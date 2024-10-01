Mollie Hemingway NUKES the Harris/Walz Campaign with One Very Simple Question About 'Intel...
Elon Musk Declares Sen. Scott Wiener an ‘Utter Scumbag’

FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About Helene NOW Goes WRONG

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:45 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Interesting how it took Trump to get Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to actually pretend they give a damn about what's happening to the communities impacted by Helene. Say what you will about Trump, but he showed up, and his trip at least made those in charge pay attention.

Or at least pretend to pay attention. We're gonna guess it was not a great look for Kamala to be hanging out with the super rich out at a fundraiser in San Francisco while Americans in Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia were devastated by the catastrophic storm.

Oops.

We didn't see much from Kamala's actual account until Trump showed up ... oh sure, her VP account shared an obviously staged photo of her working hard on blank paper with an earbud not plugged in to anything but we didn't see much from her personal account until this.

Her post continues, sorry:

... and its immediate aftermath, but also the resources they will need to recover.

Four. Days. Later.

And only after Trump showed up.

Yeah. We're thinking they've been pretty bad all along, but they must really be CRAP because when she finally showed up she read from a prepared speech, answered zero questions, and shoo'd the press out of the briefing.

Looks like nobody is buyin' what she's sellin'.

We see what he did there ... but we're not holding our breath.

=======================================================================

