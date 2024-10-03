OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party

Scott Jennings is the only 'thing' on CNN worth watching. Probably because he's the only sane one on the network willing to tell the truth about what is happening in this country, especially when it comes to the current administration and of course, the Democrats installed presidential candidate nobody voted for, Kamala Harris.

For example, Kamala's less than impressive reaction to horrific Helene and what is happening in to Americans in the south:

North Carolina - underwater. Biden - at the beach. Harris - raising money & taking staged photos. Rough hurricane optics for this administration, as we discussed last night on @cnn. pic.twitter.com/heqEVRq5lS — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 1, 2024

Not to mention Biden didn't show up for seven days.

As Jennings said, 'rough hurricane optics'.

Never Trumper Stuart Stevens took issue with Jennings pointing this out for some reason:

The consistent problem with @ScottJenningsKY takes is if he were right, Trump would be winning. He’s not.



It’s a classic “Who you going to believe? Me or your lying eyes.” https://t.co/sg73F3pP2x — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 2, 2024

Imagine hating Trump so much you can't even admit what is happening in the aftermath of Helene with this administration is wrong. Dude is so broken.

Jennings responded:

The consistent problem with the Republican Party is that it continued to hire Stuart Stevens long past his “sell by” date. https://t.co/MDhPSWHSL3 — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2024

Ouch.

If we're being honest though, there does seem to be a problem with Republicans past their sell by date who think they're still in charge or still control the narrative in any way.

You mean Lincoln Project co-conspirator Stuart Stevens? — GayPatriot (@GayPatriot) October 2, 2024

That is EXACTLY who he means.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Funny, we made the same face.

If only we had the popcorn as well.

