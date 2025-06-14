CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well

Immediately after the horrific shootings in Minnesota last night, many Democrats, with some of the usual assistance from the media, set out to get a narrative rolling: "The Republicans really need to dial down the rhetoric and denounce these murders."

As is often the case, more details about the suspect began to come out which made such takes age like milk in the summer sun. Here's another one, and it's from a CNN reporter who clearly would like people to connect these dots all the way back to Trump and the Republicans:

In the last week, Marines were deployed in an American city,the president has called for a gov to be arrested &the speaker of the House has called for that gov to be tarred & feathered, a senator has been pinned & handcuffed, and 2 state legislators have been shot in their homes. — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) June 14, 2025

There's more dishonesty in that post and we'll get to it in a second, but the reported details about the subject in the Minnesota shooting aren't aligning with what Dems and hack "journalists" would like everybody to believe.

Hey Ed, how’d that baseless implication turn out? Maybe don’t be a hack https://t.co/khrRLFaHj9 — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 14, 2025

All that speculation just to look like an idiot pic.twitter.com/FGRIrMDtDS — John Hasson (@SonofHas) June 14, 2025

Posting tweets that end up aging horribly in record time must be a job requirement to work at CNN.

The rest of that alleged reporter's tweet is dishonest as well:

Why were the marines deployed? Why was the Senator pinned and handcuffed? — Holden (@Holden114) June 14, 2025

There is literally no distinction between these "journalists" and the propaganda the DNC puts out.

Marines were deployed to protect federal property & employees well within the law.



Trump & Johnson made clear jokes pointing to Newsom’s rank incompetence. Now you look like an idiot linking them to Minnesota. Congrats. https://t.co/ZOPZRogTOH — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) June 14, 2025

Then there are the lies by omission:

Weird that you ignored that the current president suffered two assassination attempts, that a pro Hamass person tried to burn down the Pennsylvania governor’s mansion, that another pro Hamass type murdered two Christians who worked an American Embassy, that a leftist shot a… https://t.co/rTzL601s6x — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) June 14, 2025

Yep, they know exactly what they are (and aren't) doing.