Gov. Roy Cooper TROUNCED for SLOBBERING All Over Biden Who FINALLY Showed Up in NC ... Seven Days Later

Well whadd'ya know, Biden finally dragged his bony ol' butt to North Carolina.

It only took him SEVEN DAYS, some of which he spent laying on the beach.

And Governor Roy Cooper calls his support, 'Unwavering.'

You've gotta be kidding us:

Welcome back to North Carolina, @POTUS. We are grateful for your unwavering support as we work to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene. pic.twitter.com/0ZtlMlxST6 — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) October 2, 2024

Biden made some declarations.

He talked on the phone.

He watched the TV.

He napped.

And he spent several days on the beach.

Maybe 'unwavering support' means something else to a Democrat? Hrm.

Also this, from Twitchy fave Bonchie:

George W. Bush was ripped apart for showing up three days after Katrina hit.



Joe Biden shows up seven days later and no one in the press even mentions it. https://t.co/vAvJebVC7D — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) October 3, 2024

Three days and they were calling Bush racist and xenophobic and all sorts of horrible things while claiming he was letting the area go to waste because he hated black people. THREE DAYS.

It's taken Biden seven days, and what do we hear from the legacy media? CRICKETS.

Cooper fawning all over him is even more obnoxious though, in our opinion, especially when we hear from locals who are struggling and suffering while elected officials seem more concerned about reading speeches to pretend they're doing a lot while avoiding questions. Oh, and giving each household a whopping $750.

Grrr.

Hey now, it took a lot of effort to make those phone calls and watch TV.

Ahem.

He’s there shutting down airspace preventing relief efforts for a photo op



Meanwhile, others do things that actually help https://t.co/oOQ86EHzsi — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) October 3, 2024

What the Hell?

Why are NC officials obstructing citizen rescue efforts? — Nathan Petty (@MachoSStorage) October 2, 2024

That's an excellent question, so we don't expect an answer.

Too late pic.twitter.com/eWjBfmFlZr — X Citizen Journal (@xcitizenjournal) October 2, 2024

And definitely too little.

