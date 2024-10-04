Kamala Harris' Campaign Knows They're in BIG Trouble So They've Called in Reinforcements
Right-Wing Media DROPS Mother of ALL TRUTH Bombs on Chris Hayes for Accusing Them of LYING About FEMA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:15 AM on October 04, 2024
Townhall Media

Awww, look at Chris Hayes doing his best to pretend Mayorkas himself didn't admit they may not have enough money to help victims of Helene, even though they've had plenty of money to spend on illegal immigrants. This is not just the Right-Wing media reporting it, this has been all over the place so where is the disgusting lie, Chris? Enlighten us.

What's that old saying? Don't believe your lying eyes?

Bro.

The irony of him calling the truth a disgusting lie is pretty, well ... ironic.

Don't you think?

Right? He's in such denial that the group itself admitting they spent billions on illegal immigrants and have basically run out of money that he's angry at Right-Wing media for telling the truth when in reality, he should be pissed off at FEMA.

But that would hurt Kamala Harris and we all know that's the last thing he wants to do.

Criminal.

Corrupt.

Vile.

And gosh, it's not just the evil Right-Wing media reporting it.

Whoda thunk?

=======================================================================

=======================================================================

