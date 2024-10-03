Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending all...
OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth...
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APA...
Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up...
TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post...
Narrative COLLAPSE! WATCH MSNBC Ari Melber Melt DOWN As Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Vow...
Umm ... Who Wants to Tell Him? Biden Calls People Who Question Climate...
BIASED AI: You'll Be (Not) Shocked to Learn Microsoft's AI Image Generator Is...
Lawfare Costs Lives: Left's Hatred of Elon Musk Harmed North Carolinians After Hurricane...
INDUCT HIM NOW: Fans Ratio MLB 'In Memoriam' Post for Barring Pete Rose...
Jon Cryer Tries to Disparage Vance With 'Pretty in Pink' Reference and Shows...
Kamala Harris Comforts Storm Ravaged Georgians With Reminder FEMA Might Give Them $750
PATHETIC: The Bulwark Tries (and FAILS) to Dunk on Trump Attending Fundraiser After...
As Former President Jimmy Carter Turns 100, People Express Shock Over a Published...

Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for Dems in November

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:45 AM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Helber

Will Stancil spends a lot of time whining about well, most everything. If he's not insisting groceries aren't more expensive now than they were under Trump (don't make that face, we didn't say it) he's screeching because Trump won't agree to accepting the election results in November before we even get there.

Advertisement

And after what happened in 2020, we're not surprised by his answer at all and no, it's not a constitutional crisis. Hell, Democrats have been refusing to accept the results of elections for a long long time ... Hillary still insists she really won in 2016. 

But hey, since it's Trump, ARGLE BARGLE RAR.

Note, there is more to this thread but since we're givers we won't bother you with the other posts. We promise, it doesn't get any better after this one.

Heh.

This response from @shortermagsmle is pretty damn good and worth a read.

His post continues:

... unabated voter fraud.

In a real country it would be bad to hold the belief that “the election is only valid if I win.” But we don’t live in a real country anymore, and the left’s commitment to voter fraud is barely even concealed anymore thanks to the hubris and condescending attitudes of progressive activists. 

Everyone knows the election process is fake because the moment someone tries to make it *not fake*, armed men and teams of federal lawyers show up. Maybe Trump wins; if he does, it will be because his advantage was too great to ‘out cheat,’ not because the election system is legitimate.

Asking people to believe that an election is “safe and secure” when it’s a crime to check IDs or citizenship status is—bluntly—a joke. And guys like Stancil know it’s a joke, but still play the wholesome chungus policy wonk because they’re evil little losers driven by spite.

Recommended

OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party
Sam J.
Advertisement

Evil little losers driven by spite.

That reads.

They admitted to 'fortifying' it ... whatever the Hell that means.

It's hard to trust the process when there are so many bad players who are happy to abuse said process for political gain and power.

Just sayin'.

Something like that.

=======================================================================

Related:

Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART

Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up in NC ... Seven Days Later

TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post (PLUS a New Nickname)

Narrative COLLAPSE! WATCH MSNBC Ari Melber Melt DOWN As Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Vows to Vote TRUMP

Advertisement

Distributive Justice? Receipt-filled Thread Details MESS Biden/Harris Has Made of FEMA in the Name of DEI

=======================================================================

Tags: TRUMP MAGA 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party
Sam J.
Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART
Sam J.
Oilfield Rando Breaks Out INFURIATING Receipt Showing Where FEMA Has Been Spending all of Their Money
Sam J.
TKO! James Woods DROPS Doug Emhoff for Hitting Women with Perfectly BRUTAL Post (PLUS a New Nickname)
Sam J.
Narrative COLLAPSE! WATCH MSNBC Ari Melber Melt DOWN As Anti-Trump Impeachment Witness Vows to Vote TRUMP
Sam J.
Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up in NC ... Seven Days Later
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party Sam J.
Advertisement