Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on...
MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)
VIP
Dem Senator Ron Wyden's Attempt to Pin MN Shooting on Republicans Is Aging...
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't...
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!
Associated Press Post About Minnesota Shooting Suspect Is Rather Vague (for SOME Reason)
VIP
Eric Swalwell Still Wants ICE Unmasked Despite Threat of Doxxing and Violence but...
MN State Police Post Photo of What They Found In the Shooting Suspect's...
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
Call Off the Investigation, Because Laurence Tribe Already Knows Who's Responsible for the...
What Is WRONG With You? Pink News Finds Itself Wondering About The Sexuality...
This Generation Must Defend the American Flag
Here's President Trump's Statement on the Shooting of Minnesota Lawmakers and Their Spouse...

Law Prof Claims Trump Normalized Political Violence With J6 Pardons

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on June 14, 2025
Twitchy

Law professors are turning in some hot takes on the politically motivated shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses by a suspect who was once an appointee of Gov. Tim Walz. As Twitchy reported earlier, over in the green fields of Bluesky, Laurence Tribe claimed the shooting wouldn't have happened "without the vicious permission structure erected by Trump, Vance, Rubio, and their MAGAts." Oh, so the Trump administration gave the shooter permission.

Advertisement

Let's head over to the University of Michigan and hear what law professor Barb McQuade has to say … she's always good for a hot take.

So, once again, President Trump gave the Minnesota shooter permission when he pardoned the January 6 prisoners. Public officials had never been targeted before January 6, 2021.

Recommended

MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Sure, the shooting suspect looked at the pardon of the January 6 "attackers" and decided shooting four people in cold blood was normal behavior.

***

Tags: JANUARY 6 MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?)
Grateful Calvin
Rep. Jamie Raskin's 'No Kings' Rally Takes Place Under a Pride Flag on Flag Day
Brett T.
CNN Reporter's Obvious Attempt to Tie MN Shootings to Trump and Republicans Isn't Aging Well
Doug P.
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
'Whirlwind' Schumer: We Must Confront the Toxic Forces That Are Radicalizing People
Brett T.
Yukon Gold: Brian Stelter Jumps the Gun on Minnesota Shootings
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MSNBC Goes FULL CRAZY In Reporting About Minnesota Shooting (Guess Who They Blame?) Grateful Calvin
Advertisement