Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for Dems in November

Will Stancil spends a lot of time whining about well, most everything. If he's not insisting groceries aren't more expensive now than they were under Trump (don't make that face, we didn't say it) he's screeching because Trump won't agree to accepting the election results in November before we even get there.

And after what happened in 2020, we're not surprised by his answer at all and no, it's not a constitutional crisis. Hell, Democrats have been refusing to accept the results of elections for a long long time ... Hillary still insists she really won in 2016.

But hey, since it's Trump, ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

I don't care if the pundit class is too clueless to notice, it’s a constitutional crisis that one presidential candidate has announced that he'll only accept an election he wins. Every single Republican should be asked about this. We cannot have a party nullifying elections https://t.co/nYerkcV7s1 — Will Stancil (@whstancil) October 2, 2024

Note, there is more to this thread but since we're givers we won't bother you with the other posts. We promise, it doesn't get any better after this one.

Heh.

This response from @shortermagsmle is pretty damn good and worth a read.

The problem here is that yeah, if we’re being honest, it’s not good to have people rejecting the results of an election. But at the same time, California just made it illegal to even ask for an ID at the polls and the DOJ is suing several states for even attempting to stop… https://t.co/k4QypF11hn — Lee (Greater) (@shortmagsmle) October 3, 2024

His post continues:

... unabated voter fraud. In a real country it would be bad to hold the belief that “the election is only valid if I win.” But we don’t live in a real country anymore, and the left’s commitment to voter fraud is barely even concealed anymore thanks to the hubris and condescending attitudes of progressive activists. Everyone knows the election process is fake because the moment someone tries to make it *not fake*, armed men and teams of federal lawyers show up. Maybe Trump wins; if he does, it will be because his advantage was too great to ‘out cheat,’ not because the election system is legitimate. Asking people to believe that an election is “safe and secure” when it’s a crime to check IDs or citizenship status is—bluntly—a joke. And guys like Stancil know it’s a joke, but still play the wholesome chungus policy wonk because they’re evil little losers driven by spite.

Evil little losers driven by spite.

That reads.

I just refuse to be lectured by people who have spent my entire life claiming every election stolen or illegitimate just because the candidate *technically* conceded, even though they continued to claim it was stolen. — I'm Writing in Gary Johnson (@colorblindk1d) October 3, 2024

They admitted to 'fortifying' it ... whatever the Hell that means.

Trump was asked if he'll trust the "election process" this time around. So, as long as there is a "process," you just have to trust it? China has a process. North Korea too. — Chad West (@Chad_WestReal) October 3, 2024

It's hard to trust the process when there are so many bad players who are happy to abuse said process for political gain and power.

Just sayin'.

Something like that.

