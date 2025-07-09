VIP
‘I Just Don’t Understand’: SC Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Shocked How Much People...
Mayor Karen Bass Tells ICE It’s Her Job to Protect Los Angeles When...
Tom Homan Blames Extreme Rhetoric from Democrats for Attack on ICE Agents and...
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Says The Place is Freezing and Mosquitoes Are the Size...
VIP
The No-Longer-Rhetorical Question of Democrat Violence
NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts
Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Mayor Karen Bass Says the Problems at MacArthur Park Can't Be Solved Overnight
Rep. Jamie Raskin: MAGA’s Assault on Planned Parenthood Is Unconstitutional
Eric Swalwell Wants to Waste Time and Money in Futile Attempt to Blame...
But He's TOTES Not a Commie! Zohran Mamdani Wants to Seize Investment Property...
Border Patrol Chief: CA Trio Arrested and Face Felony Charges for Puncturing Tires...
Daily Beast EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Ted 'Cancun' Cruz Was on Vacation When Flash Flood...
CNN Estimates Elon Musk’s America Party Has 4 Percent Support

Joe Concha Couldn't Help But Notice What Dems DIDN'T Say After Armed Attack on ICE Agents

Doug P. | 8:39 AM on July 09, 2025
Meme screenshot

Border czar Tom Homan is blaming extreme rhetoric from Democrats for attacks on ICE agents around the country. One of the most recent examples came over the weekend when a large group of Antifa members allegedly ambushed an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. Several of them were arrested and charged with attempted murder after the ambush. 

Advertisement

The attack was coordinated and those who have been charged were heavily armed:

Here's the full post from @LizMacDonaldFOX:

Check out the sophistication of the Antifa-linked terror cell members in Dallas-Fort Worth charged with attempted murder after opening fire on an ICE facility in Alvarado on July 4th. They were heavily armed with military gear, guns, AR-15 style rifles, 12 sets of Kevlar bullet proof vests, masks, goggles, tactical gloves, two-way radios, and helmets.  

Also had Faraday bags that block all wireless signals from law enforcement trying to track them. Blocks all GPS signals, calls, texts or pings.  

Agent shot in neck expected to survive. “Resist Fascism. Fight Oligarchy” flag and “fight ICE terror with class war” flyers were in their cars.  

This is after the CEO of UnitedHealth was assassinated by a far-left extremist, two staffers at Israeli Embassy in DC shot dead by radical far-left extremist, 13 severely wounded and one dead in firebombing in Boulder by far left anti-Israel radical, far-left rioters destroyed and caused $160M est’ed damage to downtown LA in anti-Ice riots. 

Recommended

Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions'
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We're not expecting a rush of CNN and MSNBC hosts who interview Democrats to ask them if they condemn this attack. 

CNN recently did a report about right-wing violence and said they couldn't find any equivalent examples from the Left so they likely won't be in a rush to crumble their own narrative. 

Joe Concha couldn't help but notice what the Democrats didn't immediately come out in unison to say: 

Go figure!

They couldn't make it more obvious.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions'
Amy Curtis
Trump Doesn’t Care That Returning Haitians Home Would Be a ‘Death Sentence’
Brett T.
Alligator Alcatraz Detainee Says The Place is Freezing and Mosquitoes Are the Size of Elephants - OH, NO!
Warren Squire
Bacon as a Spice? Kamala Harris Interview with Muslim Host Buried for Fear It Would Cost Her the Election
Warren Squire
NBC News: Liberia Faces Unplanned Pregnancies Because of US Aid Cuts
Brett T.
Mayor Karen Bass Tells ICE It’s Her Job to Protect Los Angeles When She Really Means Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Corey DeAngelis SPILLS THE BEANS on the National Education Association's Radical New 'Resolutions' Amy Curtis
Advertisement