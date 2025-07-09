Tom Homan Blames Extreme Rhetoric from Democrats for Attack on ICE Agents and Facilities in Texas

Border Czar Tom Homan is speaking out about the large group of Antifa members who allegedly ambushed an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, over the weekend. Homan blames the extreme rhetoric of Democrat members of Congress for fueling the alleged attackers' rage.

Here’s Homan on Fox News. (WATCH)

.@RealTomHoman: "This is a well-planned attack, and it's because of the rhetoric. These nuts that want to take it beyond protests... they're getting rhetoric from members of Congress... we're NOT going to stop enforcing immigration law." https://t.co/DnrBEzaqVl pic.twitter.com/xx0w4B3BTD — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2025

The law cannot be compromised to appease radicals and the Democrat Party.

Commenters say things will only get worse until we acknowledge there is an uprising in America. They also say Antifa must be designated as a terrorist organization.

Until we acknowledge the fact that we're in the middle of a nationwide insurrection, we will continue to underestimate the situation. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) July 8, 2025

The Left has a long history of ruthless violence to advance terrorism as an approved tool to coerce obedience or surrender to their regime. The real insurrectionists.

The right not much. — James Winchester (@JamesWi69308549) July 8, 2025

Leftists don't respond to strongly worded tweets or statements....do something already!! — Cal69 (@Cal69SixtyNine) July 8, 2025

Civility doesn't work ON leftists... — Roni L (@LochliRoni) July 8, 2025

Why hasn’t Antifa been designated a terrorist organization? — John Szewczyk (@JohnSzewczyk7) July 8, 2025

These violent pro-illegal alien resisters cannot be reasoned with.

Posters say it’s obvious these groups are well-financed and extreme measures may have to be employed to get them to reveal who is funding them.

Waterboard them until they roll on the people who bankrolled it. pic.twitter.com/NRVhjMkbG7 — *El Scorpio* (@TekworksLA) July 8, 2025

Someone paid them, follow the money, they are the small fish. — Gooburz (@Brad98891712) July 8, 2025

Put them all in a room, first one who gives up who bought the guns and armor for them, gets 10 years, everyone else gets life. — Todd Modderman (@ToddModderman) July 8, 2025

A plea deal like that might work.

Posters are struck by how the pictures of these Antifa members always look the same.

They all have dead eyes. — Shel In Ohio (@Shel_Is_Tired) July 8, 2025

They all have “that look” — EfffTheLeft (@Effftheleft1) July 8, 2025

They always look like this — Bobby Vaccaro (@BobbyV911) July 8, 2025

More brainwashed college white liberals, doesn't surprise me at all! — Joshua J Richardson (@JoshuaJ513) July 8, 2025

Brainwashed, white liberals causing anarchy? I’m shocked — Joshua Smith (@JoshSmithDelta) July 8, 2025

It will be so great when these crazy white brainwashed Liberal kids are all in prison for their crimes of attacking @Ice officers. — Conservative In Paradise🇺🇸🙏⚾️🏈🏒😈👻👽 (@mariannemonaco) July 8, 2025

They all seem to have a vacant look about them. Prison time won’t change their demeanor, but it will protect the public from Antifa members’ violence, ignorance, and hate.