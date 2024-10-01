9-1-1? We Just Witnessed a MURDER! WATCH Jon Tester's Face as Tim Sheehy...
'LITERAL LOL'! Mollie Hemingway Takes the NYT APART for Calling Kamala the 'Only Patriotic Candidate'

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:35 AM on October 01, 2024
Meme/Twitchy

The elites at the New York Times want Americans to believe the elitist, ignorant, unqualified, imbecile candidate NOBODY VOTED FOR is the ONLY patriotic candidate. Forget that she was installed and not elected, forget that Democrats kicked the old man who won the nomination OFF the ticket for being too old ...

Patriotic our foot.

Even Michael Tracey is unimpressed.

It would only actually be newsworthy if the New York Times didn't fall in line and support whatever piece of garbage candidate the Democrats put up.

Mollie Hemingway with the TKO:

Literal LOL, indeed.

They know their dozens of readers will accept what they say and vote as they're told.

Their idea of patriotism is based on power and money.

Not America.

Bingo.

Yeah, they have a really bad habit of being on the wrong side of well, everything.

