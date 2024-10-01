SNORT* RFK Jr. Fools Dummy Kamala Supporters Posting THIS BRILLIANT Quote from a 'MAGA Right-Winger'

Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:40 PM on October 01, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been working very hard to remind not only his supporters but all Democrats how absolutely out of touch the modern-day Democratic Party really is, and ultimately how dangerous a Kamala Harris presidency could be. From her crap policies to her absolute lack of knowledge, qualifications, or even ability, our country would be in even more trouble than it is under President Poptart.

He is still president, right?

Welp, this quiz was a pretty exceptional way to wake the Left up, especially those who still think MAGA are the bad guys.

Take a look at this.

His post continues:

... in an open market is a nation that is afraid of its people.”

Just kidding. 

That was President John F. Kennedy

PSYCH! Or as we say around these here parts, womp womp womp.

Hopefully that's the plan.

It's crazy that JFK would be too centrist or even far-right for today's Democrats. 

As long as we keep Kamala out of office ...

So far it has not sucked, we shall see.

