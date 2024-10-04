Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA

Awww, look at Chris Hayes doing his best to pretend Mayorkas himself didn't admit they may not have enough money to help victims of Helene, even though they've had plenty of money to spend on illegal immigrants. This is not just the Right-Wing media reporting it, this has been all over the place so where is the disgusting lie, Chris? Enlighten us.

What's that old saying? Don't believe your lying eyes?

Bro.

The vast majority of professional conservatives in media and politics know this is a lie and that it’s a disgusting lie. They all know. https://t.co/EXj129nqw3 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 3, 2024

The irony of him calling the truth a disgusting lie is pretty, well ... ironic.

Don't you think?

Please explain why FEMA is lying about spending billions on illegal inmigrants — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 4, 2024

Right? He's in such denial that the group itself admitting they spent billions on illegal immigrants and have basically run out of money that he's angry at Right-Wing media for telling the truth when in reality, he should be pissed off at FEMA.

But that would hurt Kamala Harris and we all know that's the last thing he wants to do.

It's not a lie.



FEMA has spent billions during this admin housing the migrants DHS simply lets walk into the country — Frank (@richardrahl1086) October 4, 2024

Oh.



You suck at this, Rachel Maddow Impersonator. pic.twitter.com/YJ2cs069vI — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) October 4, 2024

What part isn’t true?



FEMA did spend over $1B on Illegal Immigrants. An emergency caused by Biden-Harris.



They’re out of money when a hurricane hit.



It’s criminal. — 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) October 4, 2024

Criminal.

Corrupt.

Vile.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Dude. Are you saying the video of Mayorkas saying FEMA doesn't have the money for hurricane season is a deep fake? And the government reported numbers spent on people here illegally are lies?https://t.co/F9HipNOjr0 — Adyana (@adyanalistens) October 4, 2024

Except it's not a lie



The Biden admin used almost $1 billion from FEMA to house illegal immigrants. — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) October 4, 2024

Looks like it’s not a lie, Chris. pic.twitter.com/djs7T0Kw6C — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) October 4, 2024

And gosh, it's not just the evil Right-Wing media reporting it.

Whoda thunk?

