9-1-1? We Just Witnessed a MURDER! WATCH Jon Tester's Face As Tim Sheehy Puts a HURTIN' on Him (Video)

Jon Tester is a Democrat senator from Montana who likes to pretend he's not REALLY a Democrat because he's just a poor farmer and stuff. Truth be told, this editor took a special interest in Tester because of the numerous ads begging for money on Twitter/X claiming he was just like the rest of us, and needed just a few bucks to help pay for his campaign. That and he's running in a state that neighbors Wyoming.

Of course, like other Democrats and politicians in general, Tester is actually quite wealthy.

And a true Leftist no matter how many camo hats he puts on.

Luckily, his opponent Republican Tim Sheehy also knows he's a big ol' fake and took him apart during their debate last night.

This is a beautiful thing, watch:

Tim Sheehy committed a homicide during the Montana Senate debate tonight.pic.twitter.com/w4ML33bAli — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 1, 2024

Someone better call 9-1-1.

Tester also happens to be down in the polls ... which is a glorious thing.

The election was won right here



Point Set and Match — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) October 1, 2024

Point.

Set.

Match.

We like that.

There you go. Tester also takes money from anti-2nd Amendment groups. — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) October 1, 2024

But WHOOOO DAWGIE, he's just an ordinary, regular Montanan.

Yeah, that's it.

Delicious. — Sally Tanner (@sally_tanner) October 1, 2024

With a spoon.

Tim Sheehy is what America needs. Great conservative leadership! — Kevin Kernan (@JakeDallas75230) October 1, 2024

We definitely need MORE Sheehy and less Tester.

The glasses-on-the-nose, elderly statesman’s righteous indignation Tester presents is pure BS.



Tester knows he’s cooked just like Harris is baked, stick a fork in both of ‘em.



Time for authenticity for a change... — Rosemary R. Nichols, Ed.D. (@TexasWildrose) October 1, 2024

From her mouth to God's ear.

