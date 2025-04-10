WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE...
OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In Real Time

Doug P. | 1:10 PM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

This morning brought with it a bit of good news on the inflation front:

Inflation cooled significantly in March, giving consumers a bit of a break before a wave of new tariffs began to kick in this month. 

A key gauge of inflation — the consumer price index — showed Thursday that prices rose by 2.4 percent in March from a year earlier. That was much cooler than a 2.8 percent annual gain reported for February and a welcome sign of progress in combating high inflation.

We're now waiting for the Democrats to start claiming "the Inflation Reduction Act is finally kicking in!"

But inflation cooling isn't stopping Democrats like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from pushing the "inflation is up under Trump" line. This side-by-side of Dem narrative vs. reality couldn't sum up the Left's desperation better: 

Reality just doesn't matter and they keep plowing ahead with the lies: 

Fortunately for these Democrats they are incapable of feeling embarrassed.

Somebody make sure Jeffries sees this CNN report (not that it'll make him stop lying):

Nice try, Rep. Jeffries, but no.

If only Jeffries would have been this concerned about inflation when Biden and Harris were in office.

***

