FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About Helene NOW Goes WRONG

Interesting how it took Trump to get Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to actually pretend they give a damn about what's happening to the communities impacted by Helene. Say what you will about Trump, but he showed up, and his trip at least made those in charge pay attention.

Advertisement

Or at least pretend to pay attention. We're gonna guess it was not a great look for Kamala to be hanging out with the super rich out at a fundraiser in San Francisco while Americans in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia were devastated by the catastrophic storm.

Oops.

Hope you enjoyed the beef Wellington at your California fundraiser, Madame Cackler pic.twitter.com/fsCM0NOfoo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 1, 2024

We didn't see much from Kamala's actual account until Trump showed up ... oh sure, her VP account shared an obviously staged photo of her working hard on blank paper with an earbud not plugged in to anything but we didn't see much from her personal account until this.

The devastation from Hurricane Helene is immense.



In coordination with state and local officials, President Biden and I will continue to make sure that communities have the support and the resources that they need not only to respond to this storm and its immediate aftermath,… — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 30, 2024

Her post continues, sorry:

... and its immediate aftermath, but also the resources they will need to recover.

Four. Days. Later.

And only after Trump showed up.

They must have gotten some bad internal polling. https://t.co/kfl9uSQu8k — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) October 1, 2024

Yeah. We're thinking they've been pretty bad all along, but they must really be CRAP because when she finally showed up she read from a prepared speech, answered zero questions, and shoo'd the press out of the briefing.

$175B to Ukraine and $0 to Florida & North Carolina is wild.



Not to mention what y’all didn’t do for Hawaii. — Patrick Webb (@RealPatrickWebb) October 1, 2024

You understand that not a single person believes you right?



Everything about you is fake so why would anyone believe this? — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) October 1, 2024

You are 5 days too late. Over 100 dead and cities devastated. You were too busy partying it up in Vegas and Biden on vacation while the Southeast suffered this disaster.

You are not fit to lead anything. — Nat 🇺🇸 (@NatShupe) October 1, 2024

Looks like nobody is buyin' what she's sellin'.

I understand the Beef Wellington you were eating at the fundraiser while all the poors were drowning was to die for! — AmErican (@Flipper628) October 1, 2024

Advertisement

We see what he did there ... but we're not holding our breath.

=======================================================================

Related:

'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts About THAT

'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL

'LITERAL LOL'! Mollie Hemingway Takes the NYT APART for Calling Kamala the 'Only Patriotic Candidate'

Biden in Full Blown, Frothy-Mouthed MELTDOWN After Trump Calls Him OUT (Shows Him Up) Over Helene (Watch)

LOOK on Kamala's Puffy Face as Aides Force Press Out of FEMA Briefing Just COST Her the Election (Watch)

=======================================================================