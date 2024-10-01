Dude LOVES Him Some CHINA! Damning Thread Details HOW Connected to Communist China Tim Walz REALLY Is

Well well well, what do you know? Seems Tim Walz hasn't exactly been honest or forthcoming about his connections and relationships with Communist China. Then again, there's not much this guy has been honest or forthcoming about so we're hardly surprised.
This thread though ... it's a doozy.
Take a gander.
Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party: A Thread! 🧵1/15 pic.twitter.com/Li71f2n7gQ— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Grab a snack.
Today the GOP Oversight Committee confirmed ties to Tim Walz and the Chinese Communist Party. 🧵 2/15 https://t.co/qzXfFIsDFO— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Ya' don't say? A communist has ties to the Chinese Communist Party.
Shocking.
Tim Walz has visited China, a lot.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
He speaks Chinese and has visited the country 30+ times. Here he is stating that he is friendly with China. 🧵3/15 pic.twitter.com/lEPkCKRSWc
Friendly.
What's that code for?
Tim Walz loves to attack J.D. Vance for attending Yale University, but here is Walz being accepted into a Harvard teaching program in China. 🧵4/15 pic.twitter.com/lPAlMBhpK6— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
HA HA HA HA HA
Oh man.
The Chinese Communist Party even helped Walz set up a business to facilitate his travel in China. 🧵5/15 pic.twitter.com/nxXBEDXPOB— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
NO WAY. The Chinese Community Party helped Walz? Huh.
Also uncovered today was a news story showing Tim Walz in Nebraska during the Tiananmen Square Massacre.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Walz is on record in Congress being present in Hong Kong during the massacre, which he wasn’t according to this conflicting report. 🧵6/15 pic.twitter.com/aTTPomVCYg
Recommended
He lied.
Again.
We know, you're as surprised as we are.
To make matters worse for Walz—him and his wife chose the 5th Anniversary of the Tiananmen Square Massacre because:— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
“He wanted to have a date he'll always remember.”
Awfully bad look to choose a date you would never forget and lie about your whereabouts during that time. 🧵7/15 pic.twitter.com/pkx0goroPY
Just. Wow.
In a photo obtained by @AlphaNewsMN.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
One of Tim Walz’ classmates described Walz as “Maoist to the core.”
This is the photo the individual took on that trip with Walz. 🧵8/15 pic.twitter.com/ytknwYWuBU
Maoist to the core.
No wonder Kam-Kam picked him.
Walz has a troubling history when it comes to upholding the 1st Amendment. Something perhaps he learned being a devout Maoist? @elonmusk 🧵9/15 pic.twitter.com/P2jNVlZzKz— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Winner winner chicken dinner.
Tim Walz also pushed for a ‘Bias registry’ in Minnesota. What could have gotten you put on this bias registry?— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Claiming that COVID was made in a lab in Wuhan, China. 🧵10/15
Here is the floor debate: pic.twitter.com/CY1HxDQWrW
WTF is a bias registry?
Walz even appointed a commissioner with a Mao propaganda poster displayed in their home.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Officials who oversee the largest untapped copper-nickel reserves in the world. 🧵11/15 https://t.co/triXP9oPGH
Told you, this is something else.
When Republicans proposed a ban on slave trade operations, it was turned down by Tim Walz’s DFL legislature.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
All while we have the ability to mine more copper-nickel than anyone in the world right here in Minnesota.
Another win for China. 🧵12/15pic.twitter.com/lDY8d5BBAT
And if China wins, Walz wins.
Just last year there were seven illegal Chinese police stations uncovered in the U.S.— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Minnesota, California, and Nebraska accounted for four of these police stations. The home states of Kamala Harris & Tim Walz. 🧵13/15 pic.twitter.com/YfCs89SnOc
Gosh, that seems important.
Recently Walz was also accused of stealing a classified nuclear manual during his time in the Nebraska National Guard. 🧵14/15— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Here is the report by Alpha News:https://t.co/NhHGoea2Qc
Wait ... what? WHAT?!
Needless to say, this is far from the end in regard to Tim Walz’ connections to the Chinese Communist Party, but expect more to surface in the coming days and weeks. 🧵15/15pic.twitter.com/ChFST4pHBk— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024
Needless to say, JD Vance is going to chew Walz up and spit him out at tonight's VP debate. On that note, a reminder your favorite mouthy maniacs at Twitchy will be live blogging the entire debate tonight, grab your favorite beverage and snack and hang out with us while we point and laugh.
=======================================================================
Related:
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face as Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)
*SNORT* Scott Jennings Embarrasses TF Out of Stephanie Ruhle and Her Laughable Reporting on JD Vance
GRRL BYE! Black Podcaster's FACE As Kamala Harris Breaks Out Yet ANOTHER Fake Accent Is PRICELESS (Watch)
Trump Haters Are Lunatics. I'm Not Even Kidding.
WAIT ... WTAF Was THAT?! Tim Walz Just Did Something Really WEIRD in Front of College Students (Watch)
=======================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member