Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on Flag Day

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Rep. Jamie Raskin is having a normal one.

We're getting all sorts of photos of Boomers across the country at their "No Kings" rallies. The date of the rallies is no accident; it was timed specifically to coincide with President Trump's birthday, his intimidating military parade meant to quash any thoughts of resistance, and Flag Day. 

Raskin was in Philadelphia for his "No Kings" speech, and we noticed that they'd picked a peculiar flag to include for Flag Day.

Here's the full photo:



Don't forget amid all this excitement that it's still Pride Month.

This was no accident … Raskin knew what he was posting to his own account.

Check out the patriotic flags waving while Raskin called for Trump to be evicted, ejected, rejected, impeached, tried, and convicted.

The post continues:

… somebody in public office begins to act like the master of the people, that is the moment to EVICT!”

“EJECT!”

“REJECT!”

“IMPEACH!”

“TRY, CONVICT, and start all over again!”

The moment a Republican president begins to act like a Republican president, that is the moment to impeach.

***

