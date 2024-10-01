SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been working very hard to remind not only his supporters but all Democrats how absolutely out of touch the modern-day Democratic Party really is, and ultimately how dangerous a Kamala Harris presidency could be. From her crap policies to her absolute lack of knowledge, qualifications, or even ability, our country would be in even more trouble than it is under President Poptart.

He is still president, right?

Welp, this quiz was a pretty exceptional way to wake the Left up, especially those who still think MAGA are the bad guys.

Take a look at this.

Quiz: Which MAGA right-winger penned the following quote?



“We are not afraid to entrust the American people with unpleasant facts, foreign ideas, alien philosophies, and competitive values. For a nation that is afraid to let its people judge the truth and falsehood in an open… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) October 1, 2024

His post continues:

... in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.” Just kidding. That was President John F. Kennedy

PSYCH! Or as we say around these here parts, womp womp womp.

Very few people have had the courage to stand against this evil we face. Your uncle, your dad, and now Trump , Kennedy, and Musk must take this evil down once and for good. — The Disrespected Trucker (@DisrespectedThe) October 1, 2024

Hopefully that's the plan.

“A nation afraid of its people..” — JFK pic.twitter.com/Sq6ursbE3V — Indy Cat 2000 (@TheFinalBot1) October 1, 2024

It's crazy that JFK would be too centrist or even far-right for today's Democrats.

Make America Great and Healthy Again!! pic.twitter.com/stNQHh3CQt — TRUMP ARMY (@TRUMP_ARMY_) October 1, 2024

As long as we keep Kamala out of office ...

Trading the Bush Republicans for the Kennedy Democrats is Trump’s best trade deal he’s ever made — Mason Clark (@masonclarkms) October 1, 2024

So far it has not sucked, we shall see.

