Kamala Harris' Campaign Knows They're in BIG Trouble So They've Called in Reinforcements
Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing...
Oh, Honey, NO! Kamala Harris Truly HUMILIATES Herself in Desperate Post Pandering to...
A VERY Confused Biden Says People in Storm Zone Are Getting What They...
Michigan Dems Fear 2016 Redux and They Should
James Woods Slams Scumbag Mayorkas for Spending FEMA Funds
NYT: Could Donald Trump Really Use the DOJ to Jail His Rivals?
‘Mr. Reagan’ Defeats Gavin Newsom as Cali’s Deepfake Law is Blocked (A Deep...
Tim Walz is a Lutheran and So Doesn't Talk About His Religion Much
REALLY? CBS News' Use of the Word 'Stranded' in 10 Year ISIS Hostage...
That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues
Dean Cain DROPS Hakeem Jeffries for Lying About Trojan Horse 'Border Security' Bill...
Stephen King: J.D. Vance Attended a Rich School and He Didn’t
YOU FIRST: Raging Partisan His Entire Political Career, NOW Joe Biden Wants to...

Rep. Cory Mills Makes Biden/Harris Look Even WORSE Explaining How Their Visits Actually HURT NC (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:45 AM on October 04, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

You know, maybe it was a good thing that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ignored Helene survivors because when they finally did show up they only made things worse. Kamala read from a prepared speech and refused to answer any questions before telling Americans their families would each get a whopping $750 after they applied for it. Online. Many of them don't have power or Internet so how they Hell are they supposed to apply for it? And $750? They'd be better off to leave and come across the border illegally at this point ... 

Advertisement

Anywho, we digress.

Rep. Cory Mills who has been on site and working endlessly to help people explained how Biden made things worse for all of them.

Watch:

His post continues:

- "We have transported 13,000 pounds of food."

- "President Biden decided to do a fly-in... he put a 30-mile TFR around the actual impacted area, which means that no helicopters and no plane have any access or any capability to fly."

"So for four hours, they were grounded, search and rescue were grounded, distribution of food and supplies was grounded."

Interestingly enough, they didn't have to shut down efforts when Trump showed up several days earlier.

Huh.

Recommended

Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA
Sam J.
Advertisement

All one has to do to know this is the truth is to take a look around at the country right now.

Biden has done nothing but makes things worse for the part four years ... God only knows how much worse we'd be off under Kamala.

Vote accordingly.

=======================================================================

Related:

Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA

Oh, Honey, NO! Kamala Harris Truly HUMILIATES Herself in Desperate Post Pandering to Republicans and LOL

CUH-RAZY! Ana Navarro LOSES It Over JD Vance's Debate Performance, Starts Ranting About Shapeshifters

THIS Is How It's DONE! JD Vance Shares Secret Weapon for His EPIC Debate Performance Against Tim Walz

'ALL ABOUT MONEY': Private Citizen Volunteering to Help with Helene Shares DAMNING Story About FEMA

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA
Sam J.
Oh, Honey, NO! Kamala Harris Truly HUMILIATES Herself in Desperate Post Pandering to Republicans and LOL
Sam J.
That's Not Funny - Dave Itzkoff is Not Amused - Hilarious Thread Ensues
Gordon K
A VERY Confused Biden Says People in Storm Zone Are Getting What They Need and 'Very Happy'
Doug P.
‘Mr. Reagan’ Defeats Gavin Newsom as Cali’s Deepfake Law is Blocked (A Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
NYT: Could Donald Trump Really Use the DOJ to Jail His Rivals?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA Sam J.
Advertisement