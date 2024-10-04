Rep. Cory Mills Makes Biden/Harris Look Even WORSE Explaining How Their Visits Actually HURT NC (Watch)

You know, maybe it was a good thing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ignored Helene survivors because when they finally did show up they only made things worse. Kamala read from a prepared speech and refused to answer any questions before telling Americans their families would each get a whopping $750 after they applied for it. Online. Many of them don't have power or Internet so how they Hell are they supposed to apply for it? And $750? They'd be better off to leave and come across the border illegally at this point ...

Anywho, we digress.

Rep. Cory Mills who has been on site and working endlessly to help people explained how Biden made things worse for all of them.

Watch:

JUST IN: Congressman Cory Mills says Biden's visit caused a four-hour delay in rescue efforts, adds it will take months to uncover bodies from Hurricane Helene.



Key updates:



- "They're going to be recovering bodies for the next couple of months due to the landslides."



- "We… pic.twitter.com/aAacYSAPYc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2024

His post continues:

- "We have transported 13,000 pounds of food." - "President Biden decided to do a fly-in... he put a 30-mile TFR around the actual impacted area, which means that no helicopters and no plane have any access or any capability to fly." "So for four hours, they were grounded, search and rescue were grounded, distribution of food and supplies was grounded."

Interestingly enough, they didn't have to shut down efforts when Trump showed up several days earlier.

Huh.

You would think that they would have thought about this beforehand.



Seems our government has no common sense — Old School Eddie (@Old_SchoolEddie) October 4, 2024

If they win North Carolina you know this was on purpose. That’s how evil these people are. Communism. Ends justify the means. They mandated the toxic jab to do the same. Population control. Our government is the evil empire — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 4, 2024

Biden makes everything worse. — Colleen (@itscollmc) October 4, 2024

All one has to do to know this is the truth is to take a look around at the country right now.

Biden has done nothing but makes things worse for the part four years ... God only knows how much worse we'd be off under Kamala.

Vote accordingly.

