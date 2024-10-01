'LITERAL LOL'! Mollie Hemingway Takes the NYT APART for Calling Kamala the 'Only Patriotic Candidate'

The elites at the New York Times want Americans to believe the elitist, ignorant, unqualified, imbecile candidate NOBODY VOTED FOR is the ONLY patriotic candidate. Forget that she was installed and not elected, forget that Democrats kicked the old man who won the nomination OFF the ticket for being too old ...

Patriotic our foot.

Even Michael Tracey is unimpressed.

There's nothing more cringeworthy than elite liberals, like the New York Times editorial board, appropriating the mantle of "patriotism" to rationalize what they always unfailingly do anyway, which is endorse the Democratic candidate for president pic.twitter.com/OJSWzaAmi3 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) October 1, 2024

It would only actually be newsworthy if the New York Times didn't fall in line and support whatever piece of garbage candidate the Democrats put up.

Mollie Hemingway with the TKO:

Also the New York Times *hates* patriotism. It's like they forgot their decades of anti-patriotism articles and 1619 project. Stories about how flying the American flag means you're a bad MAGA person, etc. And now they want to try this approach? Literal LOL. https://t.co/h59NvNDwSy — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 1, 2024

Literal LOL, indeed.

They’re going after the nursing home votes Mollie. Those that see “patriotism” & say Yes! Those people have zero access to anything, only what they are allowed to see. “Ministry Of Truth” is in full swing, per John Kerry. — MEGA President-Elect SOS (@ElectSos) October 1, 2024

They know their dozens of readers will accept what they say and vote as they're told.

They're talking about patriotism for their globalist ideologies. This version of patriotism has nothing to do with the American people. Sickos. — Robo (@TheRobo42) October 1, 2024

Their idea of patriotism is based on power and money.

Not America.

Bingo.

Makes sense. Pretty sure they praised Stalin, too. — sabre (@_sabre_3) October 1, 2024

Yeah, they have a really bad habit of being on the wrong side of well, everything.

