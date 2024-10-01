Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him...
DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to ABORTION Orgs

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on October 01, 2024
Meme

Just when you think you've seen EVERYTHING and nothing is so horrible and grotesque that it surprises you something like THIS comes along and you just have to sit back and think to yourself, 'What the absolute eff?!'

Sure, we imagine the first thing Helene survivors thought about in the aftermath of the storm was how they would be able to get an abortion.

Totally.

Hey, we didn't say it, The 19th reporter Jessica Kutz did:

See what we mean?

Gross. Vile. Evil. Disgusting. Repugnant. Stinky. Stanky. Appalling. Contemptible. Depraved. Despicable. Disgraceful. Horrid. Immoral. Miserable. Nasty. Noxious. Repulsive. Revolting. Shocking. Sleazy. Ugly. Vicious. Vular.

Notice they used a woman of color for the feature image on the article. Yeah, that really sucks too, shame on them. And why is the Left so determined to divide people by preference even after a catastrophic weather event like Helene? We just don't get it.

Oh, and of course, she shut down the replies to her post.

From The19th:

Climate change makes hurricanes more destructive by increasing rainfall and storm surge, and some research has linked the rapid intensification of hurricanes like Helene to warming ocean waters.

LGBTQ+ people and women face unique needs after climate disasters that are often ignored by federal disaster response. LGBTQ+ people are twice as likely to be displaced after a disaster and have a harder time accessing recovery resources. Many of the largest organizations that offer relief post hurricanes are faith-based, and some have discriminated against same-sex couples and transgender people seeking shelter or recovery assistance. 

After a climate disaster, there are also significant hurdles in accessing reproductive health care, including contraception and abortion and supplies like menstrual hygiene products.

Yeah, we're sure women are really worried about condoms and abortions right now while they're searching for loved ones and worrying about how they're going to find drinking water, food, gas, and shelter.

Right?

Maybe not.

Read the room, heifer.

Tags: ABORTION LGBTQ HELENE

