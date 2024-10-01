DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to...
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Kamala Harris FINALLY showed up yesterday to give a five minute scripted speech on Helene followed by taking zero questions. No no, she wandered away from the podium and pretended to be deeply involved with the people behind here. Some have said that when she thought no one was looking she was laughing it up BUT since we didn't see that ourselves we'll call that a rumor.

For now.

A very believable rumor.

Especially after seeing her gross behavior during the FEMA briefing ... this is not how a president behaves. We get it, she's watched Biden refuse to answer questions for nearly four years now but she just looks like a smug, puffy, incompetent cow.

Watch:

That's why nobody has ever voted for her to be president.

Ahem.

Sorry, WHEN she loses, this will be why. 

C'mon man, be positive!

Her team is trying to turn a cackling, unqualified imbecile into a legit presidential candidate - we do not envy them that task.

*cough cough*

Excellent question. Where's Joseph?

Heh, we see what he did here. That being said, pretty sure being middle class won't save her from this one.

We THINK this is a joke but with this administration ... you never know.

=======================================================================

