VIP
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging...
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)
VIP
Eric Swalwell Still Wants ICE Unmasked Despite Threat of Doxxing and Violence but...
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the...
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality...
This Generation Must Defend the American Flag
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouse...
Dem Sen. Chris Murphy Thinks These Naturalization Ceremony Images Are an Own on...
Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws
So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered'...

CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well

Doug P. | 4:12 PM on June 14, 2025
meme

Immediately after the horrific shootings in Minnesota last night, many Democrats, with some of the usual assistance from the media, set out to get a narrative rolling: "The Republicans really need to dial down the rhetoric and denounce these murders."

Advertisement

As is often the case, more details about the suspect began to come out which made such takes age like milk in the summer sun. Here's another one, and it's from a CNN reporter who clearly would like people to connect these dots all the way back to Trump and the Republicans: 

There's more dishonesty in that post and we'll get to it in a second, but the reported details about the subject in the Minnesota shooting aren't aligning with what Dems and hack "journalists" would like everybody to believe. 

Posting tweets that end up aging horribly in record time must be a job requirement to work at CNN

The rest of that alleged reporter's tweet is dishonest as well:

Recommended

'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
Brett T.
Advertisement

There is literally no distinction between these "journalists" and the propaganda the DNC puts out. 

Then there are the lies by omission:

Yep, they know exactly what they are (and aren't) doing. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
Brett T.
Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)
Doug P.
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's Car
Doug P.
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging Worse By the Second
Doug P.
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH)
Laura W.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People Brett T.
Advertisement