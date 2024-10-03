Election Interference! DAMNING Thread Legally Takes Jack Smith's DC Case Against Trump APART

Will Stancil REKT for Screeching CONSTITUTIONAL CRISIS Because Trump Won't Roll Over for...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on October 03, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Boy oh boy, those Kamala Harris internals must look REALLY BAD because once again our pals in Biden's DOJ are working really hard to find a way, anyway, to keep Trump out of the Oval Office.

Almost as if the Biden administration has weaponized the DOJ to target its political opponents.

You know, the same thing Democrats keep claiming Trump will do to them if he wins?

Yeah.

Leslie McAdoo Gordon put together a fairly powerful thread together about Jack Smith's case and how the court is allowing the government to run the show.

Take a look:

Read that again.

They cannot satisfy the government's burden of proof.

Ahem. ^

What she said.

The election is only 32 days away, ya' know.

It would have meant requiring the government to actually have a case.

But no.

What you're seeing is lawfare.

=======================================================================

