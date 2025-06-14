Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on Flag Day

Rep. Jamie Raskin is having a normal one.

We're getting all sorts of photos of Boomers across the country at their "No Kings" rallies. The date of the rallies is no accident; it was timed specifically to coincide with President Trump's birthday, his intimidating military parade meant to quash any thoughts of resistance, and Flag Day.

Advertisement

Raskin was in Philadelphia for his "No Kings" speech, and we noticed that they'd picked a peculiar flag to include for Flag Day.

We have no Kings and no subjects in the United States of America. pic.twitter.com/rJsAnXIZTM — Jamie Raskin (@jamie_raskin) June 14, 2025

Here's the full photo:









Perfect photo. 10/10. No notes pic.twitter.com/FjxcCuhB43 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 14, 2025





On Flag day, you don’t fly the American flag.



You’re pathetic — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) June 14, 2025

Don't forget amid all this excitement that it's still Pride Month.

What country is this in? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 14, 2025

I don't think this picture is sending the message you think it is. — Scott A Lavender (@scottalavender) June 14, 2025

Is it? Didn’t recognize with that flag. — Zoup 🇺🇸 (@NoZoup) June 14, 2025

I'd rather have a king than live under that flag. — Carthago Delenda Est (@LegIIIGallica) June 14, 2025

Is that the flag you fly? — ToddIsCool (@IH8UrCause) June 14, 2025

That’s not the United States flag. — Lhop (@Lhop963) June 14, 2025

This was no accident … Raskin knew what he was posting to his own account.

Under the flag you submit your allegiance to. — ✮ Conservative Dude ✮ (@swterry911) June 14, 2025

Check out the patriotic flags waving while Raskin called for Trump to be evicted, ejected, rejected, impeached, tried, and convicted.

UNHINGED: Jamie Raskin calls for Trump to be impeached—again—during a radical address at Democrat “No Kings” rally.



If you’re wondering why political violence is on the rise in America, it’s rhetoric like this that’s fueling the fire.



Rep. Jamie Raskin:



“The moment that… pic.twitter.com/o7fDRtKKBB — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) June 14, 2025

The post continues:

… somebody in public office begins to act like the master of the people, that is the moment to EVICT!” “EJECT!” “REJECT!” “IMPEACH!” “TRY, CONVICT, and start all over again!”

The moment a Republican president begins to act like a Republican president, that is the moment to impeach.

***