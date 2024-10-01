BREAKING: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens Sound Across the Country

The Israeli military says Iran has fired missiles at Israel.

From The Associated Press:

The Israeli military said that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, and air raid sirens sounded across the country as residents were ordered to remain close to bomb shelters.

Israel and the United States have warned there would be severe consequences if Iran attacks.

The air raid alerts in Israel came after a day of rocket and missile attacks from Lebanon, where Israel said it had begun limited ground operations against Hezbollah.