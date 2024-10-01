Mollie Hemingway NUKES the Harris/Walz Campaign with One Very Simple Question About 'Intel...
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens...
FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About...
'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has...
'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' an...
'LITERAL LOL'! Mollie Hemingway Takes the NYT APART for Calling Kamala the 'Only...
DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to...
Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him...
Dude LOVES Him Some CHINA! Damning Thread Details HOW Connected to Communist China...
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing...
Trump NUKES Kamala With MNF Ad Showing Her Support of Taxpayer Funding for...
How You Like THAT 'Deepfake,' Gavin? The Babylon Bee Sues California Over Laws...
A Booming Voice, an Infectious Smile, and a Great Man: The Dikembe Mutombo...
Elon Musk Declares Sen. Scott Wiener an ‘Utter Scumbag’

9-1-1? We Just Witnessed a MURDER! WATCH Jon Tester's Face As Tim Sheehy Puts a HURTIN' on Him (Video)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File

Jon Tester is a Democrat senator from Montana who likes to pretend he's not REALLY a Democrat because he's just a poor farmer and stuff. Truth be told, this editor took a special interest in Tester because of the numerous ads begging for money on Twitter/X claiming he was just like the rest of us, and needed just a few bucks to help pay for his campaign. That and he's running in a state that neighbors Wyoming.

Advertisement

Of course, like other Democrats and politicians in general, Tester is actually quite wealthy.

And a true Leftist no matter how many camo hats he puts on.

Luckily, his opponent Republican Tim Sheehy also knows he's a big ol' fake and took him apart during their debate last night.

This is a beautiful thing, watch:

Someone better call 9-1-1.

Tester also happens to be down in the polls ... which is a glorious thing.

Point.

Set.

Match.

We like that.

But WHOOOO DAWGIE, he's just an ordinary, regular Montanan.

Yeah, that's it.

With a spoon.

We definitely need MORE Sheehy and less Tester.

Recommended

'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL
Sam J.
Advertisement

From her mouth to God's ear.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL

'LITERAL LOL'! Mollie Hemingway Takes the NYT APART for Calling Kamala the 'Only Patriotic Candidate'

DELETE Your Account! Journo COWARDLY Blocks Replies After Pushing for Helene Donations to ABORTION Orgs

Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him Up) Over Helene (Watch)

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face as Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS SENATE 2024 ELECTION JON TESTER TIM SHEEHY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL
Sam J.
FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About Helene NOW Goes WRONG
Sam J.
'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts About THAT
Sam J.
LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face As Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)
Sam J.
BREAKING: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens Sound Across the Country
Sam J.
Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him Up) Over Helene (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL Sam J.
Advertisement