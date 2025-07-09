VIP
Tom Homan Blames Extreme Rhetoric from Democrats for Attack on ICE Agents and Facilities in Texas

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on July 09, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Border Czar Tom Homan is speaking out about the large group of Antifa members who allegedly ambushed an ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas, over the weekend. Homan blames the extreme rhetoric of Democrat members of Congress for fueling the alleged attackers' rage.

Here’s Homan on Fox News. (WATCH)

The law cannot be compromised to appease radicals and the Democrat Party.

Commenters say things will only get worse until we acknowledge there is an uprising in America. They also say Antifa must be designated as a terrorist organization. 

These violent pro-illegal alien resisters cannot be reasoned with.

Posters say it’s obvious these groups are well-financed and extreme measures may have to be employed to get them to reveal who is funding them.

A plea deal like that might work.

Posters are struck by how the pictures of these Antifa members always look the same.

They all seem to have a vacant look about them. Prison time won’t change their demeanor, but it will protect the public from Antifa members’ violence, ignorance, and hate.

