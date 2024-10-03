TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post (PLUS a New Nickname)

Not to be overly snotty or anything, but we're starting to question Kamala Harris's taste in men. Whether it's of a romantic nature or a political one ... her track record is questionable at best. Willie Brown, that other guy this editor doesn't mention because every time she does he freaks out and starts calling names and making threats, and yeah, Doug Emhoff. We thought the nanny story was pretty bad but add in the domestic abuse thing and YOWZA.

Oh, and of course there's her VP pick Tim Walz who never met a lie he wasn't willing to tell.

No wonder Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala, they have the same sort of luck when picking men.

Ahem.

James Woods was good enough to drop Emhoff for being a violent skeeze and even gave him a new nickname.

#SluggerDoug lecturing Americans on misogyny the exact moment the press breaks the story of his allegedly beating up a woman. Same guy who impregnated his nanny while he was married and made her get an abortion. Democrats’ new perception of masculinity.🤮 pic.twitter.com/hZr7YFraz0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 2, 2024

Notice how Woods also ties Emhoff to the Democratic Party who just last week was fawning all over Emhoff and claiming he set the standard for the new masculinity. If the guy who knocked up the nanny and slapped a girlfriend is the Democrat's idea of masculinity ... we'll pass.

Why does this family sound like they're drunk all the time? — Steven Miller, MD, PhD (@SageListener) October 2, 2024

Is this a trick question? Because it sounds like a trick question.

Redefining masculinity sounds a lot like typical elitist misogyny. Hmmmm. — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) October 2, 2024

Something like that.

Too soon?

No one asked Kamala today about Dougie beating up women — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) October 2, 2024

And nobody's surprised.

Doug is the kind of guy dads warn their daughters about. — DiHaggis I’m Back and Thank You Elon Musk🚀 (@Dihaggis) October 2, 2024

Yup. Kamala definitely has a type.

