OOF! Scott Jennings OWNS Never Trumper Stuart Stevens in Heated Back and Forth About the Republican Party

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:50 PM on October 03, 2024
Meme

Scott Jennings is the only 'thing' on CNN worth watching. Probably because he's the only sane one on the network willing to tell the truth about what is happening in this country, especially when it comes to the current administration and of course, the Democrats installed presidential candidate nobody voted for, Kamala Harris.

For example, Kamala's less than impressive reaction to horrific Helene and what is happening in to Americans in the south:

Not to mention Biden didn't show up for seven days.

As Jennings said, 'rough hurricane optics'.

Never Trumper Stuart Stevens took issue with Jennings pointing this out for some reason:

Imagine hating Trump so much you can't even admit what is happening in the aftermath of Helene with this administration is wrong. Dude is so broken.

Jennings responded:

Ouch.

If we're being honest though, there does seem to be a problem with Republicans past their sell by date who think they're still in charge or still control the narrative in any way.

That is EXACTLY who he means.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Funny, we made the same face.

If only we had the popcorn as well.

=======================================================================

