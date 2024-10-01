'Evil WITCH' --> Ayanna Pressley TORCHED for Grossly Antisemitic Post As Iran Launches...
Get It?! U.S. Reportedly Negotiating Scope of IRAN's Strike So They Can 'Compel' ISRAEL Not to Retaliate

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:45 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Pardon our french but what in the crispy cream friend eff is going on with the current administration. As Twitchy readers know, Iran has fired hundreds of ballistic missiles INTO ISRAEL, and according to Caroline Glick Channel 14 is reporting that the U.S. is negotiating with IRAN ...

To keep Israel fro retaliating.

Again, WTF?!

This reads a lot like the Biden administration, and by default Kamala Harris, is siding with Iran.

But Israel is our ally.

We got nothin'.

No joke.

We're not sure what's scarier, Biden being in charge or NOBODY being in charge. Either way, this is not good. Not at all.

It becomes increasingly obvious that Biden and Kamal are puppets ... who is pulling the strings?

