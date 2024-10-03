Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for...
Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up in NC ... Seven Days Later

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Well whadd'ya know, Biden finally dragged his bony ol' butt to North Carolina.

It only took him SEVEN DAYS, some of which he spent laying on the beach.

And Governor Roy Cooper calls his support, 'Unwavering.'

You've gotta be kidding us:

Biden made some declarations.

He talked on the phone.

He watched the TV.

He napped.

And he spent several days on the beach.

Maybe 'unwavering support' means something else to a Democrat? Hrm.

Also this, from Twitchy fave Bonchie:

Three days and they were calling Bush racist and xenophobic and all sorts of horrible things while claiming he was letting the area go to waste because he hated black people. THREE DAYS. 

It's taken Biden seven days, and what do we hear from the legacy media? CRICKETS.

Cooper fawning all over him is even more obnoxious though, in our opinion, especially when we hear from locals who are struggling and suffering while elected officials seem more concerned about reading speeches to pretend they're doing a lot while avoiding questions. Oh, and giving each household a whopping $750.

Grrr.

Hey now, it took a lot of effort to make those phone calls and watch TV.

Ahem.

What the Hell?

That's an excellent question, so we don't expect an answer.

And definitely too little.

