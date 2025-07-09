Joe Concha Couldn't Help But Notice What Dems DIDN'T Say After Armed Attack on ICE Agents

Border czar Tom Homan is blaming extreme rhetoric from Democrats for attacks on ICE agents around the country. One of the most recent examples came over the weekend when a large group of Antifa members allegedly ambushed an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas. Several of them were arrested and charged with attempted murder after the ambush.

The attack was coordinated and those who have been charged were heavily armed:

Check out the sophistication of the Antifa-linked terror cell members in Dallas-Fort Worth charged with attempted murder after opening fire on an ICE facility in Alvarado on July 4th. They were heavily armed with military gear, guns, AR-15 style rifles, 12 sets of Kevlar bullet… pic.twitter.com/fOpvMw4ZFn — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) July 8, 2025

Here's the full post from @LizMacDonaldFOX:

We're not expecting a rush of CNN and MSNBC hosts who interview Democrats to ask them if they condemn this attack.

How is this not a wall-to-wall story? https://t.co/81IrcwdTpj — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 9, 2025

CNN recently did a report about right-wing violence and said they couldn't find any equivalent examples from the Left so they likely won't be in a rush to crumble their own narrative.

Joe Concha couldn't help but notice what the Democrats didn't immediately come out in unison to say:

Democrats not calling for gun control after this ambush for whatever reason… https://t.co/4hOVmQgxjj — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 8, 2025

Go figure!

Nothing but crickets 🦗

The deafening silence from Democrats speaks louder than words — CyberChick (@warriors_mom) July 8, 2025

They couldn't make it more obvious.