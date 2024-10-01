BREAKING: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens Sound Across the Country

The Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel.
BREAKING: The Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens are sounding across the country. https://t.co/GB8wXwH73U— The Associated Press (@AP) October 1, 2024
From The Associated Press:
The Israeli military said that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.
Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences if Iran attacks.
The air raid alerts in Israel came after a day of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, where Israel said it had begun limited ground operations against Hezbollah.
And nobody's at home in our White House.
JUST IN - Air raid alerts across Israel. Iran has launched ballistic missiles, the Israeli military says. pic.twitter.com/q73DpiCQhU— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) October 1, 2024
🚨BREAKING🚨 Iran has launched a wave of ballistic missiles at Israel.— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 1, 2024
102 missiles have been launched from Iran to Israel. The entire country is in shelters. Said to be a first wave.— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 1, 2024
We will keep an eye on this situation and update as we learn more.
