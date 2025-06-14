Law Prof Claims Trump Normalized Political Violence With J6 Pardons

Law professors are turning in some hot takes on the politically motivated shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses by a suspect who was once an appointee of Gov. Tim Walz. As Twitchy reported earlier, over in the green fields of Bluesky, Laurence Tribe claimed the shooting wouldn't have happened "without the vicious permission structure erected by Trump, Vance, Rubio, and their MAGAts." Oh, so the Trump administration gave the shooter permission.

Let's head over to the University of Michigan and hear what law professor Barb McQuade has to say … she's always good for a hot take.

When you normalize political violence by pardoning Jan 6 attackers, can we be surprised when people target public officials? This is not how we resolve our disputes in America. https://t.co/rhwYsP0me9 — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) June 14, 2025

So, once again, President Trump gave the Minnesota shooter permission when he pardoned the January 6 prisoners. Public officials had never been targeted before January 6, 2021.

That’s some flex there. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) June 14, 2025

Found it. The worst take so far. — stevemur (@stevemur) June 14, 2025

It’s not too late to delete this post. — Michael M Brinkley 毕可 (@mm_brinkley) June 14, 2025

Steve Scalise, Rand Paul and, ummmm, Donald Trump would like a word. — OneFlewOver_USA (@OneFlewOver_USA) June 14, 2025

This tweet didn’t age well — Danny (@DannyAvila951) June 14, 2025

Worst take of the day. — Dappya Kaijuu (@dappya_kaijuu) June 14, 2025

Quite the stretch — PaPa Encyclopedia (@EncylopediaPapa) June 14, 2025

Did you forget assassination attempts on Trump? — Melissa Jane (@Mjan95626) June 14, 2025

When you normalize violence by celebrating the murder of a health care company CEO why are we surprised that Democrats think they can resolve disputes by murder???? — Mollie B Darned (@Max_N_Mimi) June 14, 2025

Good lord, say something less stupid.



Tens of thousands of rioters were given a free pass in blue states from 2016-2020 and your side has been ramping up the rhetoric since election night whipping people into a frenzy of paranoia and hate. — @CharlesleeTX1911 (@Charles07788205) June 14, 2025

Sure, the shooting suspect looked at the pardon of the January 6 "attackers" and decided shooting four people in cold blood was normal behavior.

***