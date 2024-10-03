Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART

Boy oh boy, those Kamala Harris internals must look REALLY BAD because once again our pals in Biden's DOJ are working really hard to find a way, anyway, to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

Almost as if the Biden administration has weaponized the DOJ to target its political opponents.

You know, the same thing Democrats keep claiming Trump will do to them if he wins?

Yeah.

Leslie McAdoo Gordon put together a fairly powerful thread together about Jack Smith's case and how the court is allowing the government to run the show.

Take a look:

DJT DC case.



“Facts” & allegations “supported” by evidence (testimony, statements, documents) that hasn’t been subject to cross examination or confrontational techniques are not properly or constitutionally established.



They thus cannot satisfy the govt’s burden of proof. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) October 3, 2024

Read that again.

They cannot satisfy the government's burden of proof.

The manner in which Judge Chutkan is permitting the Special Counsel to develop the “factual record” - as directed by the Supreme Court to determine the question of immunity in the case - is patently unfair & a violation of the 6th Amendment. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) October 3, 2024

Ahem. ^

(It’s also interfering with the upcoming election, but that’s a separate issue.)



Rather than let Jack Smith vomit all this uncross-examined & mostly inadmissible evidence onto the public record, she should’ve made a serious effort to create to address this issue properly. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) October 3, 2024

What she said.

That would have required more time instead of the bum’s rush that she’s giving it. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) October 3, 2024

The election is only 32 days away, ya' know.

It would’ve meant requiring the parties to work together to identify all the allegations the govt proposes to make that’re arguably immune & for the govt to also identify all other evidence it proposes to use that’s arguably immune -in a nonpublic manner- as a starting framework. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) October 3, 2024

It would have meant requiring the government to actually have a case.

And from there to craft procedures for developing the factual record -as the SCOTUS directed- in the district court. That could have been done with stipulations, agreed on documents, affidavits &/or reports from experts, & an evidentiary hearing or hearings on contested points. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) October 3, 2024

But no.

This is commonplace practice in civil cases and in some complex criminal cases.



Instead, what you’re seeing is the district court letting the govt run the show & failing to protect the defendant’s rights. — Leslie McAdoo Gordon 🇺🇸 (@McAdooGordon) October 3, 2024

What you're seeing is lawfare.

