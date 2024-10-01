Get It?! U.S. Reportedly Negotiating Scope of IRAN's Strike So They Can 'Compel' ISRAEL Not to Retaliate

Pardon our french but what in the crispy cream friend eff is going on with the current administration. As Twitchy readers know, Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles INTO ISRAEL, and according to Caroline Glick Channel 14 is reporting that the U.S. is negotiating with IRAN ...

Advertisement

To keep Israel fro retaliating.

Again, WTF?!

Ch 14 reported that the U.S. and Iran are negotiating the scope of the strike so that the U.S. will be able to compel Israel not to retaliate.

Get it?

The Biden-Harris administration is reportedly telling a U.S. enemy what level of assault against a U.S. ally is acceptable. — Caroline Glick (@CarolineGlick) October 1, 2024

This reads a lot like the Biden administration, and by default Kamala Harris, is siding with Iran.

So Harris sides with Iran. Not surprised.

America won’t stand for this treasonous regime — Ivy חַוָּה (@dramamommafree) October 1, 2024

The USA is protecting Iran

The aircraft carriers are to prevent Iran so that Israel DOESNT retaliate — Specialist MD (@rheumatics) October 1, 2024

But Israel is our ally.

We got nothin'.

Believable, considering who is running the state department. — Soshe Leah bat Menuchah ספיטלניק 🇨🇦🇺🇸🇮🇱🎗️🚁 (@DaisyBorzoi) October 1, 2024

My God can we get Trump in office now!! — Carolewithane (@Carolewithane13) October 1, 2024

No joke.

We're not sure what's scarier, Biden being in charge or NOBODY being in charge. Either way, this is not good. Not at all.

The American people stand with Israel and their right to decide how best to defend their people. The US government has no right to to do what they are doing! There is NO ACCEPTABLE retaliation from Iran! — Karlene Robertson 🇮🇱 (@rob27894) October 1, 2024

It becomes increasingly obvious that Kamala Biden has been complicit with Iran and its proxies in their attacks on Israel including the October 7 Hamas atrocities. Those atrocities were the start of their war to try to destroy Israel. — Odelia (@Odelia_Too) October 1, 2024

It becomes increasingly obvious that Biden and Kamal are puppets ... who is pulling the strings?

=======================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway NUKES the Harris/Walz Campaign with One Very Simple Question About 'Intellect' and LOL

BREAKING: Iran Launches Full Scale Missile Attack at Israel As Air Raid Sirens Sound Across the Country

FRESH From Her CA Fundraiser With Wealthy Elites, Kamala Pretending to Care About Helene NOW Goes WRONG

'Nature Is HEALING'! Taylor Lorenz OUT at WaPo and HOO BOY, X Has Brutally HILARIOUS Thoughts About THAT

'Cackling Drunk': James Woods Shares DEVASTATING Pic that 'Embodies Biden/Harris Admin' and It's BRUTAL

'LITERAL LOL'! Mollie Hemingway Takes the NYT APART for Calling Kamala the 'Only Patriotic Candidate'

=======================================================================