala With MNF Ad Showing Her Support of Taxpayer Funding for...
How You Like THAT 'Deepfake,' Gavin? The Babylon Bee Sues California Over Laws...
A Booming Voice, an Infectious Smile, and a Great Man: The Dikembe Mutombo...
Elon Musk Declares Sen. Scott Wiener an ‘Utter Scumbag’
Here's a Typical White Dude for Harris Getting His Groove On
Meet Inspiration Behind Off-Broadway Play About Son Who Turned in His Father Over...
Michelle Obama Sneaks Into Bookstore to Sign Her Book
Florida City Declares Hurricane Emergency, Bans Gun Sales and Even Displays
IRS Welcomes Home Hostages Held in Russia with the Gift of a Overdue...
MSNBC: Kamala Harris Has to Address Communist Memes
RIP Charlie Hustle: Baseball Great Pete Rose Dead at 83

Dude LOVES Him Some CHINA! Damning Thread Details HOW Connected to Communist China Tim Walz REALLY Is

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:10 AM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

Well well well, what do you know? Seems Tim Walz hasn't exactly been honest or forthcoming about his connections and relationships with Communist China. Then again, there's not much this guy has been honest or forthcoming about so we're hardly surprised.

Advertisement

This thread though ... it's a doozy.

Take a gander.

Grab a snack.

Ya' don't say? A communist has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Shocking.

Friendly.

What's that code for?

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh man.

NO WAY. The Chinese Community Party helped Walz? Huh.

Recommended

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

He lied.

Again.

We know, you're as surprised as we are.

Just. Wow.

Maoist to the core.

No wonder Kam-Kam picked him.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

WTF is a bias registry?

Advertisement

Told you, this is something else.

And if China wins, Walz wins.

Gosh, that seems important.

Wait ... what? WHAT?!

Needless to say, JD Vance is going to chew Walz up and spit him out at tonight's VP debate. On that note, a reminder your favorite mouthy maniacs at Twitchy will be live blogging the entire debate tonight, grab your favorite beverage and snack and hang out with us while we point and laugh.

Advertisement

=======================================================================

Related:

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face as Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)

*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting on JD Vance

GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent Is PRICELESS (Watch)

Trump Haters Are Lunatics. I'm Not Even Kidding.

WAIT ... WTAF Was THAT?! Tim Walz Just Did Something Really WEIRD in Front of College Students (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: CHINA COMMUNIST TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)
Sam J.
Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him Up) Over Helene (Watch)
Sam J.
DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to ABORTION Orgs
Sam J.
Trump NUKES Kamala With MNF Ad Showing Her Support of Taxpayer Funding for Trans Surgeries
Grateful Calvin
Here's a Typical White Dude for Harris Getting His Groove On
Brett T.
How You Like THAT 'Deepfake,' Gavin? The Babylon Bee Sues California Over Laws Targeting Satire
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement