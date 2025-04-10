OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In Real Time

This morning brought with it a bit of good news on the inflation front:

Inflation cooled significantly in March, giving consumers a bit of a break before a wave of new tariffs began to kick in this month. A key gauge of inflation — the consumer price index — showed Thursday that prices rose by 2.4 percent in March from a year earlier. That was much cooler than a 2.8 percent annual gain reported for February and a welcome sign of progress in combating high inflation.

We're now waiting for the Democrats to start claiming "the Inflation Reduction Act is finally kicking in!"

But inflation cooling isn't stopping Democrats like Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from pushing the "inflation is up under Trump" line. This side-by-side of Dem narrative vs. reality couldn't sum up the Left's desperation better:

Hakeem Jeffries continues to claim inflation is going up the same morning CPI turned negative month over month@RealEJAntoni pic.twitter.com/4Z5S6Tdyw4 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 10, 2025

Reality just doesn't matter and they keep plowing ahead with the lies:

Fortunately for these Democrats they are incapable of feeling embarrassed.

Somebody make sure Jeffries sees this CNN report (not that it'll make him stop lying):

🚨 CNN: "Consumer prices month-over-month, so this was actually a DROP of .1% — that's the first time we've seen that since COVID. Year-over-year, the annual inflation rate was at 2.4%. This was also BETTER THAN EXPECTED and a 6-month low, moving in the right direction." pic.twitter.com/Hwp7gawKl7 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 10, 2025

Nice try, Rep. Jeffries, but no.

Maybe he thinks it’s 2021? — Dianne Morehead (@dianne_morehead) April 10, 2025

If only Jeffries would have been this concerned about inflation when Biden and Harris were in office.

