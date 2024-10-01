LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)

Kamala Harris FINALLY showed up yesterday to give a five minute scripted speech on Helene followed by taking zero questions. No no, she wandered away from the podium and pretended to be deeply involved with the people behind here. Some have said that when she thought no one was looking she was laughing it up BUT since we didn't see that ourselves we'll call that a rumor.

For now.

A very believable rumor.

Especially after seeing her gross behavior during the FEMA briefing ... this is not how a president behaves. We get it, she's watched Biden refuse to answer questions for nearly four years now but she just looks like a smug, puffy, incompetent cow.

Watch:

Kamala Harris is refusing to take questions about the rescue and relief efforts in North Carolina and Tennessee.



She is not ready to be President. pic.twitter.com/VT50Lb5dEV — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 30, 2024

That's why nobody has ever voted for her to be president.

Ahem.

If she loses, this will be why. She hasn’t shown that she wants the job, that she is competent to do the job, that she knows anything about the job. Trump is Trump, but he was POTUS and we know what to expect. She’s mostly a blank slate who is deliberately being that way. Why. https://t.co/PDeWLaptA8 — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) September 30, 2024

Sorry, WHEN she loses, this will be why.

C'mon man, be positive!

This is such a bad optic. I think her team thought she was going to look presidential but instead she looks absolutely clueless. She definitely doesn’t look like a leader. — Sheila (@SheilaTequilaHI) October 1, 2024

Her team is trying to turn a cackling, unqualified imbecile into a legit presidential candidate - we do not envy them that task.

I have seen that empty glazed over look before, when someone didn’t understand what they were supposed to do. The eyes give it away. It is unmistakable. — Charles Watson (@cwatson34) September 30, 2024

In over her head! — Barbara P (@barbarapagem) September 30, 2024

Just when I thought I couldn’t dislike this creep more. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) October 1, 2024

Heavy drinking often makes the bags very puffy under the eyes from fluid retention pic.twitter.com/tW12SmZit8 — Evan Dyer (@EvanLeeDyer) October 1, 2024

*cough cough*

Why is Kamala Harris leading FEMA meetings? I've been assured as vice president that she has no power and is not responsible for anything.

pic.twitter.com/annd4kA1a0 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 1, 2024

Excellent question. Where's Joseph?

Just here for the pictures folks!



Nope… I don’t need a pen… not taking notes. Snap your pictures and go! pic.twitter.com/xj5arJx0yN — Entropy’s Beard ⚓️ (@TheBeardFiles) September 30, 2024

She grew up middle class — John Cruise (@Crewzer2day) September 30, 2024

Heh, we see what he did here. That being said, pretty sure being middle class won't save her from this one.

I heard today FEMA could not make it down to the states because they were in a DEI training session. — TavRolls (@sscorpio15) September 30, 2024

We THINK this is a joke but with this administration ... you never know.

